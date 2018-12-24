Most controversial cricketing moments of 2018: Match fixing, ball tampering take centre stage

Here are seven scandals that rocked the cricketing world in 2018. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Match-fixing allegations by Al Jazeera | According to an investigative documentary by the media house titled "Cricket's Match Fixers: The Munawar Files", 26 international cricket matches including six Tests, six ODIs and three World T20 matches between 2011-12 were 'Spot-Fixed'. The documentary claims fixed passages of play in seven matches by England players, five by Australia, three by Pakistan, and in one match by players from another country. The alleged mastermind according to Al Jazera of the entire scam is Aneel Munawar, a match-fixer who has been on ICC's radar for sometime now. The documentary claims that Munawar successfully predicted the results of 25 matches. He missed out on one of the matches by a mere run. Munwar had been identified in the documentary's prequel titled "Cricket's Match-Fixers". Reacting to the allegations in the documentary, Alex Marshall, General Manager of ICC's ACU, said: "As you would expect we'll again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully. However, I must refute the assertion that cricket does not take the issue of corruption seriously. We have more resources than ever before working to rid out sport of corruption." (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Australian ball-tampering scandal | This was one of the worst controversies to hit cricket in recent times. The controversy erupted during the Cape Town Test between Australia and South Africa earlier this year. Aussie middle-order batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught on TV rubbing a small yellow object - which he said was sticky tape but later turned out to be sandpaper - on the ball before hiding it in his trousers. Steve Smith, Aussie skipper at that time accompanied Bancroft in front of amazed reporters, saying the plot had been concocted by Australia's "leadership group". It was revealed that opener David Warner was the mastermind behind the idea. Heavier punishments followed with Smith and Warner being banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months - a call that convinced the BCCI to ban them from the IPL - and Bancroft was hit with a nine-month reprimand. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Ravi Shastri's comments | In September, India lost the Test series against England. Defending his team's performance the Indian coach said, "If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three-Test series. I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series.” Shastri's comments did not go down well with the cricketing fraternity. The BCCI's Committee of Administrators quickly retorted and said, “Let people be the judge.” Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Saurav Ganguly too slammed Shastri for the comments. While Gavaskar was quick to remind Shastri of India's wins in 2000s, Ganguly dismissed Shastri's comment, calling it “immature”. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Virat Kohli's leave India comment | In a video that went viral, the 30-year-old Indian captain was seen replying to a tweet that called him an over-rated batsman, and how the poster preferred watching English and Australian batsmen. Kohli said in the video: "Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then, you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right." He later played it safe and said his remark should not be taken seriously. Kohli's comments though did not bode well with fans and he was lashed on Twitter. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Mithali Raj-Harmanpreet Kaur-Romesh Powar spat | Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj was dropped out of the playing XI for India's semi-final against England against England during the ICC Women’s World T20. It was revealed that the 'team management' which comprised skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and then coach Romesh Powar, had decided to bench Raj despite she being match-fit and scoring two fifties previously in the tournament. Indian batting suffered against England as India exited the tournament. Later Raj wrote a mail to the BCCI alleging unfair treatment during the course of the tournament. Powar in his tournament assessment report to the board criticized Raj of unruly behavior. Raj's exclusion from the semi-final was unacceptable to many from the cricket world as they took to Twitter to convey their surprise. Raj herself said that the saga was one of the darkest phase of her life. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Sexual harassment case against Rahul Johri | BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was accused of sexual harassment in a Twitter post by author Harnidh Kaur, who shared screenshots of a detailed account of the victim on her Twitter handle. As per the screenshots shared by the author, Johri was accused of taking advantage of the victim by offering a job opportunity. Harnidh Kaur, who tweets using the handle @PedestrianPoet posted screenshots of emails and messages, and said: “Had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johri, your #timesup #metoo." Later, a three-member probe panel appointed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) cleared Johri of sexual harassment charges. The panel called the allegations “mischievous” and “fabricated”. Johri was then allowed to resume duties. (Image: ICC/Twitter) 7/7 Shakib-Al-Hasan breaking a door | The Bangladeshi captain was involved in a heated discussion with umpires during Bangladesh's T20 match against Sri Lanka during the Nidahas trophy. Shakib signalled his players to boycott the game to protest against the umpire's decisions. Although the order was restored, Shakib later expressed his displeasure by breaking a glass door in the dressing room. He was punished for his misbehavior. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 24, 2018 04:05 pm