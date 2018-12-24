Most controversial cricketing moments of 2018: Match fixing, ball tampering take centre stage

Match-fixing allegations by Al Jazeera | According to an investigative documentary by the media house titled "Cricket's Match Fixers: The Munawar Files", 26 international cricket matches including six Tests, six ODIs and three World T20 matches between 2011-12 were 'Spot-Fixed'. The documentary claims fixed passages of play in seven matches by England players, five by Australia, three by Pakistan, and in one match by players from another country. The alleged mastermind according to Al Jazera of the entire scam is Aneel Munawar, a match-fixer who has been on ICC's radar for sometime now. The documentary claims that Munawar successfully predicted the results of 25 matches. He missed out on one of the matches by a mere run. Munwar had been identified in the documentary's prequel titled "Cricket's Match-Fixers". Reacting to the allegations in the documentary, Alex Marshall, General Manager of ICC's ACU, said: "As you would expect we'll again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully. However, I must refute the assertion that cricket does not take the issue of corruption seriously. We have more resources than ever before working to rid out sport of corruption." (Image: Reuters)