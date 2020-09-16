Morning Stars: Sachin Tendulkar on what he needs most to start the day, his exercise plan and life motto

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

Sachin Tendulkar could play 24 years for India because he knew how to plan the 24 hours in a day. A lot of people understand when to get up, what to eat, when to prepare and when to relax. That’s not rocket science. Tendulkar was one of the few who had the discipline to put that knowledge into practice day in day out, since he was a child.

Tendulkar retired in 2013 but still holds multiple records in cricket, including most runs in Tests (15921), ODIs (18,426) and most international 100s (100). These were amassed against tougher bowling attacks than seen today and when wickets were not as flat everywhere.

Though free from the almost monastic discipline of his playing days, Tendulkar is still particular about diet and exercise. He shares his morning routine with Moneycontrol.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

I would say about seven hours. Everything depends on what’s lined up the next day. If I have something really important, I sleep by 10.15 or 10.30 pm. During playing days, of course, one maintained a body clock. If you were playing (day-night) ODI cricket one could get up late. If it was Test cricket, one had to be up early.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

Maybe not right away, but I check my phone while sipping my tea.

What do you need to start the day on the right note?

The most important is a cup of tea. I like to have my own mixture, mix different tea leaves and make my own concoction. Got to have tea. The rest depends on how the day is lined up.

What exercises and/or meditation do you do in the morning?

For sure, one has to exercise. I work out not necessarily in the morning, it could even be in the late morning, afternoon or evening. Stretching is something I like. I also do normal weight training. I do what my heart says. If I feel like playing golf, I play golf. I play some sport and combine it with some training, which could be yoga, weights or cardio.

What's a must-have component/ nutrient in your breakfast?

I like to focus on protein and I like to have eggs, maybe a simple omelette.

Do you check your schedule for the day? Do you maintain a list of daily tasks on an individual basis?

Always. I have to know what my program for the day is.

What or who brightens up your morning?

Always nice to have family members around. Without any doubt.

Do you dream about cricket? Are you ever haunted by every person's nightmare—that there's an exam coming up and you haven't prepared for it?

I always believed in preparation. Nothing is guaranteed in life. The result is not in your hands. But preparation is.