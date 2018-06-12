Mohammed Shami fails Yo-Yo test; Navdeep Saini to be his replacement

Mohammed Shami, right arm fast bowler on Monday failed the Yo-Yo fitness test ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan which starts on June 14. The selectors have summoned the new amateur right arm bowler, Navdeep Saini to be Shami’s replacement.

According to the report by Times of India, Saini has been very consistent with his performances throughout, in the Ranji Trophy for the past two seasons. He is also one of the best red ball bowlers currently present in the domestic circuit. Saini aged 25 has played 31 first-class games in which he has managed to take 96 wickets so far.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) in their released statement said, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami's replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Paytm Test against Afghanistan. The announcement came after Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru.”

The Yo-Yo fitness test has a standard parameter set which basically measures the player’s stamina and fitness levels. The current benchmark point needed is 16.1 to make it for the Indian senior team and A team.

“Karun Nair and Hardik Pandya were the two best performers in the Yo-Yo Test with scores of above 18,” said a BCCI official.

Mohammed Shami who has 110 wickets from 30 Tests to his credit, at first was removed from the BCCI's Central Contracts List due to personal and professional reasons, before being admitted again when he was given a clean chit by a BCCI internal probe committee.