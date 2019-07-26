App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test cricket

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time.” said the left-arm pacer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket.  The 27-year-old who has played 36 Tests for Pakistan said he would like to concentrate on ‘white ball cricket’.

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket,” Amir told the Pakistan Cricket Board .

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup,” he added.

Close

Amir made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009. He had featured in 36 Tests for the country, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. Amir’s best bowling figures in Tests of 6/44 came against the West Indies in Kingston back in April 2017 en route to a 7-wicket victory.

Speaking about his decision to retire, Amir said that it wasn't an easy decision to make that he has been thinking about this for some time.

He said that since the ICC World Test Championship is set to begin, it is appropriate that he retires so that the selectors can plan accordingly and accommodate youngsters.

Commenting on Amir’s decision on the PCB website, Managing Director Wasim Khan said, “Amir has been one of the most exciting and talented left-arm fast bowlers in Test cricket in recent times. He overcame adversity as a young cricketer and came back stronger not only as a cricketer but also as a better human being. His skill, on the field, and his personality will be missed in the dressing room in the longer format.”
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #cricket #Pakistan

