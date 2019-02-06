Mithali Raj may quit T20Is after home series against England

Senior member of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj, is likely to bring down curtains on her T20 International (T20I) career after the home series against England.

However, she is likely to continue in the 50-over format, where she is still the Captain.

On February 6, Raj was left out of the playing XI for the first T20I against New Zealand played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Even if she is picked in the playing XI for the remaining two T20Is, it has been learnt that the 36-year-old will not continue beyond the three-match T20I series against England, starting March 4 in Guwahati, Assam.

"Mithali understands that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will like to concentrate on building a team for the 2020 World T20 and that she is unlikely to feature in that tournament," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"But a player of her stature should get a warm send-off and that is likely to be against England," the official said.

There are indications that Raj may not be selected in all the matches against the 'White Ferns' and has been reportedly made aware of it by a senior member of the team management.

It is understood that Raj will be given a chance to retire on her own terms from the shortest format.

"It is still not sure whether she would like to play the full series against England or like former men's team pacer Ashish Nehra, play the first game of the series and retire," the official further added.

Mithali's place in the T20I side has been under scanner due to her slow strike-rate and waning fielding abilities which led to her being dropped for the all-important Women's World T20 semi-final against England.

In recent times, Raj has been in news over her ouster from the playing XI that led to a public spat with Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, whom she accused of trying to "finish her career" along with interim chief coach Ramesh Powar.

Powar did not get an extension in his role and WV Raman was appointed coach before the New Zealand series.

Raj has so far scored 2,283 runs from 85 T20Is with a highest score of 97 and 17 half-centuries to her credit.

On February 1, while leading her side against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI of the ongoing tour of New Zealand, Raj became the first woman international cricketer to play 200 ODIs.

Mithali Raj's T20I career

Matches: 85, Innings: 80, No: 19, Runs: 2283, HS: 97*, Average: 37.42, 50s: 17

