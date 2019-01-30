Mithali Raj goes past MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli with record breaking average in run-chases

Indian women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj’s latest exploits on the field not only helped India clinch a 2-0 series lead but also took her past MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on the chart for best ODI average in successful run-chases.

Playing in the 2nd ODI of their three-match series against the Black Caps on January 29, India bowled out New Zealand for a paltry 161 in 44.2 overs. The Kiwi captain, Amy Satterthwaite top-scored with 71 runs while Jhulan Goswami finished with 3/23 wrapping up a brilliant bowling performance.

In response, India lost opener Jemimah Rodrigues for a duck and Deepti Sharma returned to the dug-out after adding 8 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj then stitched an unbeaten 151-run partnership to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Mandhana did the bulk of the scoring adding 90 off just 83 balls while Mithali played the role of an anchor with 63 off 111 balls.

Mithali’s unbeaten knock took her average in successful run-chases up to a 111.29 in ODIs. She now holds the record for the highest average in successful run-chases across men and women in ODI cricket.



Highest batting average in successful chases in ODI cricket: (Men/Women)

111.29 - MITHALI RAJ

103.07 - MS Dhoni

96.23 - Virat Kohli#NZWvINDW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 29, 2019

Mithali's record average is the result of guiding India to victory in 48 run-chases while remaining unbeaten on 31 occasions. She has scored 1892 runs in successful chases with 15 half-centuries.

MS Dhoni made headlines with his Man of the Tournament performance in Australia where he lead India to victory with two unbeaten fifties in run-chases. Dhoni's average in successful run-chases went up to 103.07 going past Virat Kohli who boasts of an average of 97.98. Mithali batted her way past both these players who have long been regarded as the best when it comes to chasing down targets.

Mithali’s knock came at a strike-rate of just 56.75, very similar to Dhoni who has given up his hard-hitting style to play the anchor’s role in run-chases. Mithali who made a name for herself with her big shots chose to respond to the situation after India lost two batters early.

Indian women now take on the Black Caps in the third and final ODI at Hamilton on February 1. A third win would mean a 3-0 series whitewash and give the Women in Blue a confidence boost ahead of their three-match T20I series against the same opposition starting on February 6.

Mithali is also set to become the first Indian woman to play 200 ODI matches for if she is a part of the team in the 3rd ODI.