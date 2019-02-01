App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 03:05 PM IST

Mithali Raj becomes first female cricketer to play 200 one-day matches

Mithali's longevity in the squad is no mean feat considering that India Women have played just 263 ODIs.

Whatsapp

Mithali Raj scripted history when she led the Women in Blue for their 3rd ODI against New Zealand Women on February 1, becoming the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs. Sadly, her 200th ODI outing was not lucky for her as she was dismissed for just 9 runs. India Women were then bowled out for just 149 with the Black Caps chasing down the total with 8 wickets and 124 balls to spare. The loss won't affect the Indians much though as they had wrapped up the series going into the final ODI.

Mithali already holds the record for being the most-capped female cricketer in the history of the game. She achieved that distinction in her 192nd game going past Charlotte Edwards who retired in May 2016 after playing 191 ODIs for England Women.

Mithali's longevity in the squad is no mean feat considering that India Women have played just 263 ODIs in their history. Ever since making her debut on June 25, 1999, the team has played 213 ODIs with Mithali missing only 13 matches.

The Indian captain also holds the record for most runs scored in ODIs with 6,622 runs including 7 centuries and 52 half-centuries. Mithali recently even overtook MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli when she upped her average in successful run-chases to 111.29 the highest among both men and women cricketers.

Mithali also holds the record for having captained the India Women team 123 times with England's Charlotte Edwards again second on this list having captained the Three Lions for 117 matches. Her career currently spans 19 years and 219 days and is the fourth-highest when including men cricketers. Only Sachin Tendulkar (463), Sanath Jayasuriya (445) and Javid Miandad (233) have had careers spanning longer than the India Women ODI captain.

Mithali burst onto the scene at a tender age of 19 with a 214-run knock in a Test match against England. Since then she has progressed from strength to strength while cementing a spot as a mainstay in the India Women side.
