Mithali Raj backs idea of women's IPL

Veteran Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has backed the idea of a women's version of Indian Premier League.

"I felt that before the ODI World Cup. At that point of time the players’ identity as individual players was not as big as the ODI World Cup where people started to understand what is Indian women’s cricket and who all play for the team," said Mithali.

"Now since a year or two people have gone beyond 2-3 players. They recognise other players in the squad and now is the right time to get in IPL because T20 is also a format that ICC is looking to promote in women’s cricket," added the 36-year-old.

In March 2018, Mithali had expressed her reservations about Women's IPL but Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana had said that India has 30-35 players to start the league.

To promote women's cricket, Australia already has Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in place. Cricket Australia started WBBL in 2015/16 season. Like the men's Big Bash league, WBBL also sees eight teams participate in a season.

With no such opportunity available at home, Kaur, Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy have played in WBBL.

A report by ABC suggests that WBBL has inspired more girls to take cricket. It says that best Australian cricketers now take home more than $ 200, 000 a year because of the league.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, BCCI is mooting the idea of women's matches during the upcoming IPL season, as opposed to the one-off game played in 2018.

Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who holds the record of most wicket takes in ODIs has also opined on the issue.

"Why not check with the IPL franchises if they are willing to start a women's team of their own. If four teams are willing, we should be starting a women's IPL with four teams, and involve the best foreign players and our local and international Indian cricketers," said Goswami.

"Having four-five overseas players means you can accommodate more uncapped players alongside the current India players" she explained.

Echoing Goswami's thoughts is former Australian skipper and current sports broadcaster Mel Jones.

"Having a couple of teams can help focus on what can really help the women's game grow. Or, if you have three teams, and split the current Indian squad into three sides and have some of the next-best young guns and probably a couple more senior players outside of the squad as well." Jones said.