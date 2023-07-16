Minors who represented India at cricket

Indians who were aged under 18 years when they represented India at cricket. (Clockwise from top, left) Shubhangi Kulkarni, Fowzieh Khalili, Vijay Mehra, L Sivaramakrishnan, Sachin Tendulkar, Parthiv Patel, Richa Ghosh, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Nilima Jogalekar, Maninder Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Chopra, Smriti Mandhana.

That is not a small number. It amounts to over one-eighth of the 397 Indian Test cricketers — 307 men, 90 women.

For this piece, thus, let us stick to ‘minors’ — cricketers who played for India before turning 18, the legal age in India for voting and driving.

When New Zealand — then the weakest side in the world — came over in 1955-56, the selectors gave a Test cap to 17-year-old Vijay Mehra. It backfired: he made 10 and 32, was dropped for six years, and had an unremarkable eight-match Test career.

The Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) was founded in 1973, and India played their first Women’s Test match in October 1976, against the West Indies in Bangalore.

That Test match featured three 17-year-olds, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Susan Itticheria, and Fowzieh Khalili. While Itticheria and Khalili had reasonable careers in those early days, Kulkarni went on to become a legend.

She remains the second-highest wicket-taker and the third-highest run-scorer among Indians, and no woman in the world has more Test five-wicket hauls than her. She also went on to become the secretary of the WCAI, and after the BCCI took over women’s cricket, the convenor of the BCCI Women’s Committee.

None of them, however, was the youngest member of that historical match. That honour lies with Sharmila Chakraborty, who — at 15 years 241 days —remains the youngest Indian to have played Test cricket. She played 11 Tests and 14 ODIs.

In 1978, India hosted the second Women’s World Cup in history. Along with Chakraborty, two others — Gargi Banerji and Nilima Joglekar — debuted on New Year’s Day.

India did not play Test cricket frequently back then, but Banerji’s 12-Test career stretched into the 1990s, and included some famous performances: 6-9 against New Zealand at Cuttack in 1984-85, and 60 and 75 against England at Blackpool in 1986.

That Cuttack Test marked the debut of Rajani Venugopal. Eight days later, she became India’s youngest ODI player, at 15 yearsy, 291 days — a record that still stands.

By then, two ‘minor’ spinners born within six months of each other had played for the men’s team, both in the 1982-83 season — left-arm spinner Maninder Singh in Pakistan, and leg-spinner L Sivaramakrishnan in the West Indies.

Sivaramakrishnan rose to fame with 12 wickets, destroying England in the 1984-85 Bombay Test match. With 10 wickets at 18.60, he emerged as a hero in his maiden ODI outing — India’s triumphant campaign in the 1984-85 World Championship of Cricket in Australia.

But just when it seemed India had unearthed a talent for the future, he lost form for good. By 1987, he was gone, after nine Test matches and 16 ODIs. But as he faded out, Maninder established himself as India’s premier spinner.

Maninder came to his elements in 1986, first in England (12 wickets at 15.58), then at home against Sri Lanka at Pakistan, then at the 1987 World Cup, where he finished with the most wickets among spinners.

Yet, just like Sivaramakrishnan, he, too, went into an abrupt decline. He lost his rhythm, and with no proper coaching, he simply faded away. “I was brought into Test cricket too young,” he would later reminisce.

As Maninder’s struggles began, a teenager called Sachin Tendulkar was making waves in school cricket. When he made hundreds on debut in all three premier domestic competitions — the Ranji, Irani, and Duleep Trophies — the selectors took a bold call by sending him to Pakistan in 1989-90.

Tendulkar’s exploits and impact are beyond the scope of this piece, but it should suffice to say that he remains the only man — I am tempted to use ‘boy’ here — to play for an Indian senior team before turning 17.

When he was named the Player of the Match in the 1990 Old Trafford Test match, Tendulkar could not ‘use’ his prize, a magnum of champagne: he had not reached the legal age for drinking yet!

The 1990s witnessed the debut of two more underage spinners — both of whom finished among the greatest Indian cricketers of all time.

Neetu David claimed 8-53 in her third Test match, which are the best figures for anyone in women’s Test matches. Lack of cricket restricted her career to 10 Tests and 97 ODIs.

When she retired, she was the second-highest wicket-taker in the latter. That included the 20 wickets at the 2005 World Cup — a tournament she played with a torn ligament, defying advice for surgery.

Harbhajan Singh was perhaps too raw at 17, but the selectors allowed him time to settle in. He rose to stardom against Australia in 2000-01, when he stepped up in Anil Kumble’s absence to claim 32 wickets when none of his teammates claimed four.

He finished with 417 Test wickets, and was a member of the squads that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who debuted a year after Harbhajan, played only three ODIs.

Anjum Chopra, a delightful batter when on song, debuted months after David, in 1995. She led India until 2012, and starred in two of India’s most famous Test wins: she made 80 at Paarl in 2001-02, and 98 in Taunton in 2006.

Mithali Raj was barely 15 when she was shortlisted for India’s squad for the 1997-98 World Cup at home. She did not make it, but she did play on the 1999 tour of England. On debut, she scored the first hundred for India Women. We have already discussed Raj’s unparalleled career in these pages.

In the 2000s, India added three more cricketers to the list. Parthiv Patel was one of several wicketkeepers India tried out in the early part of the century. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was part of the 2011 World Cup winning side. And opening batter Thirushkamini MD made 192 in the last Test match India Women won. While undoubtedly gifted, neither had a long career.

If Raj and Jhulan Goswami had inspired a generation to take up cricket, the BCCI takeover allowed them to be spotted in domestic cricket at a very young age. The 2010s witnessed a deluge of underage cricketers in the national side.

While V Sneha Deepti never played after three matches, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are superstars of the current era. Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues found early acclaim, were dropped, and earned their places back through performances.

In the 2020s, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh both played for India before turning 18. In 2021, Verma became the first underage Indian to play in all three formats. In 2023, she led India to title glory in the first ever Under-19 T20 World Cup; Ghosh was also part of that squad.

The fact that Verma and Ghosh both had reasonable careers for the Indian senior team before playing for Inda Under-19s bears testimony to the BCCI’s excellent scouting system.