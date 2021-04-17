MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | MI vs SRH LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 | MI vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Match 9 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Moneycontrol News
April 17, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 9 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 17.

While SRH failed to win their first two matches, MI picked up their first points of the season against KKR.

Mumbai and Kolkata have eight wins each in the 16 head-to-head matches they have played so far. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh and Wriddhiman Saha

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

