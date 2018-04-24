MI vs SRH IPL 2018 live score, updates: Pandya and Yadav steady Mumbai’s innings, bring up 50 after 9 overs

Live now
Apr 24, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Krunal lbw b Rashid 24 (20)
WICKET! Rohit c Dhawan b Shakib 2 (6)
WICKET! Kishan c Hooda b Nabi 0 (3)
WICKET! Lewis c Pandey b Sharma 5 (9)
Lewis and Suryakumar step out to open the batting for Mumbai
Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over for SRH
MI need 119 to win in 20 overs
WICKET! Pathan c Hardik b Mustafizur 29 (33)
WICKET! Kaul run out (Kishan) 2 (9)
WICKET! Thampi b Markande 3 (6)
WICKET! Rashid c Kishan b Bumrah 6 (9)
WICKET! Nabi b Markande 14 (10)
WICKET! Williamson c Kishan b Hardik 29 (21)
WICKET! Shakib run out (Yadav) 2 (4)
WICKET! Pandey c Sharma b Hardik 16 (11)
WICKET! Saha c Kishan b McClenaghan 0 (2)
WICKET! Dhawan b McClenaghan 5 (6)
Dhawan and Williamson step out to open the batting for the Sunrisers
MI win the toss and choose to bowl first!
Check out the live scorecard of the game here
Rashid continues his spell. Two pronged spin attack adopted by Williamson now. DROPPED! Yadav plays the 2nd delivery straight back towards the bowler but Rashid does not get down quick enough as the ball slips through his fingers. Krunal then sends the next delivery to the backward point boundary for a four.
Rashid then hits Krunal on his back foot, the appeals for LBW are turned down but SRH review the decision. No inside edge and replays reveal the ball was going on to hit the stumps. Decision is overturned as Pandya has to return to the dugout.
MI 62/4 after 12 overs
WICKET! Krunal lbw b Rashid 24 (20)
Shakib comes back to bowl his 2nd. The MI batsmen seem wary to attack the deceptive spinner. He ends the over well conceding just 3 runs in it.
MI 55/3 after 11 overs
Rashid Khan comes into the attack. He starts well with 4 consecutive dot balls. Ends the over well giving away just 2 runs in it. MI need 67 runs from 60 balls to win.
MI 52/3 after 10 overs
Kaul to bowl his 2nd. Krunal picks up the overpitched delivery and plays a beautiful cover drive for a four off the first delivery. Kaul responds well with 3 dots but Krunal then sends the 4th delivery through mid-on for another four. He then follows this up to grab his 3rd boundary of the over this time sending the ball straight down the ground. Another good over for Mumbai as they bring up 50 on the scoreboard.
MI 50/3 after 9 overs
Nabi resumes his spell. Williamson going with a combination of spin and seam. Suryakumar Yadav is the danger man here as he stays back in his crease and guides the ball towards the third man boundary with an open bat for a four. He then follows this up with another four this time punching it through the cover region. Good over for Mumbai with 12 runs coming off it.
MI 38/3 after 8 overs
Kaul comes into the attack. Good start by him giving away just 4 runs in the over. MI now need from 93 runs from 78 balls to win.
MI 26/3 after 7 overs
Shakib comes into the attack and makes the breakthrough Williamson wanted. He lobs one up for Rohit who tries to play a drive through cover. The ball spins away and an edge carries the ball to Dhawan at slip. Good thinking by Williamson as the MI skipper has to depart early.
Great over for SRH, 2 runs and a wicket coming off it.
MI 22/3 after 6 overs
WICKET! Rohit c Dhawan b Shakib 2 (6)
Sandeep Sharma to bowl his 3rd. Williamson is looking to add to the early wickets here. He doesn’t get any more wickets in the over but gives away just 3 runs in it. Good start for SRH.
MI 20/2 after 5 overs
Nabi bowls his 2nd. Starts with 2 dot balls but Yadav picks up the 3rd bowled a bit short to send it through mid-off for a boundary. Thampi is slow to cover his ground as the ball zips past him.
CAUGHT! Nabi gets the breakthrough on his last delivery. Floats one at off stump and Kishan steps out and tries to play it down the ground but is beaten by the flight of the ball and has to depart for a duck
MI 17/2 after 4 overs
WICKET! Kishan c Hooda b Nabi 0 (3)
Sharma continues his spell. Bowls the first one short and outside off, Lewis plays it through cover on his back foot for a boundary. Sharma makes a good comeback with 3 dot balls, he is able to find some good swing on the wicket.
CAUGHT! Lewis was struggling to deal with the swing and a big leading edge takes the ball to Pandey at point. Good over by Sharma just 4 runs and the wicket coming off it.
MI 12/1 after 3 overs
WICKET! Lewis c Pandey b Sharma 5 (9)
Nabi to bowl his first over in the IPL. Yadav waits in his crease and punches the very first delivery through the cover region for a boundary. The Mumbai batsmen are happy to then pick up singles as they get 6 runs in that over.
MI 8/0 after 2 overs
Sharma to bowl the first for SRH. He makes a good start to the innings. Gives away just 2 runs in that over with 5 dot balls. SRH will need more of this especially tonight.
MI 2/0 after the first over
Lewis and Suryakumar step out to open the batting for Mumbai
Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over for SRH
MI need 119 to win in 20 overs
Mustafizur to bowl the 19th. Pathan refuses the run on the 2nd delivery, he will be looking to attack the bowler in this over. Mustafizur aims the next one wide down the off stump, Pathan swings his arms and smashes it over long on for a SIX.
Pathan looks to smash the next one over deep midwicket but only finds Hardik in the outfield who takes a good catch, extending his arms high above his head very close to the boundary line.
SRH 118/10 after 18.4 overs
WICKET! Pathan c Hardik b Mustafizur 29 (33)
Bumrah to bowl his final over of the evening. Starts with three consecutive dot balls. SRH cannot find the boundary at all and are able to get just 3 runs in that over. Bumrah ends his spell with figures of 25/1.
SRH 112/9 after 18 overs
Mustafizur to bowl his 3rd. Sharma has a slip in place and is looking for an edge here but gets the breakthrough from a run out with the slip coming into play. Miscommunication between Pathan and Kaul as Hardik initially misfields. The MI man however grabs onto the ball quickly and sends a rocket through to Kishan who takes off the bails. Good over by Mustafizur, just the 1 run coming off it.
SRH 109/9 after 17 overs
WICKET! Kaul run out (Kishan) 2 (9)