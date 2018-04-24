MI vs SRH IPL 2018 live score, updates: Pandya and Yadav steady Mumbai’s innings, bring up 50 after 9 overs

Rashid continues his spell. Two pronged spin attack adopted by Williamson now. DROPPED! Yadav plays the 2nd delivery straight back towards the bowler but Rashid does not get down quick enough as the ball slips through his fingers. Krunal then sends the next delivery to the backward point boundary for a four.

Rashid then hits Krunal on his back foot, the appeals for LBW are turned down but SRH review the decision. No inside edge and replays reveal the ball was going on to hit the stumps. Decision is overturned as Pandya has to return to the dugout.

MI 62/4 after 12 overs