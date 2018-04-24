MI vs SRH IPL 2018 live score, updates: Mumbai and Sunrisers aim to end run of poor performances at Wankhede

After starting the season with three wins in a row, SRH have faced back to back losses, first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and then losing a last ball thriller against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They will be looking to get back to winning ways against a struggling Mumbai Indians unit.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand, have made a characteristic sluggish start to their IPL campaign winning just one out of their opening five fixtures. However, all of Mumbai’s four losses have come in the last over of the game with their latest defeat coming against the Rajasthan Royals. They will be hoping their home ground can add that little bit of luck that they have been missing so far.