MI vs SRH IPL 2018 live score, updates: Mumbai and Sunrisers aim to end run of poor performances at Wankhede

Apr 24, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
For the inside track on today’s game, check out the match preview here
IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Can young Markande dismiss Tye from the top of the purple cap standings?
A look at the top five wicket takers in the 2018 Indian Premier League season so far. Andrew Tye holds the Purple Cap with 9 wickets off 6 matches.
IPL 2018 Orange Cap: Can Williamson eclipse Samson in the race for the orange cap tonight?
Here's a look at the top run-getters in the 2018 Indian Premier League season so far.
After starting the season with three wins in a row, SRH have faced back to back losses, first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and then losing a last ball thriller against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They will be looking to get back to winning ways against a struggling Mumbai Indians unit.
Mumbai Indians on the other hand, have made a characteristic sluggish start to their IPL campaign winning just one out of their opening five fixtures. However, all of Mumbai’s four losses have come in the last over of the game with their latest defeat coming against the Rajasthan Royals. They will be hoping their home ground can add that little bit of luck that they have been missing so far.