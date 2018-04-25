MI vs SRH IPL 2018 Highlights: SRH defend lowest total of this season's IPL, beat MI by 31 runs

Live now
Apr 25, 2018 12:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rashid Khan is the Man of the Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 31 runs
WICKET! Rahman c Hooda b Thampi 1 (3)
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Thampi b Kaul 3 (19)
WICKET! Markande lbw b Kaul 1 (2)
WICKET! McClenaghan lbw b Kaul 0 (2)
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav c Rashid b Thampi 34 (38)
WICKET! Pollard c Dhawan b Rashid 9 (6)
WICKET! Krunal lbw b Rashid 24 (20)
WICKET! Rohit c Dhawan b Shakib 2 (6)
WICKET! Kishan c Hooda b Nabi 0 (3)
WICKET! Lewis c Pandey b Sharma 5 (9)
Lewis and Suryakumar step out to open the batting for Mumbai
Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over for SRH
MI need 119 to win in 20 overs
WICKET! Pathan c Hardik b Mustafizur 29 (33)
WICKET! Kaul run out (Kishan) 2 (9)
WICKET! Thampi b Markande 3 (6)
WICKET! Rashid c Kishan b Bumrah 6 (9)
WICKET! Nabi b Markande 14 (10)
WICKET! Williamson c Kishan b Hardik 29 (21)
WICKET! Shakib run out (Yadav) 2 (4)
WICKET! Pandey c Sharma b Hardik 16 (11)
WICKET! Saha c Kishan b McClenaghan 0 (2)
WICKET! Dhawan b McClenaghan 5 (6)
Dhawan and Williamson step out to open the batting for the Sunrisers
MI win the toss and choose to bowl first!
Kane Williamson (SRH captain), “Clearly a tough surface. Without a doubt we were expecting a lot more from ourselves with the bat. Set out that if we had 140, we'd have enough runs. Turns out 120 was enough. It is good fun, T20, so much is happening so quickly. All together it was a fantastic second half for us. Once again, we haven't been able to put a collective performance together. There is depth in our squad which is important. A number of injuries, a change in balance. But the best part of it was how the guys were engaged in the second half.”
Rohit Sharma (MI captain), “Got ourselves to blame. 118 on any wicket, we should have been able to get that. We just weren't there. Very happy with how the bowlers bowled. Our batters let us down again. There are so many things I want to talk about, but I don't want to pinpoint. We won't drop our heads. We needed to show some intent but we didn't. It was always going to be tough, the shot-making wasn't going to be easy, but they kept us guessing all the time. A few of us played bad shots including myself.”
Thampi to bowl the 19th over. Bumrah and Rahman pick up a couple in the first 4 deliveries before Rahman swings at the 5th delivery but only sends it down to Hooda at midwicket who keeps his calm to end proceedings. SRH defend the lowest total in this season’s IPL. What a performance it has been by their bowlers.
MI 87/10 after 18.5 overs
WICKET! Rahman c Hooda b Thampi 1 (3)
Kaul comes back to bowl his last of the evening. He gets the first delivery to rise, Bumrah gets an edge to it and the ball flies just wide of Dhawan who is positioned at wide slip. Dhawan flies to his right but only gets his fingertips to it. What a catch that would have been.
CAUGHT! The pressure was building on Hardik who played out the maiden over. He goes for the big one but is only able to slice it up for Thampi to take a catch at third man. Bumrah swings at the next delivery which is bowled short and sends it for a four. Mumbai need 34 runs to win from 12 balls.
MI 85/9 after 18 overs
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Thampi b Kaul 3 (19)
Rashid Khan comes back to bowl his last over. Hardik Pandya is completely unable to play the tricky spinner as Khan ends his spell with a maiden over. That was some special bowling by Rashid. MI now need 39 from 18 balls to win.
MI 80/8 after 17 overs
Kaul comes back to bowl his 3rd. OUT! He bowls a fuller delivery and traps McClenaghan who looks to play it down the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pad and the Umpire declares out but McClenaghan reviews the decision. Replays show the ball hitting the stumps and McClenaghan has to depart for a duck.
Kaul isn’t done though as he then dismisses Markande with a similar fuller delivery which the young spinner does not spot in time. The ball hits him full on the pads and the Umpire immediately raises his finger. What an over for SRH.
MI 80/8 after 16 overs
WICKET! Markande lbw b Kaul 1 (2)
WICKET! McClenaghan lbw b Kaul 0 (2)
Basil Thampi to bowl his first over in the IPL and makes a big breakthrough for the Sunrisers getting the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav the in-form man for MI. Yadav looks to play him out of the ground as he went for the pull shot but only picks out Rashid Khan at deep square. McClenaghan is the new man in as Mumbai require 42 runs from 30 balls to win now.
MI 77/6 after 15 overs
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav c Rashid b Thampi 34 (38)
Rashid strikes early again. Sends in a short slider outside the off stump, Pollard looks to cut it but only guides the ball towards Dhawan at slip who dives low to his right to take a good catch. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. Great over by Rashid, just 2 runs and the wicket coming off it.
MI 75/5 after 14 overs
WICKET! Pollard c Dhawan b Rashid 9 (6)
Shakib continues with his 3rd. Pollard blocks the first one and then smashes the next one over long on for a massive SIX. Big over for Mumbai as they get 11 runs in it. MI now require 46 runs from 42 balls to win.
MI 73/4 after 13 overs
Rashid continues his spell. Two pronged spin attack adopted by Williamson now. DROPPED! Yadav plays the 2nd delivery straight back towards the bowler but Rashid does not get down quick enough as the ball slips through his fingers. Krunal then sends the next delivery to the backward point boundary for a four.
Rashid then hits Krunal on his back foot, the appeals for LBW are turned down but SRH review the decision. No inside edge and replays reveal the ball was going on to hit the stumps. Decision is overturned as Pandya has to return to the dugout.
MI 62/4 after 12 overs
WICKET! Krunal lbw b Rashid 24 (20)
Shakib comes back to bowl his 2nd. The MI batsmen seem wary to attack the deceptive spinner. He ends the over well conceding just 3 runs in it.
MI 55/3 after 11 overs
Rashid Khan comes into the attack. He starts well with 4 consecutive dot balls. Ends the over well giving away just 2 runs in it. MI need 67 runs from 60 balls to win.
MI 52/3 after 10 overs
Kaul to bowl his 2nd. Krunal picks up the overpitched delivery and plays a beautiful cover drive for a four off the first delivery. Kaul responds well with 3 dots but Krunal then sends the 4th delivery through mid-on for another four. He then follows this up to grab his 3rd boundary of the over this time sending the ball straight down the ground. Another good over for Mumbai as they bring up 50 on the scoreboard.
MI 50/3 after 9 overs
Nabi resumes his spell. Williamson going with a combination of spin and seam. Suryakumar Yadav is the danger man here as he stays back in his crease and guides the ball towards the third man boundary with an open bat for a four. He then follows this up with another four this time punching it through the cover region. Good over for Mumbai with 12 runs coming off it.
MI 38/3 after 8 overs