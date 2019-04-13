App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 13, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MI vs RR match Live IPL 2019: Archer sends back Rohit; de Kock brings up fifty

Catch all the live action from match 27 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indiana and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Matches

Match 27 | 13 Apr, 2019
IPL, 2019
MI 105/1 (12.1 ov)
Play in Progress
RR (YET TO BAT)
live
Match 26 | 12 Apr, 2019
IPL, 2019
KKR V/S DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
results
2nd ODI | 12 Apr, 2019
UAE in ZIM, 4 ODIs, 2019
ZIM V/S UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
results
Match 25 | 11 Apr, 2019
IPL, 2019
RR V/S CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
results
Match 24 | 10-11 Apr, 2019
IPL, 2019
MI V/S KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
results
Match 28 | 13-14 Apr, 2019
IPL, 2019
KXIP V/S RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
upcoming
3rd ODI | 14 Apr, 2019
UAE in ZIM, 4 ODIs, 2019
ZIM V/S UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
upcoming
Match 29 | 14 Apr, 2019
IPL, 2019
KKR V/S CSK
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
upcoming
Match 30 | 14-15 Apr, 2019
IPL, 2019
SRH V/S DC
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
upcoming

highlights

  • Apr 13, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Jaydev Unadkat comes back into the attack. Yadav bunts the 1st ball through midwicket for 2 runs. He then tucks the next ball to square leg for a single. de Kock pulls the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the MI openers. He’s been in fine form so far for Mumbai. Yadav punches the 4th ball to long-on for a run. de Kock waits before cutting the 5th ball for a single. Yadav works the last ball to cover for a run. 7 off the over.

    MI 104/1 after 12 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:54 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (34)

  • Apr 13, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Jofra Archer comes back into the attack. Rohit guides the 1st ball down to third man for a single. de Kock is a bit early into the drive and sends the 2nd ball high towards long-on where it lands safely as they take a single. Rohit nudges the 3rd ball down to third man again for a single. de Kock drills the 4th ball to long-on for a run. CAUGHT! Rohit has gifted away his wicket but he’s done a good job for Mumbai so far. Buttler does well to keep his eyes on the ball and take an easy catch at long-on. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat. He helps the last ball to fine leg for a single. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.

    MI 97/1 after 11 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:49 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Rohit c Buttler b Archer 47 (32)

    Rohit looks to swipe across the line but is beaten by the pace and ends up sending the ball high towards long-on for an easy catch.

  • Apr 13, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Krishnappa Gowtham comes back into the attack. de Kock cuts the 1st ball to third man for a single. The 2nd ball is right in the slot for Rohit who deposits the ball into the stands over cow corner for a SIX. The MI skipper is in fine form as he smashes the 3rd ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then slashes the 4th ball for a FOUR. Rohit dances out on the 5th delivery but it’s sliding down leg and the MI skipper just kicks it away at the last moment to avoid getting stumped. He then works the last ball to midwicket for a single. 16 off the over.

    MI 92/0 after 10 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:44 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rohit slashes at the 4th ball sending it through backward point for back-to-back fours. 14 runs from the last three balls.

  • Apr 13, 04:43 PM (IST)

    FOUR! This time Rohit just tonks the 3rd delivery straight over the bowler for a four.

  • Apr 13, 04:42 PM (IST)

    SIX! The 2nd ball is right in the slot from Gowtham and Rohit sends it flying over cow corner. 

  • Apr 13, 04:41 PM (IST)

    Gopal continues. Rohit pulls the 1st ball for a single. de Kock goes for the sweep but misses on the 2nd ball there are appeals for LBW but the players themselves don’t seem convinced. The googly seems to be troubling de Kock. He pulls the next ball to deep midwicket for a single. Rohit works the 4th ball through midwicket for a run. de Kock mistimes the 5th ball to cover before cutting the last ball for a single. 4 off the over. Gopal has been impressive so far.

    MI 76/0 after 9 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Liam Livingstone comes into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls to Rohit. There seems to be some purchase for the spinners on this track. The 3rd ball is too short and Rohit pulls it to deep midwicket for a single. The 4th ball is a juicy full toss which de Kock sends flying over long-on for a SIX. de Kock doesn’t get runs off the 5th delivery but sends the last ball flying over long-on for another SIX. 13 off the over. This is turning out to be a great start for Mumbai.

    MI 72/0 after 8 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:37 PM (IST)

    SIX! de Kock gets under the last ball beautifully sending it flying over long-on for the second six of the over.

  • Apr 13, 04:36 PM (IST)

    SIX! de Kock clears his front foot and launches the 4th ball over long-on for a maximum,.

  • Apr 13, 04:35 PM (IST)

    Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack. He starts with a brilliant googly which whizzes past the edge of de Kock. The next ball is swept for a single. Rohit defends the 3rd ball and pushes the 4th delivery to cover for a quick single. Gopal sends down another googly to de Kock who gets down to sweep but misses. He ends with another googly and once again de Kock has no idea where the ball is as he gets beaten. Good start by Gopal giving away just 2 runs.

    MI 59/0 after7 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:29 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 04:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 13, 04:26 PM (IST)

    Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack. Rohit drives the 1st ball towards cover but Buttler does well to cut off the single. The next ball is dabbed to short third man and they steal a quick single. de Kock gets back safely despite a direct-hit. The 3rd ball is worked through midwicket for a single. Rohit drives the 4th delivery towards mid-off for a run. The 5th ball is a wide yorker and de Kock only manages to jam it back to the bowler. The last ball is worked to mid-off for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.

    MI 57/0 after 6 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Jofra Archer comes into the attack. He starts brilliantly as de Kock gets a thick edge down to third man for a FOUR. If there was a slip in position that would’ve been out. de Kock has a mighty heave at the next ball sending it sailing over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then pushes the 3rd ball back at the bowler. The 4th ball is clipped to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Archer ends well with 2 dot balls. 12 off the over.

    MI 53/0 after 5 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:20 PM (IST)

    SIX! This time de Kock connects beautifully sending the ball sailing over deep midwicket for a massive six.

  • Apr 13, 04:19 PM (IST)

    FOUR! de Kock looks to work the 1st ball to the leg-side but gets a thick edge down to third man for a four. 

  • Apr 13, 04:19 PM (IST)

    Kulkarni starts with a delivery wide outside off and Rohit finds the gap at cover with ease for a FOUR. The next ball is drilled straight to the man at cover. Rohit dabs the 3rd ball to third man for a single. de Kock pulls the 4th delivery for a run. Rohit backs away and beautifully lofts the 5th ball over cover for a FOUR. Rohit executes the cover-drive brilliantly sending the last ball racing for a FOUR. 14 off the over.

    MI 41/0 after 4 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:18 PM (IST)

    FOUR! The last ball is too wide and Rohit drives it past cover-point for back-to-back boundaries.

  • Apr 13, 04:17 PM (IST)

    FOUR! The 5th ball is a length delivery outside off and Rohit backs away before lifting it over cover. 

  • Apr 13, 04:15 PM (IST)

    FOUR! The 1st ball is wide outside off from Kulkarni and Rohit cracks it thorugh the gap at cover.

  • Apr 13, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Gowtham continues. This time de Kock gets close to the 1st ball and launches it over long-on for a SIX. He then works the 2nd ball wide of midwicket for 2 runs. Gowtham tosses up the 3rd ball outside off but de Kock only nudges it for a single. Rohit gets low and slog-sweeps the 4th delivery over square leg for a FOUR. He then works the 5th ball to long-on for a single. The last ball is too full and de Kock just lifts it over mid-on for a FOUR. 18 from the over.

    MI 27/0 after 3 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:14 PM (IST)

    FOUR! The last ball is a bit too full and de Kock lifts it over mid-on for a one-bounce four.

  • Apr 13, 04:12 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rohit bends low and sweeps the 4th delivery over square leg for a boundary.

  • Apr 13, 04:10 PM (IST)

    SIX! de Kock gets under the 1st ball and sends it sailing into the stands over long-on. 

  • Apr 13, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Dhawal Kulkarni comes into the attack. Rohit gets an inside-edge to the 1st ball to midwicket. Kulkarni showing a faint hint of swing early on here. Rohit nudges the 2nd ball to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. Buttler has a shy at the non-striker’s end but misses. That was close. de Kock doesn’t get runs off the 3rd ball but taps the 4th delivery to mid-off for a single. Rohit eases the 5th ball to third man for a single. de Kock bunts the last ball to mid-off for a run. Just 4 off the over. Good start this for Rajasthan.

    MI 9/0 after 2 overs.

  • Apr 13, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Gowtham starts with a tossed up ball which Rohit works to long-on for a single. de Kock drives the next ball to long-off for a run. The next ball is defended to mid-on. Rohit works the 4th ball through the gap in the leg-side for 2 runs. He then works the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Gowtham ends with a dot balls. Just 5 runs off the over.

    MI 5/0 after the first over.

  • Apr 13, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Krishnappa Gowtham will open the bowling for RR. For MI it is Rohit Sharma on strike. 

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.