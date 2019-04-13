Apr 13, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MI vs RR match Live IPL 2019: Archer sends back Rohit; de Kock brings up fifty
Catch all the live action from match 27 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indiana and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Top
highlights
FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (34)
WICKET! Rohit c Buttler b Archer 47 (32)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Jaydev Unadkat comes back into the attack. Yadav bunts the 1st ball through midwicket for 2 runs. He then tucks the next ball to square leg for a single. de Kock pulls the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the MI openers. He’s been in fine form so far for Mumbai. Yadav punches the 4th ball to long-on for a run. de Kock waits before cutting the 5th ball for a single. Yadav works the last ball to cover for a run. 7 off the over.
MI 104/1 after 12 overs.
FIFTY up for de Kock! 50 (34)
Jofra Archer comes back into the attack. Rohit guides the 1st ball down to third man for a single. de Kock is a bit early into the drive and sends the 2nd ball high towards long-on where it lands safely as they take a single. Rohit nudges the 3rd ball down to third man again for a single. de Kock drills the 4th ball to long-on for a run. CAUGHT! Rohit has gifted away his wicket but he’s done a good job for Mumbai so far. Buttler does well to keep his eyes on the ball and take an easy catch at long-on. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat. He helps the last ball to fine leg for a single. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
MI 97/1 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Rohit c Buttler b Archer 47 (32)
Rohit looks to swipe across the line but is beaten by the pace and ends up sending the ball high towards long-on for an easy catch.
Krishnappa Gowtham comes back into the attack. de Kock cuts the 1st ball to third man for a single. The 2nd ball is right in the slot for Rohit who deposits the ball into the stands over cow corner for a SIX. The MI skipper is in fine form as he smashes the 3rd ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then slashes the 4th ball for a FOUR. Rohit dances out on the 5th delivery but it’s sliding down leg and the MI skipper just kicks it away at the last moment to avoid getting stumped. He then works the last ball to midwicket for a single. 16 off the over.
MI 92/0 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Rohit slashes at the 4th ball sending it through backward point for back-to-back fours. 14 runs from the last three balls.
FOUR! This time Rohit just tonks the 3rd delivery straight over the bowler for a four.
SIX! The 2nd ball is right in the slot from Gowtham and Rohit sends it flying over cow corner.
Gopal continues. Rohit pulls the 1st ball for a single. de Kock goes for the sweep but misses on the 2nd ball there are appeals for LBW but the players themselves don’t seem convinced. The googly seems to be troubling de Kock. He pulls the next ball to deep midwicket for a single. Rohit works the 4th ball through midwicket for a run. de Kock mistimes the 5th ball to cover before cutting the last ball for a single. 4 off the over. Gopal has been impressive so far.
MI 76/0 after 9 overs.
Liam Livingstone comes into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls to Rohit. There seems to be some purchase for the spinners on this track. The 3rd ball is too short and Rohit pulls it to deep midwicket for a single. The 4th ball is a juicy full toss which de Kock sends flying over long-on for a SIX. de Kock doesn’t get runs off the 5th delivery but sends the last ball flying over long-on for another SIX. 13 off the over. This is turning out to be a great start for Mumbai.
MI 72/0 after 8 overs.
SIX! de Kock gets under the last ball beautifully sending it flying over long-on for the second six of the over.
SIX! de Kock clears his front foot and launches the 4th ball over long-on for a maximum,.
Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack. He starts with a brilliant googly which whizzes past the edge of de Kock. The next ball is swept for a single. Rohit defends the 3rd ball and pushes the 4th delivery to cover for a quick single. Gopal sends down another googly to de Kock who gets down to sweep but misses. He ends with another googly and once again de Kock has no idea where the ball is as he gets beaten. Good start by Gopal giving away just 2 runs.
MI 59/0 after7 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack. Rohit drives the 1st ball towards cover but Buttler does well to cut off the single. The next ball is dabbed to short third man and they steal a quick single. de Kock gets back safely despite a direct-hit. The 3rd ball is worked through midwicket for a single. Rohit drives the 4th delivery towards mid-off for a run. The 5th ball is a wide yorker and de Kock only manages to jam it back to the bowler. The last ball is worked to mid-off for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
MI 57/0 after 6 overs.
Jofra Archer comes into the attack. He starts brilliantly as de Kock gets a thick edge down to third man for a FOUR. If there was a slip in position that would’ve been out. de Kock has a mighty heave at the next ball sending it sailing over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then pushes the 3rd ball back at the bowler. The 4th ball is clipped to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Archer ends well with 2 dot balls. 12 off the over.
MI 53/0 after 5 overs.
SIX! This time de Kock connects beautifully sending the ball sailing over deep midwicket for a massive six.
FOUR! de Kock looks to work the 1st ball to the leg-side but gets a thick edge down to third man for a four.
Kulkarni starts with a delivery wide outside off and Rohit finds the gap at cover with ease for a FOUR. The next ball is drilled straight to the man at cover. Rohit dabs the 3rd ball to third man for a single. de Kock pulls the 4th delivery for a run. Rohit backs away and beautifully lofts the 5th ball over cover for a FOUR. Rohit executes the cover-drive brilliantly sending the last ball racing for a FOUR. 14 off the over.
MI 41/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is too wide and Rohit drives it past cover-point for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! The 5th ball is a length delivery outside off and Rohit backs away before lifting it over cover.
FOUR! The 1st ball is wide outside off from Kulkarni and Rohit cracks it thorugh the gap at cover.
Gowtham continues. This time de Kock gets close to the 1st ball and launches it over long-on for a SIX. He then works the 2nd ball wide of midwicket for 2 runs. Gowtham tosses up the 3rd ball outside off but de Kock only nudges it for a single. Rohit gets low and slog-sweeps the 4th delivery over square leg for a FOUR. He then works the 5th ball to long-on for a single. The last ball is too full and de Kock just lifts it over mid-on for a FOUR. 18 from the over.
MI 27/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is a bit too full and de Kock lifts it over mid-on for a one-bounce four.
FOUR! Rohit bends low and sweeps the 4th delivery over square leg for a boundary.
SIX! de Kock gets under the 1st ball and sends it sailing into the stands over long-on.
Dhawal Kulkarni comes into the attack. Rohit gets an inside-edge to the 1st ball to midwicket. Kulkarni showing a faint hint of swing early on here. Rohit nudges the 2nd ball to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. Buttler has a shy at the non-striker’s end but misses. That was close. de Kock doesn’t get runs off the 3rd ball but taps the 4th delivery to mid-off for a single. Rohit eases the 5th ball to third man for a single. de Kock bunts the last ball to mid-off for a run. Just 4 off the over. Good start this for Rajasthan.
MI 9/0 after 2 overs.
Gowtham starts with a tossed up ball which Rohit works to long-on for a single. de Kock drives the next ball to long-off for a run. The next ball is defended to mid-on. Rohit works the 4th ball through the gap in the leg-side for 2 runs. He then works the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Gowtham ends with a dot balls. Just 5 runs off the over.
MI 5/0 after the first over.
Krishnappa Gowtham will open the bowling for RR. For MI it is Rohit Sharma on strike.