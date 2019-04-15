MI vs RCB match Live IPL 2019: Mumbai start strong as Kohli, Parthiv back in the dug out early

Behrendorff to Parthiv. First ball hits Parthiv on the pads and there is an appeal straight away but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Parthiv works the second ball to fine leg for a single. Kohli is on strike. FOUR! Fuller ball from Behrendorff and Kohli works the ball though leg side for the first boundary of the evening. Kohli is beaten on next ball. Kohli plays the next ball to the fielder at extra cover. WIDE! Poor ball from Behrendorff as he strays in his line and bowls the ball down leg. Kohli plays the last ball down to sweeper cover for a single. 7 runs off the over.

RCB 7/0 after first over