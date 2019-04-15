Apr 15, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MI vs RCB match Live IPL 2019: Mumbai start strong as Kohli, Parthiv back in the dug out early
Catch all the live action from match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
WICKET! Parthiv Patel c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 28(20)
WICKET! Kohli c de Kock b Behrendorff 8(9)
Hardik Pandya will continue. de Villiers is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball through cover for a single. Ali plays the second ball to leg side for a single. The ball has hit the batsman on the pads hence umpire signals that as a leg bye. SIX! Short ball from Hardik Pandya and de Villiers swings his bat. The ball gets a top edge to fly straight over the keeper’s head for a maximum. de Villiers gets a single off the next ball . de Villiers plays the last ball down to long on for a run. 11 runs off the over.
RCB 81/2 after 11 overs
SIX! Short ball from Hardik Pandya and de Villiers swings his bat. The ball gets a top edge to fly straight over the keeper’s head for a maximum
Rahul Chahar will continue. Ali is on strike. SIX! Fuller ball from Rahul Chahar and Moeen Ali flicks his wrists to send the ball back in the stands. No runs off next three balls and Chahar keeps the line and length tight to keep Ali quiet. Ali works the fifth ball to long on for a single. de Villiers is on strike. He gets a single off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
RCB 70/2 after 10 overs
SIX! Fuller ball from Rahul Chahar and Moeen Ali flicks his wrists to send the ball back in the stands.
Hardik Pandya will bowl. Moeen Ali is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Ali plays the second ball for a single. de Villiers is on strike. FOUR! Fuller ball from hardik Pandya and de Villiers gets an inside edge for a boundary to fine leg. de Villiers plays the next ball down to third man for a single. Ali plays the fifth ball to leg side for single. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 62/2 after 9 overs
FOUR! Fuller ball from hardik Pandya and de Villiers gets an inside edge for a boundary to fine leg
Rahul Chahar will bowl. de Villiers is on strike. No runs off first two balls. FOUR! Fuller ball from Rahul Chahar and de Villiers reverse sweeps the ball to third man for a boundary. de Villiers gets a single off the next ball. Moeen Ali is the new batsman. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Ali gets a single off the last ball. 6 runs off the over.
RCB 55/2 after 8 overs
FOUR! Fuller ball from Rahul Chahar and de Villiers reverse sweeps the ball to third man for a boundary
Hardik Pandya will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball past cover and gets a single. de Villiers is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. de Villiers plays the third ball to square leg for a single. Parthiv works the fourth ball to square leg for a single. de Villiers plays the fifth ball to leg side for another single. Parthiv is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller ball from Bumrah and the blower takes the pace off the ball. Parthiv looks to drive the delivery but edges the ball straight to Suryakumar Yadav at point. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 49/2 after 7 overs
WICKET! Parthiv Patel c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 28(20)
Fuller ball from Bumrah and the blower takes the pace off the ball. Parthiv looks to drive the delivery but edges the ball straight to Suryakumar Yadav at point
Bumrah will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. First ball hits Parthiv on the pads and the batsman takes a single. It has been signaled as a leg bye. de Villiers is on strike. He is beaten on second ball. de Villiers plays the third ball to the fielder at mid-off. FOUR! Just short of the length ball from Bumrah and de Villiers hits the ball over cover for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Bumrah closes the over with another dot ball. 5 runs off the over.
RCB 45/1 after 6 overs
FOUR! Just short of the length ball from Bumrah and de Villiers hits the ball over cover for a boundary
Behrendorff will continue. Parthiv is on strike. FOUR! Back of the length delivery from Behrendorff and parthiv walks down the track to hammer the ball to leg side for a boundary. Second ball is a dot delivery. SIX! Slow fuller ball from Behrendorff in Parthiv’s arc and the batsman hits the ball over mid-wicket for the first maximum of the match. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Behrendorff and Parthiv helps the ball to third man boundary. FOUR! Fuller ball from Behrendorff and Parthiv hits the ball to get an edge. The ball flies down to third man for a boundary. Last ball hits Parthiv on the pads and the batsman gets a single. Umpire signals that as a leg bye. 19 runs off the over.
RCB 40/1 after 5 overs
FOUR! Fuller ball from Behrendorff and Parthiv hits the ball to get an edge. The ball flies down to third man for a boundary
FOUR! Short ball outside off from Behrendorff and Parthiv helps the ball to third man boundary
SIX! Slow fuller ball from Behrendorff in Parthiv’s arc and the batsman hits the ball over mid-wicket for the first maximum of the match.
FOUR! Back of the length delivery from Behrendorff and parthiv walks down the track to hammer the ball to leg side for a boundary
Jasprit Burmrah will bowl. Parthiv is on strike. First ball hits Parthiv on the pads but is going down leg. Parthiv is beaten on second ball. Third ball hits Parthiv on the pads and the batsman gets a single. Umpire signals that as a Leg Bye. de Villiers is on strike. de Villiers swings his bat on fourth ball but is beaten. de Villiers is beaten again on fifth ball. de Villiers gets an inside edge on last ball but is safe. Just a run from the over.
RCB 21/1 after 4 overs
Behrendorff to Kohli. CAUGHT! Absolutely perfect length for Kohli as it forces Kohli to come on front foot. The ball bounces and gets an inside edge of Kohli’s bat. Quinton de Kock takes a comfortable catch. AB de Villiers is the new batsman. Next ball hits de Villiers on the pads and the batman takes a run. Umpire signals that as Leg Bye. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Fuller delivery from Behrendorff and Parthiv flicks the ball over mid-on for a boundary. Parthiv gets a single off the fifth ball. de Villiers drives the last ball down the ground for 2 runs. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
RCB 20/1 after 3 overs
FOUR! Fuller delivery from Behrendorff and Parthiv flicks the ball over mid-on for a boundary
WICKET! Kohli c de Kock b Behrendorff 8(9)
Absolutely perfect length for Kohli as it forces Kohli to come on front foot. The ball bounces and gets an inside edge of Kohli’s bat. Quinton de Kock takes a comfortable catch.
Malinga will bowl from the other end. Kohli is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball past cover for a single. Parthiv is on strike. Parthiv plays the second ball to fine leg for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Kohli plays the fourth ball through backward point for a single. Parthiv is on strike. Parthiv drives the fifth ball to cover and Suryakumar Yadav puts in a dive to save three runs for his side. Kohli plays the last ball to short third for a single. 5 runs off the over.
RCB 12/0 after 2 overs
Behrendorff to Parthiv. First ball hits Parthiv on the pads and there is an appeal straight away but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Parthiv works the second ball to fine leg for a single. Kohli is on strike. FOUR! Fuller ball from Behrendorff and Kohli works the ball though leg side for the first boundary of the evening. Kohli is beaten on next ball. Kohli plays the next ball to the fielder at extra cover. WIDE! Poor ball from Behrendorff as he strays in his line and bowls the ball down leg. Kohli plays the last ball down to sweeper cover for a single. 7 runs off the over.
RCB 7/0 after first over
FOUR! Fuller ball from Behrendorff and Kohli works the ball though leg side for the first boundary of the evening
Parthiv Patel will open the batting for RCB. Jason Behrendorff will open the bowling for MI
RCB openers Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel march out in the middle. MI players are in a huddle and Rohit Sharma giving final instructions.
Live action begins shortly.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli RCB captain: I would have done the same. As Rohit said, it's a difficult ground to defend and we're good at chasing. So, we would have bowled first too. Wouldn't want to look too far ahead. Have told the boys to enjoy on the field and not take much pressure. We're playing the same team