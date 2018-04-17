MI vs RCB - IPL 2018 updates: Rohit, Hardik continue onslaught after Pandya, Pollard fall

21:47 Woakes starts with a wide. Next ball, Pollard hits the ball straight to long-on. AB de Villiers catches it comfortable, delivering another blow to the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya survives an appeal. Review shows Pandya did not edge it.

Pandya quickly makes most out this by scoring two consecutive sixes!

MI 192/5 after 19 overs.

21:41 WICKET! Kieron Pollard c AB de Villiers b Woakes

21:38 Siraj to bowl the 18th over. The duo pick up a few runs before Rohit Sharma dispatches another ball for a six. But, Siraj comes back with a couple of good balls. 11 off this over.

MI 177/4 after 18 overs.

21:38 Woakes affects Krunal runout

Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya's attempt to test Chris Woakes’ arm at long on turned into despair as the left-handed batsman was runout at the bowler’s end. After Rohit had hit Corey Anderson straight, the English all-rounder swooped upon the ball cleanly and fired in a perfect throw to bowler Mitchell McLenaghan who whipped off the bails with a diving Krunal short of the crease.

Krunal was out for 15, having featured in a 40-run alliance with his captain.

21:34 Beautiful shot! Sharma strikes the first ball for a six on the leg side, off Umesh Yadav’s full toss. Yadav comes back with a couple of good balls and the batmen have to settle for singles. 13 off the over.

MI 166/4 after 17 overs.

21:27 Rohit greets Anderson with a boundary on the off side. Krunal is checked by the physio after a minor collision with Anderson. Soon after, Krunal gets run out by Anderson.

That doesn’t deter Sharma, who scores another boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking. Kieron Pollard is the next batsmen in.

MI 153/4 after 16 overs.

21:25 WICKET! Krunal Pandya run out (Anderson)

21:22 Rohit takes on Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav had rattled Mumbai with a double strike in his first spell, conceding just eight runs in two overs, but when he returned for the second spell, Rohit Sharma went after the Bangalore pacer by pulling a six and slashing a four off his first two balls.

21:19 Back from the strategic time out, Rohit Sharma hits it over deep square leg for six. It is followed by a four, which brings up his 50. Sharma picks a singles with ease before Krunal dispatches another ball for four.

MI 143/3 after 15 overs.

21:17 Krunal produces a big hit

After being tied down by pacer Mohammad Siraj in the previous over, Krunal Pandya broke free in the next over by smacking a six off Yuzvendra Chahal as Mumbai regained their composure in the 14thover.

In the 13th over, Siraj conceded only four runs but after 14 overs, Mumbai were 128 for three with Krunal on 11 and Rohit Sharma on 40 off 30 balls.

21:12 Chahal continues. Krunal Pandya smashes one for a six! Couple of singles follow. 10 off the over for MI.

MI 128/3 after 14 overs.

21:07 Mohammad Siraj begins his third over with two dot balls. Krunal Pandya, the new batsmen in, picks up two runs off the third. Good over for RCB, just 4 runs off it.

MI 118/3 after 13 overs.

21:05 Anderson ends Lewis’ show

After clouting two big sixes off a Yuzvendra Chahal over, Evin Lewis’ attempt for a similar act against Corey Anderson ended in despair as he could only top edge it high for wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to catch the skier running backwards.

But it was a fantastic innings from Lewis who smashed five sixes and six fours in his 42-ball 65. More importantly, he raised 108 runs for the third wicket with Captain Rohit Sharma after the fall of two wickets off the first two balls of the match.

21:03 In what can be called a major breakthrough for RCB, Anderson has picked Evin Lewis’s wicket. The ball went high up in the air after Lewis top edged it. Quinton de Kock took the catch comfortably, bringing to end Lewis’s fine knock. Rohit Sharma scores a four on the on side.

MI 114/3 after 12 overs.

20:59 WICKET! Evin Lewis c Quinton de Kock b Corey Anderson 65 (42)

20:58 Mumbai survive two close run out calls

Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis’ poor running between wickets almost caused their dismissals in the 10thover.

Mandeep Singh at point missed a direct hit with Lewis well short of the crease and on the next ball of the Corey Anderson over, Rohit was in trouble but regained the crease with a dive.

Earlier in the same over, Rohit had driven Anderson for two back to back fours to surge to 32 as Mumbai reached 95 for 2 after 10 overs.

20:57 Lewis dances down the track and scores a six off Chahal. That shot also takes MI past the 100-run mark. Next ball, he launches another six over the deep backward point boundary. 13 off the over.

MI 108/2 after 11 overs.

20:51 Kohli introduces Corey Anderson into the bowling attack. Makes no difference as Sharma slams two consecutive balls through the covers for fours. Put the pressure back on Anderson.

MI 95/2 after 10 overs.

20:50 Rohit too joins the party

Rohit Sharma, who had been watching Evin Lewis take charge at the other end, made his move in the eighth over by tonking Washington Sundar for a massive six into the stands over deep midwicket.

Lewis then provided the finishing touches to the over by hitting a four as Washington went for 13 runs.

In the next over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Lewis brought up his fifty in style with a huge six, a slog sweep over backward leg.

After 9 overs, Mumbai were 85 for 2 with Lewis on 51 off 34 balls and Rohit on 23 off 18.

20:47 Evin Lewis attacks Yuzvendra Chahal and hits a six to bring up his 50 in style! On the other hand, Rohit Sharma is playing on 23 (18). This is Sharma’s highest score in IPL this year.

MI 85/2 after 9 overs.

20:42 Rohit Sharma goes after Washington Sundar. Six off the second ball releases the pressure. Lewis ends the eight over with a four.

MI 76/2 after 8 overs.

20:41 Lewis on a roll as Mumbai cross 50 in five overs

Evin Lewis hit two fours in Washington Sundar’s first over as Mumbai also benefited from four byes in a productive over that netted them 19 runs.

Rohit Sharma began the charge with a fluent cover drive for four before Lewis took charge.

The left-handed Lewis gave the same treatment to pacer Mohammad Siraj by clouting a six over midwicket off the first ball and then crunched a drive past point for four to garner 16 runs from the over. There was a bonus of five wides as well after wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock failed to gather a wide ball cleanly.

20:39 Only a few singles for the hosts in this over. Is RCB making a good comeback in the match? Siraj concedes just 3 runs off this over.

MI 63/2 after 7 overs.

20:33 The hosts have scored at 10-runs-an-over during the powerplay in spite of losing Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan off the first two balls. More importantly, both Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis are looking at ease and are striking the ball well.

20:32 Evin Lewis begins the final powerplay over with a four off Chris Woakes. Woakes comes back with slower deliveries and five dot balls to put the pressure back on Lewis.

MI 60/2 after 6 overs.

20:27 Lewis starts this Mohammad Siraj over with a might six. But, Siraj does well to come back and bowl three straight dot balls. Siraj’s efforts undone as Quinton de Kock fails to collect one and the ball rolls on for four byes. Lewis punches another four on the off side.

MI 56/2 after 5 overs.

20:24 Umesh Yadav claims two wickets in first over

Pacer Umesh Yadav provided a sensational start for Bangalore by claiming two wickets off the first two balls of the match. Both Mumbai batsmen were dismissed in identical fashion off fuller length deliveries that deviated in and crashed through their defences.

The first ball nipped back and bowled opener Suryakumar Yadav and Umesh repeated the act while claiming the left-handed Ishan Kishan.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma who had decided to bat lower the order was suddenly thrust into the role of opener as he walked to the crease to face the third ball of the match.

After one over, Mumbai were 3 for the loss of two wickets!

20:22 Great shot! Sharma smacks it through the off side for a four. Next, Lewis waits for the ball before slapping it through the off side for another four. Few boundaries and four byes help MI. The pressure has been released. Direct hit on the last ball, but Lewis is safe. Big over for MI: 19 off the over.

MI 40/2 after 4 overs.

20:16 The scoreboard is now ticking for Mumbai, courtesy some boundaries in the last two overs. Six off the third over.

MI 21/2 after 3 overs.

20:11 Skipper Sharma plays it on the off side, for a boundary — first of the inning for MI. Then, Evin Lewis follows it up with a six on the leg side. Virat applauds. 12 from the over.

MI 15/2 after 2 overs.

20:09 Trivia: This is the first time in the tournament’s history that wickets have fallen on the first two balls of an inning.

20:07 Suryakumar Yadav, who played a sensational knock for the Mumbai Indians against Delhi Daredevils, has got out on a duck off the first ball. To make things worse, Ishan Kishan suffered from the fate on the second ball. Horrific start for the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

The ball is swinging more than expected. However, Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis open the count for the home side.

MI 3/2 after the first over.

20:03 WICKET! Ishan Kishan b Umesh Yadav 0 (1)

20:01 WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav b Umesh Yadav 0 (1)

20:00 Here we go! First inning underway.

19:54 Mumbai lose toss for the fourth time, bat first again

On a ground where teams batting second have won more games, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli did not bat an eyelid while deciding on his choice after winning the toss in their IPL 11 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night.

While RCB gained the toss advantage, Mumbai have to once again try to rake up a good score and then go all out to defend it. The start does not augur well for Mumbai as in all their previous three defeats, their rivals had won the toss.

The changes

Bangalore: Three changes. Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson replaces an out of form opener Brendon McCullum while pacer Mohammad Siraj and batsman Sarfaraz Khan make the cut in place of Kulwant Khejroliya and Pawan Negi.

Mumbai: They have not tinkered with the eleven much with only one change. Pacer Mitchell McLenaghan returns to the side in place of spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Captains’ views

Virat Kohli, RCB: “It looks a damp wicket, there was a cloud cover since the evening. We expect it to do a little bit with the new ball. It's been a hard ground to defend. We want to give ourselves the best chance with the new ball.”

Rohit Sharma, MI: It looks a hard wicket, similar to the previous games and the surface shouldn't be changing much. Just that there will be a bit of dew in the second half but the guys have played here before and are used to it. The second half will be tough, won't be easy.”

19:39 Team changes:

Mitchell McClenaghan comes in for Akila Dhananjaya.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Corey Anderson comes in for Brendon McCullum.

19:37 Head-to-head in IPL: Mumbai Indians 13-8 Royal Challengers Bangalore.

19:30 TOSS: Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

19:22 The toss should happen at 7:30 pm, as expected.

19:17 What could happen today: Jasprit Bumrah needs 1 more wicket to reach 50 wickets in IPL while RCB skipper Virat Kohli needs 32 runs to become the highest scorer in IPL.

19:10 Purple cap awaits young Mayank Markande?

MI’s leg spinner Mayank Markande is currently second on the list of highest wicket takers this season. However, in terms of the number of wickets, Markande is levelled with KKR’s Sunil Narine with 7 wickets for the top spot.

A wicket today would mean Markande gets to wear the purple cap again.

Markande’s performance so far:vs CSK: 3-23 in four oversvs SRH: 4-23 in four overs

vs DD: 0-42 in three overs

19:00 At Wankhede this year: Both the games held here so far have gone down to the wire and on both occasions MI have had their chances to go across the line and fumbled on the doorstep against CSK in the season opener and then Delhi Daredevils.

18:49 Pollard seeks advice from media

Stung by three straight defeats, MI' burly all-rounder Kieron Pollard yesterday sought advice from the media, asking if they could help the beleaguered outfit in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL.

"Three games in a row, we have lost in the last over. If you guys have any idea to tell us how to get over the line, if it happens again, you guys obviously know a lot of cricket, so, give us an idea of what to do," Pollard asked scribes on the eve of their match against RCB.

Mumbai suffered dying-moment defeats in the three games played so far against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils. (PTI)

18:31 Possible XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock (WK), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Pawan Negi, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Mumbai Indians: Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting/ Jean-Paul Duminy/ Akila Dananjaya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman.

18:20 Reigning champions Mumbai Indians, having fallen agonisingly short in their first three IPL 2018 matches, will be desperate for a win when they take on the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore today.

The results have left the defending champions at the bottom of the table as they are the only team not to have won after 10 days of action in IPL 11. All three games were last-over finishes and could have gone Mumbai’s way with a little bit of luck.

It proves they have competed well but not been able to land the knockout blows. Incidentally, captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in all these games, which meant Mumbai were always defending their totals and have yet to get an opportunity to chase.