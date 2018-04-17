MI vs RCB - IPL 2018: Defending champions aim to rise from the cellar

Mumbai Indians, having fallen agonisingly short in their previous IPL 11 matches, will be desperate for a win when they take on the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday night.

The results have left the defending champions at the bottom of the table as they are the only team not to have won after 10 days of action in IPL 11. All three games were last-over finishes and could have gone Mumbai’s way with a little bit of luck. It proves they have competed well but not been able to land the knockout blows. Incidentally, captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in all these games, which meant Mumbai were always defending their totals and have yet to get an opportunity to chase.

Against RCB, Mumbai will be hoping the wheel of fortune to turn their way beginning with the toss. Virat Kohli & Co too have blown hot and cold with one win from three games and their overdependence on the captain and AB de Villiers is a cause for concern.

Start: 8 pm

Venue: Wankhede Stadium. Always aligned towards the batsmen, bowlers have to be really disciplined on this surface.

Head to head: Mumbai hold an overall 13-8 advantage over Bangalore and it continues in their last five meetings with Rohit Sharma & Co winning 4-1. The last time Bangalore won against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium was in 2015, where the head to head record stands at 4-3 in Mumbai’s favour.

Odds: Same for both teams, Bangalore and Mumbai 10/11.

Dugout news

Bangalore: With Pawan Negi having a bad game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, the RCB think-tank will be tempted to try out off-spinner Murugappan Ashwin.

Mumbai: Sri Lankan teenager Akila Dananjay had a forgettable IPL debut conceding 47 from his four overs against Delhi Daredevils. Mumbai may try to reinforce their batting by replacing the spinner with all-rounder Jean-Paul Duminy, who can roll his arm over as well.

Players to watch out

Brendon McCullum, RCB opener: The last two matches have not been productive for the former New Zealand captain with scores of 0 and 4. But his ability to cause destruction at the top is enormous. If he breaks free, Mumbai will have a tough time controlling the runs.

Hardik Pandya, MI all-rounder : The flashy all-rounder has not fired as expected (2,22 & 0-32, 2-24) with an ankle injury also hampering his progress. But the 24-year-old’s ability to contribute as batsman, bowler and fielder is immense.

Quote hangar

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: “You can only prepare for certain things. It is not certain that the same will happen what you had planned. So, we need to accept that. We pick players not according to their performance in a particular match but to bring in balance in the team. That should be the mindset for every team.”

Kieron Pollard, MI all-rounder: “I'm always hungry to perform. For any individual, (for) any cricketer performance is important. For me, what gets me going against any team are big players. Big players mean big games. These are the times you want to be counted..”

Figure this out

44 runs scored by Rohit Sharma in last three matches, the sequence being 18, 11 and 15.

Likely line-ups

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Pawan Negi, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting/ Jean-Paul Duminy/ Akila Dananjaya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman.