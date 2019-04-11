MI vs KXIP IPL 2019: Pollard (83 off 31 balls) scripts thrilling last-ball victory to ruin Rahul's maiden IPL ton

Pollard brought up his fifty off just 22 balls in the 17th over. He was absolutely belligerent taking 17 runs off Curran in the 19th over to bring the equation down to 15 required off the final over. Pollard hit Rajpoot for a six and a four before finally getting caught out with just 4 runs required off the final four deliveries. Pollard returned after scoring 83 off just 31 balls hitting 3 fours and 10 sixes. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)