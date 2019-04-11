MI vs KXIP IPL 2019: Pollard (83 off 31 balls) scripts thrilling last-ball victory to ruin Rahul's maiden IPL ton

Catch all the top moments from match 24 of IPL 2019 between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Mumbai Indians (MI) welcomed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to the Wankhede Stadium for match 24 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kieron Pollard stepped in to captain Mumbai in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma. He won the toss and opted to bowl. Mumbai made just one change with Siddhesh Lad making his IPL debut replacing Rohit. KXIP made two changes with Karun Nair stepping in for the injured Mayank Agarwal and Hardus Viljoen replacing Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/13 KXIP got off to a rollicking start with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul taking 50 runs inside the first six powerplay overs. The duo scored a quick pace hitting the Mumbai bowlers to all corners of the park. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/13 Gayle brought up his fifty off just 31 balls with a six in the 11th over. KL Rahul got to his fifty off 41 balls in the 13th over. Gayle was dismissed right after that as he found Krunal Pandya at deep midwicket off Jason Behrendorff’s bowling. The Universe Boss returned with 63 off 36 after sharing a 116-run opening stand with Rahul. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/13 Hardik Pandya got rid of David Miller and Karun Nair in consecutive overs. He first got Miller caught behind in the 15th over before returning to send back Nair in the 17th. Sam Curran was dismissed by Bumrah in the 18th over as KXIP were reduced to 151/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/13 Rahul hit Hardik for 6,4,6,6 in the first four balls of the 19th over to take his score up to 92. He then brought up his 100 off 63 balls in the final over as KXIP finished with 197/4 on the board. It was the Punjab opener’s maiden IPL century. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/13 There was no love lost between good friends Rahul and Hardik despite Rahul hitting the latter for three sixes and a four in the penultimate over. The MI players showed good sportsmanship in congratulating the Punjab opener for his fantastic innings. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/13 Mumbai’s run-chase got off to an ominous start as Mohammed Shami castled debutant Lad in only the 4th over. Lad who earlier got off the mark in the IPL with a six off Ankit Rajpoot returned with just 15 off 13 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/13 Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav then added just 28 runs together before Sam Curran got rid of Yadav in the 8th over. Things got worse for Mumbai as Ashwin sent back de Kock in the very next over. Mumbai were struggling at 62/3 at the fall of de Kock’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/13 Kieron Pollard who promoted himself to no. 4 hit Curran for two sixes and a four in the 12th over. However, the 20-year-old made amends by showing great athleticism to run out Ishan Kishan off the very last ball in the over with a direct hit after Pollard defended the delivery. MI were down to 94/4. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/13 Shami and David Miller then combined to land a heavy double blow by getting rid of both the Pandya brothers within the span of just four balls in the 15th over. Miller took a spectacular catch at long-on to send back Hardik on the very 1st ball. He then took the catch of Krunal off the 4th delivery at extra cover. MI were reduced to 140/6 needing 58 from 26 balls to win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/13 Pollard brought up his fifty off just 22 balls in the 17th over. He was absolutely belligerent taking 17 runs off Curran in the 19th over to bring the equation down to 15 required off the final over. Pollard hit Rajpoot for a six and a four before finally getting caught out with just 4 runs required off the final four deliveries. Pollard returned after scoring 83 off just 31 balls hitting 3 fours and 10 sixes. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/13 Alzarri Joseph and Rahul Chahar held their nerve to help Mumbai pull off a spectacular victory in a thrilling finish which stretched to 2 required off the final delivery. The victory sparked wild celebrations all over the stadium as Mumbai also leapfrogged Punjab on the points table to move up to third spot. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 13/13 The Pandya brothers celebrate with Pollard after the thrilling victory. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 11, 2019 02:22 am