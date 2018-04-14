MI vs DD - IPL 2018 updates: Mumbai make strong start after Delhi's Gambhir opts to bowl first

15:49 Delhi opt to chase after winning toss

The coin spun in favour of Gautam Gambhir at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday afternoon and he preferred to bowl first. With seven of the eight games in IPL11 being won by teams that batted second, Mumbai Indians have to really come out all guns blazing and outbat Delhi if they are to buck the trend.

The changes

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy to replace Colin Munro at the top of the order and all rounder Dan Christian comes in place of Chris Morris.

Mumbai Indians: Mystery pinner Akila Dananjaya makes his IPL debut replacing all-rounder Ben Cutting while the charismatic Hardik Pandya returns to the eleven after missing out on the away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He replaces Pradip Sangwan.

Captains’ view

Gautam Gambhir, DD: The wicket is not going to change much. We haven’t spoken too much about the last game. The result did not go in our favour, so we don’t want to discuss and complicate things.

Rohit Sharma, MI: We have to bat well and post a challenging total. We have to seize the key moments.