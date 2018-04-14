MI vs DD - IPL 2018 updates: Mumbai drop key catches as Roy continues onslaught

Catch the latest updates on India's performance on Day 10 at the Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast here.

19:21 Dropped catches hurt Mumbai

Mustafizur Rahman dropped Shreyas Iyer twice in an eventful 17thover bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Rahman at short third man failed to latch on to the edges that came his way and the batsmen made Mumbai pay for the lapses with Iyer and Jason Roy scoring a boundary each in the over.

Delhi were 171 for 3, needing another 24 from 18 with Roy on 76 and Iyer on 16.

19:16 Roy, Iyer keep Delhi hopes alive

Opener Jason Roy (71 off 40 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (13 off 9 balls) raised 25 runs in 16 balls to keep Delhi on course for victory against Mumbai.

They took 12 off Krunal Pandya’s third over with Roy hitting a six and Iyer following it up with a four.

After 16 overs, Delhi were160-3 needing another 35 from 24 balls.

19:09 Hardik Pandya stunner nails Maxwell

Hardik Pandya ran atleast 20-25 yards to his left from long off and lunged full length to take a catch and send back the dangerous Glen Maxwell (13 runs off six balls).

Hardik had been had been having an ordinary match until he plucked this blinder. Maxwell went for a wide Krunal Pandya delivery but failed to connect properly and Hardik did the rest.

With two wickets in two overs, Krunal pegged back Delhi, who were 137-3 after 14 overs, needing another 58 from 36 balls.

19:01 Pollard brilliance ends Pant’s stay

A superb fielding effort by Kieron Pollard to snaffle a Rishabh Pant catch at long off by diving forward provided Mumbai Indians a much-needed breakthrough.

Pant, who was toying with the Mumbai bowling scoring 47 off 25 balls, fell as he went after a widish delivery from left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

Delhi were119 after 12 overs with opener Jason Roy still going strong on a solid 57. They need another 76 from eight overs to win.

18:59 Pant makes his presence felt

Rishabh Pant smacked five fours and two sixes to ensure Delhi stayed on course to upstage Mumbai’s total of 194.

Pant, who ook apart Mayank Markande hitting him for four fours in his two overs also took a liking to Akila Dananjaya by smashing the Sri Lankan spinner for two sixes and four in his third over.

Delhi were on a roll after 10 overs notching 104-1 with Jason Roy on 49 off 26 balls and Pant on a 18-ball 40.

All that assault made Mumbai spinners’ analysis awful: Markande 2-0-27-0, Dananjaya 3-0-36-0.

18:44 Markande goes for 10 in his first over

Mumbai’s ace leg spinner Mayank Markande had a poor start against Delhi as he conceded 10 runs in his first over.

Delhi wicket keeper Rishab Pant punished his loose deliveries by hitting two back to back fours.

Delhi were 63 for 1 after seven overs with Roy on 38 and Pant on 10.

18:31 Fizz nails Gambhir

After a brief struggle to get going, Delhi capain Gautam Gambhir fell topedging Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma at shortmidwicket.

Gambhir made 15 and featured in a 50-run stand with Jason Roy.

Rahman conceded just three runs in his second over to check Delhi’s progress and the visitors were 53 for 1 after six overs. They need another 142 runs from 84 balls.

18:25 Roy powers Delhi’s reply

Playing his first match for Delhi Daredevils, Jason Roy was quickly off the blocks hitting three fours and three sixes to keep his team in the hunt to chase down Mumbai Indians’ 195.

The Englishman was particularly severe on Hardik Pandya smashing him for two sixes and a four off successive deliveries as the bowler went for 21 runs in his second over.

Roy was on 35 off 15 balls and his captain Gautam Gambhir on 15 as Delhi flew to 50 in five overs.

17:49 Mumbai settle for 194-7

Mumbai Indians’ hopes of a 200-plus total hit a roadblock as they floundered in the ‘death overs’ and had to settle for 193 for seven in 20 overs.

After being placed at 158 for 2 at the end of 15 overs, the Mumbai batsmen could only muster 35 runs in the last five overs, losing five wickets as well.

The Delhi bowlers, especially Mohammad Shami and Trent Boult, put behind an otherwise ordinary display and made life difficult for the batsmen with their cutters and slower deliveries.

By restricting Mumbai to a sub-200 score, Delhi might fancy their chances on a wicket that is loaded with runs. For Mumbai bowlers, the task is simple: stay disciplined, dry up the runs and force the batsmen to make mistakes.

17:39 Delhi bowlers hit back

Krunal Pandya failed to connect a slower Mohammad Shami delivery and his lap shot ended in the hands of short fine leg as Mumbai struggled with the big hits at the death

Mumbai were 187 for six in 19 overs as the Delhi bowlers slowed the pace by picking up wickets.

17:30 Rohit Sharma exits

Trying to force the pace, Mumbai Indians captain fell in the 18 over for 18 off 15 balls.

He sliced a slower Trent Boult delivery to Jason Roy at long off.

Mumbai were 183-5 after 18 overs with the Pandya siblings, Krunal and Hardik, at the crease.

17:25 Double blow by Christian pegs back Mumbai

Ishan Kishan went for an ambitious switch hit to a Dan Christian full toss, missed and was bowled. Off the next delivery, Kieron Pollard, played all over a full length ball and was bowled. Mumbai lost two wickets off two balls and were on 166 for four after 16 overs.

Ishan was out for 44 off 23 balls after hitting five fours and two sixes.

Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 13 while left-handed Krunal Pandya was the new man in.

17:14 Mumbai on course for 200-plus score

After 15 overs, Mumbai were primed for a total of 200 plus having smacked 158 runs for the loss of two wickets.

The third wicket pair of Ishan Kishan (batting 36 off 19balls) and captain Rohit Sharma (13 off 11 balls) have already put on 49 runs from 28 balls to build on the 102-run platform provided by the openers Ewin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav.

17:06 Ishan Kishan cuts loose

Ishan Kishan took Delhi’s best bowler to make a statement and extend Mumbai’s run charge.

The 19-year-old left-hander hit two sixes and a four off Rahul Tewatia as Mumbai garnered 19 runs from the over. The highlight of his assault was a reverse swept six as Mumbai muscled their way to 144 for 2 after 13 overs.

Tewatia, who had otherwise been quite effective ended his spell with figures of 4-0-36-2.

Ishan was on 25 off 11 balls with his captain Rohit Sharma on 7.

16:45 Mumbai knock 100 in 8.3 overs!

Ewan Lewis brought up the Mumbai Indians’ hundred in style witb a straight six off leg spinner Rahul Tewatia.

It also brought up the 100-run partnership for the first wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. In trying to go for another big hit off Teewatia, Lewis holed out to long off for a power-packed 48 off 28 balls including four fours and as many sixes.

Yadav was unbeaten on 47 off 26 balls at the other end with the Mumbai total reading 102 for 1 after nine overs.

Tewatia provides some respite for Delhi

Leg spinner Rahul Tewatia conceded just three runs in his first over to check the Mumbai Indians’ assault.

Openers Suryakaumar Yadav and Ewan Lewis, who had taken the rest of the bowling pack to the cleaners were kept quiet by Tewatia in the seventh over but their total was still a formidable 87-0.

Lewis on the rampage

Mumbai opener Ewan Lewis was on a boundary hitting spree in the sixth over driving Daniel Christian for three fours and a six as Mumbai galloped to 84 for no loss after six overs.

Lewis was unbeaten on 37 off 16 balls while Suryakumar Yadav was batting on 41 as the Delhi bowlers erred in their lengths and were duly punished.

16:28 Mumbai off to a flier

Suryakumar Yadav justified his promotion as opener with some elegant stroke play as Mumbai Indians raced to their fastest 50 in IPL in the fourth over.

While Yadav hit six fours and a six for his 41 off 19 balls his partner at the other end, left-hander Evin Lewis, was also going strong on 19 off 10 balls having smashed two sixes.

Delhi, who were guilty of a few misfields, were staring at a big total with Mumbai having sped to 66 in the first five overs.

15:49 Delhi opt to chase after winning toss

The coin spun in favour of Gautam Gambhir at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday afternoon and he preferred to bowl first. With seven of the eight games in IPL11 being won by teams that batted second, Mumbai Indians have to really come out all guns blazing and outbat Delhi if they are to buck the trend.

The changes

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy to replace Colin Munro at the top of the order and all rounder Dan Christian comes in place of Chris Morris.

Mumbai Indians: Mystery pinner Akila Dananjaya makes his IPL debut replacing all-rounder Ben Cutting while the charismatic Hardik Pandya returns to the eleven after missing out on the away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He replaces Pradip Sangwan.

Captains’ view

Gautam Gambhir, DD: The wicket is not going to change much. We haven’t spoken too much about the last game. The result did not go in our favour, so we don’t want to discuss and complicate things.

Rohit Sharma, MI: We have to bat well and post a challenging total. We have to seize the key moments.