MI vs DD - IPL 2018 updates: Delhi bowlers hit back, Mumbai end innings at 194/7

17:49 Mumbai settle for 194-7

Mumbai Indians’ hopes of a 200-plus total hit a roadblock as they floundered in the ‘death overs’ and had to settle for 193 for seven in 20 overs.

After being placed at 158 for 2 at the end of 15 overs, the Mumbai batsmen could only muster 35 runs in the last five overs, losing five wickets as well.

The Delhi bowlers, especially Mohammad Shami and Trent Boult, put behind an otherwise ordinary display and made life difficult for the batsmen with their cutters and slower deliveries.

By restricting Mumbai to a sub-200 score, Delhi might fancy their chances on a wicket that is loaded with runs. For Mumbai bowlers, the task is simple: stay disciplined, dry up the runs and force the batsmen to make mistakes.

17:39 Delhi bowlers hit back

Krunal Pandya failed to connect a slower Mohammad Shami delivery and his lap shot ended in the hands of short fine leg as Mumbai struggled with the big hits at the death

Mumbai were 187 for six in 19 overs as the Delhi bowlers slowed the pace by picking up wickets.

17:30 Rohit Sharma exits

Trying to force the pace, Mumbai Indians captain fell in the 18 over for 18 off 15 balls.

He sliced a slower Trent Boult delivery to Jason Roy at long off.

Mumbai were 183-5 after 18 overs with the Pandya siblings, Krunal and Hardik, at the crease.

17:25 Double blow by Christian pegs back Mumbai

Ishan Kishan went for an ambitious switch hit to a Dan Christian full toss, missed and was bowled. Off the next delivery, Kieron Pollard, played all over a full length ball and was bowled. Mumbai lost two wickets off two balls and were on 166 for four after 16 overs.

Ishan was out for 44 off 23 balls after hitting five fours and two sixes.

Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 13 while left-handed Krunal Pandya was the new man in.

17:14 Mumbai on course for 200-plus score

After 15 overs, Mumbai were primed for a total of 200 plus having smacked 158 runs for the loss of two wickets.

The third wicket pair of Ishan Kishan (batting 36 off 19balls) and captain Rohit Sharma (13 off 11 balls) have already put on 49 runs from 28 balls to build on the 102-run platform provided by the openers Ewin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav.

17:06 Ishan Kishan cuts loose

Ishan Kishan took Delhi’s best bowler to make a statement and extend Mumbai’s run charge.

The 19-year-old left-hander hit two sixes and a four off Rahul Tewatia as Mumbai garnered 19 runs from the over. The highlight of his assault was a reverse swept six as Mumbai muscled their way to 144 for 2 after 13 overs.

Tewatia, who had otherwise been quite effective ended his spell with figures of 4-0-36-2.

Ishan was on 25 off 11 balls with his captain Rohit Sharma on 7.

16:45 Mumbai knock 100 in 8.3 overs!

Ewan Lewis brought up the Mumbai Indians’ hundred in style witb a straight six off leg spinner Rahul Tewatia.

It also brought up the 100-run partnership for the first wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. In trying to go for another big hit off Teewatia, Lewis holed out to long off for a power-packed 48 off 28 balls including four fours and as many sixes.

Yadav was unbeaten on 47 off 26 balls at the other end with the Mumbai total reading 102 for 1 after nine overs.

Tewatia provides some respite for Delhi

Leg spinner Rahul Tewatia conceded just three runs in his first over to check the Mumbai Indians’ assault.

Openers Suryakaumar Yadav and Ewan Lewis, who had taken the rest of the bowling pack to the cleaners were kept quiet by Tewatia in the seventh over but their total was still a formidable 87-0.

Lewis on the rampage

Mumbai opener Ewan Lewis was on a boundary hitting spree in the sixth over driving Daniel Christian for three fours and a six as Mumbai galloped to 84 for no loss after six overs.

Lewis was unbeaten on 37 off 16 balls while Suryakumar Yadav was batting on 41 as the Delhi bowlers erred in their lengths and were duly punished.

16:28 Mumbai off to a flier

Suryakumar Yadav justified his promotion as opener with some elegant stroke play as Mumbai Indians raced to their fastest 50 in IPL in the fourth over.

While Yadav hit six fours and a six for his 41 off 19 balls his partner at the other end, left-hander Evin Lewis, was also going strong on 19 off 10 balls having smashed two sixes.

Delhi, who were guilty of a few misfields, were staring at a big total with Mumbai having sped to 66 in the first five overs.

15:49 Delhi opt to chase after winning toss

The coin spun in favour of Gautam Gambhir at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday afternoon and he preferred to bowl first. With seven of the eight games in IPL11 being won by teams that batted second, Mumbai Indians have to really come out all guns blazing and outbat Delhi if they are to buck the trend.

The changes

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy to replace Colin Munro at the top of the order and all rounder Dan Christian comes in place of Chris Morris.

Mumbai Indians: Mystery pinner Akila Dananjaya makes his IPL debut replacing all-rounder Ben Cutting while the charismatic Hardik Pandya returns to the eleven after missing out on the away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He replaces Pradip Sangwan.

Captains’ view

Gautam Gambhir, DD: The wicket is not going to change much. We haven’t spoken too much about the last game. The result did not go in our favour, so we don’t want to discuss and complicate things.

Rohit Sharma, MI: We have to bat well and post a challenging total. We have to seize the key moments.