MI vs DC IPL 2019 match report: Rishabh Pant’s heroics power Delhi to the top of the IPL table

Newly christened Delhi Capitals (DC) ensured they make a winning start to their 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a dominant 37-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai who haven’t won the first fixture of an IPL season since 2012 only added to their reputation of being the IPL’s worst starters.

Chasing 214, Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma for just 14 runs in the 4th over. Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock then followed their captain to the dugout in the 6th over to leave Mumbai reeling at 45/3. Kieron Pollard and Yuvraj Singh then made their experience count as they stitched together a 50-run partnership to steady the innings. However, Pollard holed out in the 11th over and Hardik Pandya returned for a duck soon after as Mumbai’s run-chase faltered yet again. Yuvraj found able company in Krunal Pandya but the latter was dismissed by Trent Boult after adding 32 off just 15 balls. None of the other batsmen were able to make much of an impact and once Yuvraj (53 off 35) departed in the 19th over there wasn’t any doubt about the result.

Earlier in the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mumbai got off to a good start as Mitchell McClenaghan got rid of both Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer within the first four overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (43) then stitched together an 83-run partnership with South African Colin Ingram (47) to steady the Delhi innings. The partnership ended in the 13th over when Ingram holed out to Hardik Pandya looking for a big shot off Ben Cutting. This brought Rishabh Pant to the crease and the southpaw needed just five balls to settle in before going for his big shots.

Dhawan was dismissed at the start of the 16th over by Hardik but Pant didn’t let that slow him down taking 16 runs off the final 3 balls of that over. Man of the Match Pant finished with 78 off just 27 balls even as the wickets kept falling around him to take Delhi to a dominant total of 213/6. He hit seven fours and seven sixes during his stunning innings even taking Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners in the death overs.

Turning point

Delhi were at a decent position of 112/3 when Rishabh Pant walked out to bat in the 14th over. The stylish southpaw ensured his team capitalise on their good start by adding 78 off just 27 balls to take his team to a dominant total of 213. Pant’s power-packed innings took the game away from the grasps of the Mumbai Indians.

Best Dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav pushed the 1st ball of the 6th over towards mid-off and set off for a quick single. However, Delhi skipper Iyer was onto the ball in a flash and he hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end with a brilliant direct hit to send back the dangerous batsman.

Batsman of the Match

Rishabh Pant changed the complexion of the match with his blitzkrieg of an innings. He completed his fifty off just 18 balls his unbeaten 78 came at a strike rate of 288.88. He even managed to hit two sixes and a four off India’s best death over bowler Jasprit Bumrah toward the end of the innings.

Bowler of the Match

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada carried his brilliant International form into the IPL as he gave away just 23 runs from his 4 overs finishing with the best economy on the night of just 5.75. Rabada also picked up the wickets of Yuvraj and Ben Cutting during his spell.

What’s next

Delhi next take the field on March 26 when they welcome defending champions Chennai Super Kings to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Mumbai travel to Bangalore where they face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 28.

Points table