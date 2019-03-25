Mar 25, 2019 12:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MI vs DC IPL 2019 Highlights: Renewed Delhi off to a flying start as they crush Mumbai by 37 runs
Catch all the highlights from the 3rd game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhade Stadiun in Mumbai
Player of the Match
WICKET! Yuvraj c Rahul Tewatia b Rabada 53(35)
FIFTY up for Yuvraj! 52 (33)
WICKET! Cutting c Pant b Rabada 3(4)
WICKET! Krunal Pandya c Rahul Tewatia b Boult 32(15)
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2)
WICKET! Pollard c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 21(13)
WICKET! de Kock c Boult b Ishant 27(16)
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav run out Shreyas Iyer 2(6)
WICKET! Rohit c Rahul Tewatia b Ishant 14(13)
FIFTY up for Pant! 51 (18)
WICKET! Axar c Rasikh Salam b Bumrah 4(2)
WICKET! K Paul c de Kock b McClenaghan 3(5)
WICKET! Dhawan c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 43(36)
WICKET! Ingram c Hardik Pandya b Cutting 47(32)
WICKET! Iyer c Pollard c McClenaghan 16 (10)
WICKET! Shaw c de Kock c McClenaghan 7 (6)
That concludes the coverage of the first double header of the season. Hope you enjoyed. Tomorrow the action moves to Rajasthan where Rajasthan Royal take on Kings XI Punjab. Join us then. For now it is good-night!
Rishabh Pant, Man of the Match: “It's been a great journey, trying to learn every day in my cricketing career. Always a great feeling when you score runs and the team wins. I always bat according to the situation all the time. Today when I came in, I had to up the ante and so took my chances. It came off tonight. (On his unorthodox methods) Especially in T20, you have to do something different. Sometimes when bowlers cramp you for room, you got to make your own room. (Whether he is ok with batting at 5) Well, (pauses), glad to bat anywhere the team wants me to.”
For his innings of 78 off 27 balls Rishabh pant wins Player of the Match award
Shreyas Iyer DC captain: “I was really prepared to take on the captaincy as I had been leading India A team as well as my domestic teams. So, I was getting used to leading different personalities. We had been preparing and training well for the season. There isn't any secret but when he came here, the training ticked all the boxes. Our preparation was amazing and the team atmosphere is really great as well. Important for us to be consistent. (On Pant) He is a really destructive word, that's the only thing I can say about him. He has matured over the years. Today, he played four dot balls early on and then just took them apart. That's where the maturity comes in. He's an amazing character to be with. Yesterday after the nets, he (Rabada) asked me 'Did you see me bowl?' and I told him that he wasn't bowling at his full tilt. He said 'I am reserving the energy for the game.”
Rohit Sharma MI captain: "First game is always challenging for most of the teams. We made a lot of mistakes today. We were in the game in the first 10 over while bowling but the way Rishabh batted we have to give it to him. There are lot of new guys in the squad and understanding takes a bit of time. We had 6 bowling options today. We didn't play another spinner because I thought pitch will do something for the pacers. The combination might change in the next match that will depend on the opposition. I think the pitch was good. It was coming onto the bat. Nobody scored a big score. Yuvi batted brilliantly. If someone would have made 70+ in the top four then we would have been close."
DC win the match by 37 runs
Jasprit Bumrah picked up an injury while bowling and he won't come to bat. That ends the MI innings.
Rahul Tewatia will bowl the last over. McClenaghan on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. STUMPED! Flighted ball and McClenaghan comes down the track but is stumped.
MI 176/9 after 19.2 overs
Rabada will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. WIDE. First ball is down the leg side. WDIE. Another wide ball down leg. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Yuvraj holes the ball to Tewatia standing at square leg. Rasikh Salam is the new batsman. He gets two runs off the second ball. Third ball is a dot. The batsman plays the fourth ball for two runs. Two singles off last two deliveries.
MI 176/8 after 19 overs
WICKET! Yuvraj c Rahul Tewatia b Rabada 53(35)
Slower ball and Yuvraj holes the ball to Tewatia standing at square leg
Rabada will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. FOUR. Yuvraj gets an edge on third ball and it flies through short third-man for a boundary. Yuvraj gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. McClenaghan hammers the last ball over cover for a boundary. 9 runs of the over.
MI 168/7 after 18 overs
FIFTY up for Yuvraj! 52 (33)
Rabada will bowl. Cutting is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Yuvraj is on strike. WIDE. The bowler bowls down the leg side and the two batsman cross for a single. Cutting is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Cutting tries to push the ball but gets a faint edge and Pant takes an easy catch. McClenaghan is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. McClenaghan plays the next ball for a single. Yuvraj plays the fifth ball for a single. FOUR. Boundary to end the over. 9 runs off the over.
MI 159/7 after 17 overs
WICKET! Cutting c Pant b Rabada 3(4)
Fuller delivery and Cutting tries to push the ball but gets a faint edge and Pant takes an easy catch.
Axar Patel will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Ben Cuttings the new batsman works the second ball for another single. SIX. Yuvraj whacks the third ball for a maximum. Yuvraj gets another single off the fourth ball . Cuttings gets another single off the fifth ball. SIX. Yuvraj closes the over in style as he slams another six. 16 runs off the over.
MI 150/6 after 16 overs
WICKET! Krunal Pandya c Rahul Tewatia b Boult 32(15)
Slower ball and Krunal looks to heave the ball over cow corner for a maximum but miss times his shot to the fielder standing at mid-wicket
Ishant will bowl. Krunal is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Krunal whacks the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Next two deliveries are dot balls. FOUR. Short ball outside off Krunal slams the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Krunal hits the ball past short third-man for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 14 runs off the over.
MI 122/5 after 14 overs
Paul will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The bowler keeps the batsman quiet on first three deliveries. Yuvraj plays the fourth ball to fine leg and gets a single. Krunal is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and the batsman punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary, WIDE. Paul sprays one down the leg side. 1 leg Bye to end the over. 7 runs off the over.
MI 108/5 after 13 overs
Axar Patel will bowl. Panday is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Soft dismissal as he plays the ball straight back the bowler who makes no mistake in completing an easy catch. Krunal Pandya replaces his brother Hardik. He plays the third delivery to for a single. Yuvraj gets a couple off the fourth ball. The batsman plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Krunal plays the last ball for 2 runs. 6 runs off the over.
MI 101/5 after 12 overs
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2)
Soft dismissal as he plays the ball straight back the bowler who makes no mistake in completing an easy catch
Paul will bowl. Pollard is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Yuvraj is on strike. Swing and a miss. FOUR. Vintage Yuvraj. Fuller delivery and Yuvraj jabs his bat to watch the ball sail through extra-cover for a boundary. Yuvraj gets a single off the fourth ball. Pollard is on strike. CAUGHT! Knuckle ball and Pollard doesn’t time his shot well as it flies over cover but straight to Tewatia at sweeper cover. Yuvraj on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and wicket off the over.
MI 95/4 after 11 overs
WICKET! Pollard c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 21(13)
Knuckle ball and Pollard doesn’t time his shot well as it flies over cover but straight to Tewatia at sweeper cover
Left arm spin of Axar Patel. Yuvraj Singh is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery on the toes and Yuvraj gets an underedge. Miss-field by Dhawan at short fine leg gifts Yuvraj a boundary. Yuvraj gets a single off the second ball. Pollard is on strike. FOUR. What callsy shot by Pollard as he just works the ball to on-side for a boundary. Pollard gets a single off the next ball. Yuvraj is on strike. SIX. Short ball outside off and Yuvraj hits a flat six over extra-cover. Yuvraj closes the over in style as he hits a boundary on the last ball. 20 runs off the over.
MI 89/3 after 10 overs
Paul will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pollard plays the second ball to long-on and gets another single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is another dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Yuvraj cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. Yuvraj plays the last ball through point and gets a single. 8 runs off the over.
MI 69/3 after 9 overs