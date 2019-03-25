App
Mar 25, 2019 12:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MI vs DC IPL 2019 Highlights: Renewed Delhi off to a flying start as they crush Mumbai by 37 runs

Catch all the highlights from the 3rd game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhade Stadiun in Mumbai

Matches

highlights

  • Mar 25, 12:24 AM (IST)

    That concludes the coverage of the first double header of the season. Hope you enjoyed. Tomorrow the action moves to Rajasthan where Rajasthan Royal take on Kings XI Punjab. Join us then. For now it is good-night! 

  • Mar 25, 12:21 AM (IST)

    Rishabh Pant, Man of the Match: “It's been a great journey, trying to learn every day in my cricketing career. Always a great feeling when you score runs and the team wins. I always bat according to the situation all the time. Today when I came in, I had to up the ante and so took my chances. It came off tonight. (On his unorthodox methods) Especially in T20, you have to do something different. Sometimes when bowlers cramp you for room, you got to make your own room. (Whether he is ok with batting at 5) Well, (pauses), glad to bat anywhere the team wants me to.”

  • Mar 25, 12:21 AM (IST)

    Player of the Match 
     

    For his innings of 78 off 27 balls Rishabh pant wins Player of the Match award 

  • Mar 25, 12:17 AM (IST)

    Shreyas Iyer DC captain:  “I was really prepared to take on the captaincy as I had been leading India A team as well as my domestic teams. So, I was getting used to leading different personalities. We had been preparing and training well for the season. There isn't any secret but when he came here, the training ticked all the boxes. Our preparation was amazing and the team atmosphere is really great as well. Important for us to be consistent. (On Pant) He is a really destructive word, that's the only thing I can say about him. He has matured over the years. Today, he played four dot balls early on and then just took them apart. That's where the maturity comes in. He's an amazing character to be with. Yesterday after the nets, he (Rabada) asked me 'Did you see me bowl?' and I told him that he wasn't bowling at his full tilt. He said 'I am reserving the energy for the game.”

  • Mar 25, 12:04 AM (IST)
  • Mar 25, 12:00 AM (IST)

    Rohit Sharma MI captain: "First game is always challenging for most of the teams. We made a lot of mistakes today. We were in the game in the first 10 over while bowling but the way Rishabh batted we have to give it to him. There are lot of new guys in the squad and understanding takes a bit of time. We had 6 bowling options today. We didn't play another spinner because I thought pitch will do something for the pacers. The combination might change in the next match that will depend on the opposition. I think the pitch was good. It was coming onto the bat. Nobody scored a big score. Yuvi batted brilliantly. If someone would have made 70+ in the top four then we would have been close."

  • Mar 24, 11:58 PM (IST)
  • Mar 24, 11:58 PM (IST)
  • Mar 24, 11:57 PM (IST)

    DC win the match by 37 runs

  • Mar 24, 11:55 PM (IST)

    Jasprit Bumrah picked up an injury while bowling and he won't come to bat. That ends the MI innings. 

  • Mar 24, 11:54 PM (IST)

    Rahul Tewatia will bowl the last over. McClenaghan on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. STUMPED! Flighted ball and McClenaghan comes down the track but is stumped.

    MI 176/9 after 19.2 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:52 PM (IST)

    Rabada will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. WIDE. First ball is down the leg side. WDIE. Another wide ball down leg. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Yuvraj holes the ball to Tewatia standing at square leg.  Rasikh Salam is the new batsman. He gets two runs off the second ball. Third ball is a dot. The batsman plays the fourth ball for two runs. Two singles off last two deliveries.  

    MI 176/8 after 19 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:49 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Yuvraj c Rahul Tewatia b Rabada 53(35) ​

    Slower ball and Yuvraj holes the ball to Tewatia standing at square leg

  • Mar 24, 11:46 PM (IST)

    Rabada will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. FOUR. Yuvraj gets an edge on third  ball and it flies through short third-man for a boundary. Yuvraj gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. McClenaghan hammers the last ball over cover for a boundary. 9 runs of the over.  

    MI 168/7 after 18 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:41 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Yuvraj! 52 (33)

  • Mar 24, 11:39 PM (IST)

    Rabada will bowl. Cutting is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Yuvraj is on strike. WIDE. The bowler bowls down the leg side and the two batsman cross for a single. Cutting is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Cutting tries to push the ball but gets a faint edge and Pant takes an easy catch.  McClenaghan is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. McClenaghan plays the next ball for a single. Yuvraj plays the fifth ball for a single. FOUR. Boundary to end the over. 9 runs off the over.

    MI 159/7 after 17 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:36 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Cutting c Pant b Rabada 3(4)

    Fuller delivery and Cutting tries to push the ball but gets a faint edge and Pant takes an easy catch.

  • Mar 24, 11:32 PM (IST)

    Axar Patel will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Ben Cuttings the new batsman works the second ball for another single. SIX. Yuvraj whacks the third ball for a maximum. Yuvraj gets another single off the fourth ball . Cuttings gets another single off the fifth ball. SIX. Yuvraj closes the over in style as he slams another six. 16 runs off the over.

    MI 150/6 after 16 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:29 PM (IST)

    Boult is back to bowl. Krunal is on strike. FOUR. Poor delivery and Krunal punishes the ball with a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Yuvraj is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball from Boult as he bowls one outside the off-stump. Yuvraj gets a single off the third ball. FOUR. What a shot. Straight down the ground. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Krunal looks to heave the ball over cow corner for a maximum but miss times his shot to the fielder standing at mid-wicket. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.

    MI 133/6 after 15 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:28 PM (IST)

     WICKET!  Krunal Pandya c Rahul Tewatia b Boult 32(15) 

     Slower ball and Krunal looks to heave the ball over cow corner for a maximum but miss times his shot to the fielder standing at mid-wicket

  • Mar 24, 11:21 PM (IST)

    Ishant will bowl. Krunal is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Krunal whacks the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Next two deliveries are dot balls. FOUR. Short ball outside off Krunal slams the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Krunal hits the ball past short third-man for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the last ball.  14 runs off the over.

    MI 122/5 after 14 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:17 PM (IST)

    Paul will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The bowler keeps the batsman quiet on first three deliveries. Yuvraj plays the fourth ball to fine leg and gets a single. Krunal is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and the batsman punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary, WIDE. Paul sprays one down the leg side. 1 leg Bye to end the over. 7 runs off the over.  

    MI 108/5 after 13 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:13 PM (IST)

    Axar Patel will bowl. Panday is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Soft dismissal as he plays the ball straight back the bowler who makes no mistake in completing an easy catch. Krunal Pandya replaces his brother Hardik. He plays the third delivery to for a single. Yuvraj gets a couple off the fourth ball. The batsman plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Krunal plays the last ball for 2 runs. 6 runs off the over.

    MI 101/5 after 12 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:09 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2) 

    Soft dismissal as he plays the ball straight back the bowler who makes no mistake in completing an easy catch 

  • Mar 24, 11:07 PM (IST)

    Paul will bowl. Pollard is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Yuvraj is on strike. Swing and a miss. FOUR. Vintage Yuvraj. Fuller delivery and Yuvraj jabs his bat to watch the ball sail through extra-cover for a boundary.  Yuvraj gets a single off the fourth ball. Pollard is on strike. CAUGHT! Knuckle ball and Pollard doesn’t time his shot well as it flies over cover but straight to Tewatia at sweeper cover. Yuvraj on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and wicket off the over.

    MI 95/4  after 11 overs

  • Mar 24, 11:06 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Pollard c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 21(13)

    Knuckle ball and Pollard doesn’t time his shot well as it flies over cover but straight to Tewatia at sweeper cover

  • Mar 24, 11:01 PM (IST)

    Left arm spin of Axar Patel. Yuvraj Singh is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery on the toes and Yuvraj gets an underedge. Miss-field by Dhawan at short fine leg gifts Yuvraj a boundary. Yuvraj gets a single off the second ball. Pollard is on strike. FOUR. What callsy shot by Pollard as he just works the ball to on-side for a boundary. Pollard gets a single off the next ball. Yuvraj is on strike. SIX. Short ball outside off and Yuvraj hits a flat six over extra-cover. Yuvraj closes the over in style as he hits a boundary on the last ball. 20 runs off the over.

    MI 89/3 after 10 overs

  • Mar 24, 10:54 PM (IST)

    Paul will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pollard plays the second ball to long-on and gets another single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is another dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Yuvraj cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. Yuvraj plays the last ball through point and gets a single. 8 runs off the over.

    MI 69/3 after 9 overs

