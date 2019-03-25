MI vs DC IPL 2019 Highlights: Renewed Delhi off to a flying start as they crush Mumbai by 37 runs

Shreyas Iyer DC captain: “I was really prepared to take on the captaincy as I had been leading India A team as well as my domestic teams. So, I was getting used to leading different personalities. We had been preparing and training well for the season. There isn't any secret but when he came here, the training ticked all the boxes. Our preparation was amazing and the team atmosphere is really great as well. Important for us to be consistent. (On Pant) He is a really destructive word, that's the only thing I can say about him. He has matured over the years. Today, he played four dot balls early on and then just took them apart. That's where the maturity comes in. He's an amazing character to be with. Yesterday after the nets, he (Rabada) asked me 'Did you see me bowl?' and I told him that he wasn't bowling at his full tilt. He said 'I am reserving the energy for the game.”