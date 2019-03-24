Mar 24, 2019 11:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MI vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Regular wickets choke Mumbai in a stiff chase
Catch all the live updates from the 3rd game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhade Stadiun in Mumbai
FIFTY up for Yuvraj! 52 (33)
WICKET! Cutting c Pant b Rabada 3(4)
WICKET! Krunal Pandya c Rahul Tewatia b Boult 32(15)
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2)
WICKET! Pollard c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 21(13)
WICKET! de Kock c Boult b Ishant 27(16)
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav run out Shreyas Iyer 2(6)
WICKET! Rohit c Rahul Tewatia b Ishant 14(13)
FIFTY up for Pant! 51 (18)
WICKET! Axar c Rasikh Salam b Bumrah 4(2)
WICKET! K Paul c de Kock b McClenaghan 3(5)
WICKET! Dhawan c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 43(36)
WICKET! Ingram c Hardik Pandya b Cutting 47(32)
WICKET! Iyer c Pollard c McClenaghan 16 (10)
WICKET! Shaw c de Kock c McClenaghan 7 (6)
Rabada will bowl. Cutting is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Yuvraj is on strike. WIDE. The bowler bowls down the leg side and the two batsman cross for a single. Cutting is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Cutting tries to push the ball but gets a faint edge and Pant takes an easy catch. McClenaghan is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. McClenaghan plays the next ball for a single. Yuvraj plays the fifth ball for a single. FOUR. Boundary to end the over. 9 runs off the over.
MI 159/7 after 17 overs
WICKET! Cutting c Pant b Rabada 3(4)
Fuller delivery and Cutting tries to push the ball but gets a faint edge and Pant takes an easy catch.
Axar Patel will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Ben Cuttings the new batsman works the second ball for another single. SIX. Yuvraj whacks the third ball for a maximum. Yuvraj gets another single off the fourth ball . Cuttings gets another single off the fifth ball. SIX. Yuvraj closes the over in style as he slams another six. 16 runs off the over.
MI 150/6 after 16 overs
Boult is back to bowl. Krunal is on strike. FOUR. Poor delivery and Krunal punishes the ball with a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Yuvraj is on strike. WIDE. Poor ball from Boult as he bowls one outside the off-stump. Yuvraj gets a single off the third ball. FOUR. What a shot. Straight down the ground. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Slower ball and Krunal looks to heave the ball over cow corner for a maximum but miss times his shot to the fielder standing at mid-wicket. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 133/6 after 15 overs
WICKET! Krunal Pandya c Rahul Tewatia b Boult 32(15)
Slower ball and Krunal looks to heave the ball over cow corner for a maximum but miss times his shot to the fielder standing at mid-wicket
Ishant will bowl. Krunal is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Krunal whacks the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Next two deliveries are dot balls. FOUR. Short ball outside off Krunal slams the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Krunal hits the ball past short third-man for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 14 runs off the over.
MI 122/5 after 14 overs
Paul will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The bowler keeps the batsman quiet on first three deliveries. Yuvraj plays the fourth ball to fine leg and gets a single. Krunal is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and the batsman punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary, WIDE. Paul sprays one down the leg side. 1 leg Bye to end the over. 7 runs off the over.
MI 108/5 after 13 overs
Axar Patel will bowl. Panday is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. CAUGHT! Soft dismissal as he plays the ball straight back the bowler who makes no mistake in completing an easy catch. Krunal Pandya replaces his brother Hardik. He plays the third delivery to for a single. Yuvraj gets a couple off the fourth ball. The batsman plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Krunal plays the last ball for 2 runs. 6 runs off the over.
MI 101/5 after 12 overs
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2)
Soft dismissal as he plays the ball straight back the bowler who makes no mistake in completing an easy catch
Paul will bowl. Pollard is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Yuvraj is on strike. Swing and a miss. FOUR. Vintage Yuvraj. Fuller delivery and Yuvraj jabs his bat to watch the ball sail through extra-cover for a boundary. Yuvraj gets a single off the fourth ball. Pollard is on strike. CAUGHT! Knuckle ball and Pollard doesn’t time his shot well as it flies over cover but straight to Tewatia at sweeper cover. Yuvraj on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and wicket off the over.
MI 95/4 after 11 overs
WICKET! Pollard c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 21(13)
Knuckle ball and Pollard doesn’t time his shot well as it flies over cover but straight to Tewatia at sweeper cover
Left arm spin of Axar Patel. Yuvraj Singh is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery on the toes and Yuvraj gets an underedge. Miss-field by Dhawan at short fine leg gifts Yuvraj a boundary. Yuvraj gets a single off the second ball. Pollard is on strike. FOUR. What callsy shot by Pollard as he just works the ball to on-side for a boundary. Pollard gets a single off the next ball. Yuvraj is on strike. SIX. Short ball outside off and Yuvraj hits a flat six over extra-cover. Yuvraj closes the over in style as he hits a boundary on the last ball. 20 runs off the over.
MI 89/3 after 10 overs
Paul will bowl. Yuvraj is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pollard plays the second ball to long-on and gets another single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is another dot delivery. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Yuvraj cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. Yuvraj plays the last ball through point and gets a single. 8 runs off the over.
MI 69/3 after 9 overs
Time for spin as Tewatia will bowl. Pollard is on strike. FOUR. What a shot. Tossed up delivery and Pollard punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Pollard gets a single off the second ball. Yuvraj is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is again a dot delivery. Yuvraj plays fifth ball for a single. Pollard is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Pollard goes big over the bowler’s head for a maximum. 12 runs off the over.
MI 61/3 after 8 overs
Rabada will bowl. Pollard is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Pollard plays the third ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. Yuvraj Singh is on strike. Rabada fires the fourth ball into Yuvraj’s toes and the batsman plays the ball to on-side for a single. Pollard is on strike. He plays the fifth ball to on-side and gets a single. Rabada bowls a dot ball to close the over. Just 3 runs off the over.
MI 49/3 after 7 overs
Ishant will continue. Yadav is on strike. RUN OUT! Yadav plays the ball to mid-off and sets off for a single but Shreyas Iyer charges on the ball and gets a direct hit. Yadav is well short of his crease. de Kock is on strike. FOUR. The batsman gets a boundary to fine-leg on second ball. FOUR. Another boundary on third ball. Fourth ball is dot delivery. CAUGHT! Short ball on middle and leg which de Kock pulls straight to Trent Boult standing at fine leg. Pollard is the new batsman. He gets a single off the last ball. 9 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
MI 46/3 after 6 overs
WICKET! de Kock c Boult b Ishant 27(16)
Short ball on middle and leg which de Kock pulls straight to Trent Boult standing at fine leg
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav run out Shreyas Iyer 2(6)
Yadav plays the ball to mid-off and sets off for a single but Shreyas Iyer charges on the ball and gets a direct hit. Yadav is well short of his crease.
Kagiso Rabada will bowl. De Kock is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. 1 Leg Bye on second ball. Yadav is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the third ball. De Kock is on strike. Rabada bowls a superb yorker on fourth ball and the batsman manages to get his bat down in time and gets a single. Yadav gets a single off the fifth ball. De Kock is on strike. Rabada closes the over with a dot ball. 4 runs off the over.
MI 37/1 after 5 overs
Ishant will continue. De Kock is on strike. One Leg Bye. First ball wraps the batsman on the pads and De Kock gets a single. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Rohit whips the ball for a boundary. CAUGHT! Knuckle ball from Ishant and Rohit looks to clear fine-leg but doesn’t time the ball well and Rahul Tewatia completes a good catch standing at fine-leg. Suraya Kumar Yadava is the new batsman. He leaves the fourth ball for the keeper. Fifth ball is again a dot delivery. Ishant finishes the over with another dot ball. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 33/1 after 4 overs
WICKET! Rohit c Rahul Tewatia b Ishant 14(13)
Knuckle ball from Ishant and Rohit looks to clear fine-leg but doesn’t time the ball well and Rahul Tewatia completes a good catch standing at fine-leg.
Boult will continue. De Kock is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first delivery. Rohit is on strike. He plays the second ball to leg-side and adds another run to the total. De Kock is on strike. FOUR. In the slot and the batman whacks the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. SIX. Fuller delivery and the batsman swings the ball and sees the ball sail in the stands. FOUR. De Kock works the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 17 runs off the over.
MI 28/0 after 3 overs
Ishant Sharma will bowl from the other end. Rohit is on strike. Ishant starts off with a dot delivery. Rohit works the second ball to on-side and gets a single. De Kock is on strike. He plays the third ball to on-side and gets a single. Rohit is back on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Just two runs off the over so far. FOUR. Edge and Four. Lucky for Rohit. The ball moves away as Rohit looks to push the ball but gets a thick edge and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs off the over.
MI 11/0 after 2 overs
Boult to Rohit. The batsman gets a single off the first delivery and gets Mumbai’s innings underway. De Kock is on strike. He plays the second ball to on-side and gets a single. Rohit is back on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Rohit punches the fifth ball to mid-off and mis-field by Rabada gifts Mumbai a couple of runs. Rohit plays the last ball to backward point and gets a single. 5 runs off the first over.
MI 5/0 after first over
Mumbai's chase is about to start. Rohit Sharma and Quintion de Kock will open the bowling for MI. The new ball is in the hands of Trent Boult.