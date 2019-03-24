MI vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Regular wickets choke Mumbai in a stiff chase

Boult to Rohit. The batsman gets a single off the first delivery and gets Mumbai’s innings underway. De Kock is on strike. He plays the second ball to on-side and gets a single. Rohit is back on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Rohit punches the fifth ball to mid-off and mis-field by Rabada gifts Mumbai a couple of runs. Rohit plays the last ball to backward point and gets a single. 5 runs off the first over.

MI 5/0 after first over