Mar 24, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MI vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Ingram, Dhawan partnership steadies the Delhi innings
Catch all the live updates from the 3rd game of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhade Stadiun in Mumbai
WICKET! Iyer c Pollard c McClenaghan 16 (10)
WICKET! Shaw c de Kock c McClenaghan 7 (6)
Mitchell McClenaghan comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is short outside off and Dhawan punishes it with a cut shot down to third man for a FOUR. He chips the next ball towards midwicket and it lands just short of the man there as they pick up a single. Ingram hits the 3rd ball hard towards long-on but Pollard does brilliantly as he cuts off the boundary. The 4th ball is short and wide again and this time Dhawan ramps it high over third man for a SIX. McClenaghan responds well with 2 dot balls to end the over. 12 runs off the over.
DC 82/2 after 10 overs
Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Ingram welcomes him by pulling the 1st delivery towards square leg for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single. Dhawan cuts the 3rd ball straight towards the man at cover. He then works the 4th delivery through point for a single. Ingram whips the 5th ball to long-on for a run. Dhawan gets down on one knee and sweeps the last ball to deep midwicket for a run. 8 runs off the over.
DC 70/2 after 9 overs
Hardik continues. The 1st ball is short outside off and Ingram cuts it just over Pollard at backward point for a FOUR. The next ball is short again but this time Ingram doesn’t manage to time his cut as he chops it into the pitch. Ingram guides the 3rd ball towards third man for a single. Dhawan drives the 4th delivery to long-off for a quick single. The 5th delivery is too short to Ingram who stands tall and smokes it over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then chops the last ball towards point for a single. 13 runs off the over.
DC 62/2 after 8 overs
Rasikh Salam comes back into the attack. He starts with a good full delivery as Dhawan only gets an inside edge onto the pads. Dhawan isn’t finding the middle of the bat as he gets an inside edge to square leg on the 2nd ball for a single. Ingram doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. He mistimes his shot on the 5th ball sending it towards cover for a run. The last ball is a slower one from Salam and Dhawan drives it though extra cover for 2 runs. Good over from Salam as he gives away just 4 runs.
DC 49/2 after 7 overs
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. The 1st ball is wide outside off and Dhawan pierces the gap at cover brilliantly for a FOUR. He then taps the next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Ingram taps the 3rd delivery to deep backward point for a run. Dhawan takes the same route as he rotates strike. Ingram punches the 5th delivery through point for a single. Hardik ends with a full delivery onto the stumps which Dhawan works towards mid-on for a single. 9 runs off the over.
DC 45/2 after 6 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. Dhawan drives the 1st ball towards mid-off for a quick single. Ingram defends the next delivery. The 3rd ball is onto the pads which Ingram tucks to fine leg for a single. Dhawan defends the 4th ball into the off-side. He has a swipe at the 5th delivery but only edges the ball onto his pads. Dhawan gets another inside edge onto the pads on the last delivery but they steal a single. Great start by Bumrah giving away just 3 runs.
DC 36/2 after 5 overs
McClenaghan continues. Dhawan defends the 1st ball towards point for a single. Iyer defends the 2nd delivery. The 3rd ball is full and in the slot for Iyer who times the shot beautifully sending it over long-on for a flat SIX. CAUGHT! Iyer was looking in great touch and it takes a superb piece of fielding from Pollard to send him back. The big man jumps to his right and takes a brilliant one-handed catch. Colin Ingram is the new man in. He defends the 1st ball towards point. The last ball is full and wide outside off and Ingram drives it beautifully past backward point for a FOUR. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 33/2 after 4 overs
Iyer looks to drive on the up but Pollard shows great reflexes as he jumps to his right and takes a brilliant one-handed catch.
Salam continues. He starts well with 2 dot balls. The 3rd ball is a bit too full and Iyer shows great timing as he drives it on the up over the fielders in the circle for a FOUR. He then chops the next ball into the ground and past de Kock for a single. Dhawan drives the 5th delivery right back to the bowler. Salam oversteps on the last delivery and the umpire signals a no ball as Dhawan mistimes a drive for a single. Iyer will be on strike for the free hit. Salam sends down a yorker but Iyer does brilliantly as he opens the face of the bat to guide the ball past short third man for FOUR. 11 runs off the over.
DC 22/1 after 3 overs
Mitchell McClenaghan comes into the attack. He starts well with a dot ball as Shaw drives straight to the man at cover. The next ball is a bit short and Shaw gets on the front foot to pull it powerfully over mid-on for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Shaw was looking to drive on the up but gets an edge as Mumbai get their first breakthrough. Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat. He clips the 1st ball to the man at midwicket. Iyer pushes the 5th delivery towards cover for a single. Dhawan drives the last balls straight down the ground but McClenaghan gets a hand to it and stops the single. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 11/1 after 2 overs
Shaw looks to drive on the up but only gets a thick edge which carries into the gloves of de Kock.
Salam will bowl to Prithvi Shaw. NO BALL. Salam over steps on the very first delivery and the batsman pushes the ball to cover and takes a single. Dhawan is on strike. He will face the Free-Hit delivery. Dhawan hits the Free-Hit ball to mid-wicket and Krunal Panday takes an easy catch but no damage. The batsman gets a single. Shaw is on strike. He plays the second ball to square-leg and gets a single. Beauty! The ball swings away from Dhawan and the batsman is beaten. Dhawan plays the fourth ball to cover and settles for a single. Shaw plays the fifth ball to point and gets a single. Last ball is a dot. 6 runs off the first over.
DC 6/0 after first over
The new ball is the hands of 17-year-old Rashik Salam.
Rohit Sharma adjusting the fielding for Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capital openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have walked out to bat.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bowl first
Meanwhile, Delhi has managed to reach the playoffs in three of the first five seasons but have disappointed ever since, finishing at the bottom of the pile last year. They’ve snapped up local-lad Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to open their batting this year while also importing the likes of Kasigo Rabada, Chris Morris and Trent Boult to bolster their pace attack.
Quinton de Kock has been in great form lately and will be another value addition to the squad especially if he can build a strong partnership with Rohit at the top of the innings. Besides, Mumbai have also picked up veteran Yuvraj Singh who could add some steel to their middle order.
Mumbai, like in previous years, enter this tournament as strong favourites with arguably the best T20 batsman (Rohit Sharma) and bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) in their ranks. They’ve also managed to retain the talented Pandya brothers, who can contribute with both bat and ball.
MI have tasted considerable success in the IPL, Delhi are hoping a change in name from ‘Delhi Daredevils’ to ‘Delhi Capitals’ will result in a change of fortune in a tournament where they’ve never managed to go past the playoffs