MI vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Ingram, Dhawan partnership steadies the Delhi innings

Salam will bowl to Prithvi Shaw. NO BALL. Salam over steps on the very first delivery and the batsman pushes the ball to cover and takes a single. Dhawan is on strike. He will face the Free-Hit delivery. Dhawan hits the Free-Hit ball to mid-wicket and Krunal Panday takes an easy catch but no damage. The batsman gets a single. Shaw is on strike. He plays the second ball to square-leg and gets a single. Beauty! The ball swings away from Dhawan and the batsman is beaten. Dhawan plays the fourth ball to cover and settles for a single. Shaw plays the fifth ball to point and gets a single. Last ball is a dot. 6 runs off the first over.

DC 6/0 after first over