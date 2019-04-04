App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 12:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match report: Mumbai Indians end Chennai Super Kings unbeaten start to the season

Man of the Match Hardik Pandya shone with both bat and ball scoring 25 off 8 balls before returning figures of 3/20 with the ball.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A revitalised Mumbai Indians (MI) showed the other teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) how to get the better of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) knocking the MS Dhoni-led team off the top spot while also handing them their first defeat of the season. Man of the Match Hardik Pandya shone with both bat and ball scoring 25 off 8 balls before returning figures of 3/20 with the ball.

Chasing 170, CSK got off to a horrible start losing their top three batsmen inside the first 5 overs with just 33 runs on the board. Jason Behrendorff struck first sending back Ambati Rayudu for a duck in the very 1st over. Lasith Malinga then got rid of Shane Watson in the next over and Behrendorff returned to scalp Suresh Raina off the final delivery in the 5th over.

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stitched together a 54-run partnership to give some home to the visitors but that ended when Hardik sent back Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the 15th over. Kedar returned after making 58 off 54 in the 18th over and Dwayne Bravo followed him to the dugout with both batsmen dismissed caught behind in Malinga’s over. Hardik then picked up his third wicket of the night when he got Deepak Chahar caught out in the final over. CSK managed just 133/8 falling short of 37 runs.

Earlier in the match, Dhoni won the toss and sent Mumbai out to bat first. CSK got off to a flier when Deepak Chahar got rid of the in-form Quinton de Kock in just the 3rd over. Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh then returned back in consecutive overs as the home side were reduced to 50/3 in the 9th over. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya then stitched together a 62-run partnership to steady the innings. Krunal departed on 42 in the 17th over and Yadav (59) followed him to the dugout in the next over soon after bring up his first fifty of the season.

Mumbai were struggling at 125/5 when Yadav walked back with just 2 overs remaining but Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard added 45 off just 13 balls to power the home team to a competitive total of 170.

Turning point    

The final two over blitz by Hardik and Pollard ensured Mumbai got a competitive total on the board and gave their bowlers something to defend against a formidable CSK batting line-up. The duo took 16 runs off the 19th over bowled by Shardul Thakur before tearing into Dwayne Bravo in the final over taking 29 runs off the West Indian.

Best Dismissal

Kieron Pollard ensured he is one of the contenders for catch of the season with an absolute stunner to get rid of the dangerous Suresh Raina in the 5th over. Raina made room to slap the ball powerfully towards sweeper cover where Pollard jumped with his right hand stretched above to pluck the ball out of thin air. He grabs the ball which is almost behind him before hitting the ground and tumbling backwards stopping right at the boundary line.

Batsman of the Match

Hardik Pandya has shown great form with the bat while coming in towards the end of the innings and once again rescued Mumbai after a middle-overs slump against Chennai. Pandya finished with 25 off just 8 ball with a strike rate of 312.50. He even pulled off a MS Dhoniesque ‘Helicopter Shot’ off a Bravo yorker in the final over.

Bowler of the Match

Jason Behrendorff making his first start of this IPL season took the sting out of the CSK run-chase with a brilliant three-over opening spell. He got Rayudu dismissed for a duck in his first over and returned to get rid of the dangerous Raina in the 5th over. Behrendorff finished with 2/22 and an impressive economy rate of just 5.50.

What’s next?

CSK travel home for their next fixture where they will face Kings XI Punjab on April 6 in the earlier game at 4 PM. Mumbai travel to Hyderabad on that same day to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the late game at 8 PM.

Points table

The win takes Mumbai up to sixth spot on the points table with 4 points from 4 games. Chennai who suffered their first defeat of the season dropped to second spot on the points table. Check out the updated points table here.

 
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 12:23 am

