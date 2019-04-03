IPL live score MI vs CSK match 15 at Wankhede: Can Rohit Sharma and co. topple high-flying Chennai Super Kings?

Live now
Sanjay Manjrekar and Brendon McCullum in their pitch report say that track isn’t a turner which will suit Mumbai with the kind of players they have in their side. The extra bounce will help the batmen while the dew which is expected to settle in later will only complicate matters for the bowlers.
MS Dhoni always prefers to warm up for matches by rolling him arm over the wicket for a few overs. His leadership from behind the wickets will be vital to Chennai Super Kings today as they look to improve their poor win-loss ratio against the Mumbai Indains. The MI outfit are the only team to boast of a better win-loss ratio against CSK.
The Chennai Super Kings come into this game with the edge over Mumbai Indians but Rohit Sharma and co. have a reputation of being late starters in the IPL and could just pull off a surprise against the table toppers.
IPL Points Table:
Chennai Super Kings come into this game sitting pretty at the top of the IPL Points Table after making an unbeaten start to their campaign. They have six points from three games with a net run rate of +0.507. Mumbai Indians are second from bottom with just two points from their opening three games. Check out the updated points table here.
After the net session yesterday Yuvraj Singh met Harbhajan Singh.
It was tough day in the office ahead of the match as the two teams sweated out in the nets to gear up for this match.
Check out how Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have performed as skippers of their respective sides.
Here's an update on the weather from the costal city of Mumbai: With hot and humid conditions, dew is expected to favour the team batting second. The toss will be a decisive factor and sure enough the captain winning the coin flip would opt to bowl first
Wankhede is gearing up for the match. Are you ready? Stay tuned for more updates, as the toss takes place at 7.30 pm.
The 40-year-old CSK leg spinner has 6 wickets. He is averaging a stunning 8.66 with the ball.
The man who can cause MI batsman pay is CSK's Imran Tahir
Hardik Pandya smashed a towering 104 meter six against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has 729 runs and 29 wickets in the IPL. His blazing innings of 31 and 32 have helped MI to end the innings on a high
He is one of the two players to watch out for in today's match.
MI's all-rounder Hardik Pandya is warming up for this high profile clash.
In 26 IPL matches MI has defeated CSK 14 times while the men in Yellow have triumphed on 12 other occasions
Both teams have won IPL thrice. While MI were crowned champions in 2013, 2015 and in 2017, CSK took home the honors in 2010, 2011 and 2018.
Historically, there is very little that separates the two sides
Great stars will be on show tonight. In CSK’s yellow, we'll see Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Shane Watson. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard will be seen in Mumbai’s Blue.
The game between the two giants is billied as the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League.
This will be one thrilling fixture as the two teams meet for the first time this season. Last year both teams met twice, with CSK and Mumbai winning one of each fixture. Rohit Sharma's side blanked skipper MS Dhoni's side by 1 wicket in a thriller, while the team from southern India returned the favour at Chepauk, defeating Mumbai by 8 wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage from match 15 of the 2019 IPL season, where Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.