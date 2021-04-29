IPL 2021 | MI vs RR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2021 match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 24 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).

Both, Rohit Sharma's MI and Sanju Samson-led RR have won two of the five matches they have played so far this season.

MI and RR are locked 12-12 in the head-to-head battle.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh

