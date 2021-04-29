MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | MI vs RR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | MI vs RR LIVE Cricket Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are taking on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Match 24 of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2021 match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2021 match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 24 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).

Both, Rohit Sharma's MI and Sanju Samson-led RR have won two of the five matches they have played so far this season.

MI and RR are locked 12-12 in the head-to-head battle.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh

RR squad: Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #MI #Rajasthan Royals #Sports
first published: Apr 29, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.