IPL 2021 | MI vs CSK LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground).

While Rohit Sharma's MI have won three of the six matches they have played so far this season, MS Dhoni-led CSK have won five in equal number of games.

MI lead CSK 19-13 in the head-to-head battle.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

