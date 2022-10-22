T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan: MCG ringing with sound of cheering Pak fans claiming victory in advance

Sixty-seven-year-old Pauline was entering the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday afternoon to make her way to the Melbourne Cricket Club at the north end of the massive stadium. Seeing some Pakistani fans shouting slogans, she asked this journalist, “What is the protest about’?

Pauline was informed that it was not a protest, but Pakistani fans cheering for their team, shouting ‘Jeetega bhai jeetega, Pakistan jeetega,’ which loosely, and simply, translates as `Pakistan will win.’

The Pakistanis were cheering within hearing distance of the Indian team, hard at practice on the eve of the Group 2 Super 12 match.

Sixty-five-year-old Haseeb Ahmed Siddiqui has travelled all the way from Lahore, in Pakistan, to join his son Ali Siddiqui and nephew Shabbir Ahmed in Melbourne for Sunday’s match. “An India versus Pakistan match is always good. I wish both the teams well and am excited to be watching an India-Pakistan match for the first time in my life,” said Haseeb.

Ahmed Siddiqui with his son Ali Siddiqui and nephew Shabbir Ahmed.

Thirty-six-year-old Ali is excited to have managed tickets for Sunday’s game and cannot wait for the action to unfold at the giant stadium that can hold a crowd of nearly one lakh.

Ali, too, will be watching an India-Pakistan match for the first time and is praying that the weather stays fine and the fans get to enjoy a good game of cricket.

“I am looking forward to personal contests, like Virat Kohli vs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Afridi vs. K. L. Rahul, Naseem Shah vs. Rohit Sharma. Kohli is a great player, and I am looking forward to the Pakistan pacers giving Indian batsmen a tough fight,’’ he says.

Ali’s younger brother Adil has hopped across multiple continents to be in Melbourne to catch the match. Thirty-two-year-old Adil, who works in Toronto, Canada, said: “The Pakistan vs. India World Cup match has forced me to come all the way from Canada. I hope it will be a good game and I am sure the toss will play a crucial role.”

Ali’s cousin, 38-year-old Shabbir Ahmed, has been living in Melbourne for the past 20 years but will be watching an international cricket match at the MCG for the first time. Shabbir is eager to see Shaheen Afridi bowl to the Indians, and hopes that the better team wins.

Ahmed Abdullah and Owais Malik, both from Lahore but living in Australia for the last five years, want cricket to be the ultimate winner.

Owais Malik and Ahmed Abdullah.

Abdullah said: “I have been following cricket passionately and don’t miss a chance to watch India or Pakistan playing here at the MCG, the Mecca of cricket in Australia. It has been very hard to get a ticket. I opened the ICC website and found that the tickets were sold out within minutes. But we were lucky to get tickets from my friends, though I had to pay a little extra. We are looking forward to the game.”

Malik said he had seen the India vs. Pakistan match in Dubai last year and is happy to see the two teams play each other again live from the stands. “It’s not about rivalry between the two teams. It is good to see both these teams play. I love Babar Azam and Virat Kohli,” he said.

Abdullah’s favourite player is Hardik Pandya. “Don’t forget Hardik Pandya, who can take the game away from Pakistan. He did that in the Asia Cup in Dubai in the first round,” he added.

An accountant by profession, 37-year-old Abubaker, also from Lahore, last watched India and Pakistan in the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Adelaide, and is raring to see Sunday's game.

“An India–Pakistan cricket match is full of passion, emotion, and aggression. Player-to-player, both the teams are well balanced and they respect each other,” said Abubaker, who prayed that Pakistan take early wickets to give them a better chance of winning.

Khalid, a 34-year-old fan from Sargodha in Punjab, Pakistan, is worried about India’s power hitters, and counts on Pakistan’s history at this ground to give them a winning start.

“This ground is historical from Pakistan’s point of view. It was here that Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup under Imran Khan, beating England in the final. We hope history repeats itself. I hope there will be great entertainment, and competition between the two sides,” he said.

In their mid-20s, Aizad Azam and Muhammad Saad are fresh graduates from Melbourne University. Both are from Punjab, in Pakistan. Unlike many others, Aizam did not face any difficulty in securing tickets to the match. “We were among the firsts to get tickets for this match earlier this year. We knew how the process worked and hence it was not difficult to get the tickets,” said Saad.

On Saturday, they were closely watching the Indian players at the nets so as to know what to expect at Sunday’s match.

Azam says he loves Babar Azam and Virat Kohli equally, but has never had a chance to watch them play each other. “Can’t wait to come tomorrow and watch the match,” said Azam.

Saad, though, has seen matches at the MCG before, but none involving Pakistan or India. “The contest between Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, against Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf will be exciting, and I just can’t wait to watch them play,” said the 24-year-old engineering graduate.