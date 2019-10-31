App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maxwell takes break from cricket due to mental health issues

Maxwell, who bowls occasional off-spin too, has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20s and seven Tests for Australia. He has managed just one century each in Tests and ODIs but has three hundreds in T20Is.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell on October 31 went on a "short" sabbatical from cricket owing to to mental health issues.

Maxwell last played in a T20I match against Sri Lanka on October 30. The 31-year-old will be replaced by D'Arcy Short in the national Twenty20 squad. According to Cricket Australia, Maxwell told the team's support staff that he was struggling with his mental health and the Board, along with his state side Victoria, are backing him in this period.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game," Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on its website 'cricket.com.au'.

Close

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

related news

Maxwell's decision comes days after he hammered a 28-ball 62 in Australia's massive 134-run win in the opening Twenty20 against Sri Lanka. He did not get to bat in the second match which the hosts won by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Maxwell, who bowls occasional off-spin, has played 110 ODIs, 61 T20s and seven Tests for Australia. He has managed just one century each in Tests and ODIs but has three hundreds in T20Is.

CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver said, "The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game."

Oliver further requested that Maxwell, his family and friends' privacy should be respected.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It's important we look after Glenn and all our players," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #cricket

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.