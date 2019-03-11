App
Cricket
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Match-fixing bigger crime than murder, says Dhoni in soon-to-be released documentary

Chennai Supe Kings are soon releasing a documentary based on their comeback season in IPL

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

"The biggest crime that I can commit is not a murder, it is actually match fixing," Mahendra Singh Dhoni has said in a soon-to-be released documentary that focuses on Chennai Super Kings' fairy tale IPL comeback last year, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing.

Dhoni led the Chennai franchise to its third IPL title in 2018, making it a dream return to the competition after the team served out a two-year ban for its management's role in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. "The team was involved, I was accused too. It was a tough phase for all of us. Fans felt that the punishment was harsh. Coming back was an emotional moment and I have always said, what doesn't kill you makes you strong," says Dhoni in the 45-second trailer of documentary 'Roar of the Lion' which will be streamed on Hotstar from March 20. Dhoni had not commented on the turmoil before this.

In July 2015, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended from the cash-rich cricket league for two years for betting activities of their key officials Gurunath Meiyappan and Raj Kundra during the 2013 season. Both the officials were banned for life from being involved in any cricket matches conducted by the BCCI. The punishment was handed down by a Supreme Court- appointed three-member committee headed by former CJI R M Lodha, which held that the betting activities of the two officials, Meiyappan and Kundra, then a co-owner of Rajasthan Royals, brought the game of cricket, BCCI and IPL into disrepute.

The 2019 edition of the IPL begins March 23 with Chennai Super Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #MS Dhoni

