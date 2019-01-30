Magnificent Rohit Sharma! A look at the records held by him

As India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma approaches his 200th ODI cap, here’s a look at the ODI records held by the explosive batsman. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Only batsman to score 3 double-centuries in ODIs | Rohit Sharma holds the impressive record of being the only batsman to score three double hundreds in ODIs. His love story with double centuries began in 2013 with a 209-run knock against Australia. He then scored a record 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and repeated the feat with an unbeaten 208 against the same opposition in 2017. (Image: AP) 2/8 Highest Individual score in ODIs | In a whirlwind innings against Sri Lanka, Rohit set the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket, scoring 264 runs off 173 balls. He was dismissed in the very last delivery of the innings as he went looking for another maximum but holed out at long-on. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Most runs in boundaries (4s & 6s) in an Innings | During the course of his monstrous 264-run innings against Sri Lanka, Rohit also broke the record for most runs scored via boundaries (4s & 6s) in an innings. Rohit scored an astonishing 186 runs coming from a total of 33 fours and 9 sixes. Martin Guptill is second on this list with 162 runs coming from 24 fours and 11 sixes. (Image: AP) 4/8 Most sixes in an ODI match | ‘The Hitman’ shares the record for hitting the most sixes in a single ODI match with ‘Mr. 360’ AB de Villiers and ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle. Rohit hit 16 sixes en route to his maiden double century in 2013 against Australia. (Image: AP) 5/8 Most sixes in ODIs for India | Rohit Sharma shares this record with the timeless MS Dhoni who has hit a record 215 sixes when playing for the Men in Blue. Rohit matched this record in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand and could extend his tally at the 4th ODI at Hamilton. (Image: AP) 6/8 Most fours in ODIs | Rohit’s 33 fours hit during his record-breaking 264-run knock against Sri Lanka is another ODI record. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag share the second spot on this list with 25 fours. (Image: AP) 7/8 Highest 150+ scores in ODIs | Rohit’s seventh ODI 150 took him two clear of Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner’s tally of five ODI 150s. His scored his sixth and seventh ODI 150s in 2018 during West Indies’ tour of India. He scored an unbeaten 152 in the first ODI at Guwahati before helping India seal the series with a 162-run knock in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Most number of balls faced in an innings | During his 264-run knock against Sri Lanka, Rohit broke yet another record after facing 173 balls. He did one better than Ashish Bagai from Canada, who faced 172 balls against Scotland in an ODI match in 2007. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 30, 2019 07:41 pm