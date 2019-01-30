Magnificent Rohit Sharma! A look at the records held by him

Only batsman to score 3 double-centuries in ODIs | Rohit Sharma holds the impressive record of being the only batsman to score three double hundreds in ODIs. His love story with double centuries began in 2013 with a 209-run knock against Australia. He then scored a record 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and repeated the feat with an unbeaten 208 against the same opposition in 2017. (Image: AP)