Madras HC notice to Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly for endorsing fantasy league apps

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on November 3 issued notices to India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly for endorsing cricket fantasy league apps.

Notices were also sent to actors Prakash Raj, Tamanna Bhatia, Rana, and Sudip Khan by the HC bench consisting of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, reported DNA. All of them have been told to file their responses by November 19.

The HC notices were sent after a case was filed by advocate Mohammed Rizvi alleging that some youths committed suicide after losing money on such applications.

Notably, fantasy apps are very popular in India as it helps people earn money by virtue of their knowledge of the game. One such app -- the Mobile Premier League (MPL) – is the main kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, while the Dream11 Fantasy Game is the main sponsor for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The HC bench has accused the owners of such apps of using celebrities for money-making.

A similar case against online gambling apps was filed by a Chennai-based lawyer back in August. The lawyer had sought a ban on online gambling and demanded the celebrities endorsing these be held accountable.