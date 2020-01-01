App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lyon calls four-day Test concept ridiculous, Langer too not keen on change

"I'm totally against it and I hope ICC aren't even considering it," Lyon said on 'The Unplayable Podcast'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ICC's proposal to introduce four-day Tests has met with stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it "ridiculous" while chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format. Lyon's sharp statement comes just days after Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said that their board is interested in four-day Tests and they could play one against Afghanistan later this year.

"I'm totally against it and I hope ICC aren't even considering it," Lyon said on 'The Unplayable Podcast'.

"You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I've been part of, they go down to the last day," he added.

Close

Keen to ease out a crammed calendar, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wants four-day Tests from 2023 as part of World Test Championship.

related news

Langer during an interaction with reporters said that while the option can be looked at, from a personal viewpoint, he won't like any changes.

"My preference - I'm a traditionalist and anyone who knows me, I don't like to change too much - so I probably prefer five-day Test matches," Langer said today in Sydney.

"But again, like with wickets and like with schedules, if four-day Test matches keeps Test cricket alive, then it worth looking at. But I love five days only because I'm boring and don't like to change much."

Lyon on his part, gave example of the India versus Australia Test match in Adelaide in 2014 which was won by the hosts in final hour.

"You look at (Australia) against India at Adelaide in 2014, that went down to the last half-an-hour on day five. Then you look at Cape Town in 2014 as well, you look at that Test match where Ryan Harris bowled Morne Morkel with two overs to go, so that's gone down to the last 10 minutes on a day five.

"I'm not a fan of four-day Test matches. I believe you'll get so many more draws and day five is crucial," he said.

Four-day Tests are comprised of four 98-over days (as opposed to five 90-over days) and 38 of the 43 result Test matches in Australia in the past 10 years have been completed inside the 392 overs of a four-day Test.

Lyon also spoke about the weather being a factor.

"It's a challenge," Lyon said on five-day Tests. "You challenge yourself in different ways – physically and mentally."

"It's not just a walk in the park. Five-day Test matches, they are hard work especially if the conditions aren't in your favour. You want to challenge yourself. I'm all against four-day Test matches."

Test skipper Tim Paine and vice-captain Travis Head also support five-day Tests.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #cricket #ICC #International Cricket Council

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.