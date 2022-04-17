English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    LSG win by 18 runs, MI suffer sixth successive defeat

    Skipper KL Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide LSG to 199 for 4 after being invited to bat first.

    PTI
    April 17, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

    Skipper KL Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide LSG to 199 for 4 after being invited to bat first.

    In reply, MI were restricted to 181 for nine. LSG’s Avesh Khan finished with excellent figures of 3/30 in four overs.

    Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, and his unbeaten innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes.

    Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

    Close

    For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

    Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul, 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32) Mumbai Indians: 181 for nine in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Avesh Khan 3/30).



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #IPL #IPL 2022 #KL Rahul #Lucknow Super Giants #Mumbai Indians
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 09:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.