Loss to Lucknow Super Giants makes it tough for Mumbai Indians to make it to IPL playoffs

Mumbai Indians had a very good chance of strengthening their position on the points table and inching closer to the playoffs on Tuesday night. A win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow would have taken MI to second in the points table, below the unshakeable Gujarat Titans, who have sealed the top spot with 18 points and one game to go.

As it turned out, Mumbai Indians went down by five runs, or just one hit away, to slip down to fourth from third position while LSG moved up to third with 15 points, thanks to brilliant death bowling, especially by left-arm medium-pacer Mohsin Khan, playing his third match this IPL and bowling in only his second match following a surgery to remove clots in his bowling shoulder.

With 14 points and one match to go against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday afternoon, Mumbai Indians face an uphill task. A win against SRH will not necessarily secure them a playoffs spot for the five-time champions. Even though they will be on 16 points, their Net Run Rate, which is minus 0.128 at the moment, will hurt them badly.

Royal Challengers, who are currently on 12 points with two games to go, could also move to 16 points should they win both their remaining matches – against Sunrisers in Hyderabad on Thursday and against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Sunday. RCB, following their 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals last Sunday, converted their negative NRR before their match against Royals to positive (plus 0.166).

‘The most frustrating thing’

Mumbai Indians have themselves to blame for being in this precarious position and stretching it this far. Without taking away any credit from LSG and how they went about scoring those crucial runs, courtesy Marcus Stoinis’s power hitting, capitalising on the poor bowling of MI, and the LSG bowlers maintaining their cool to contain the MI batsmen and take wickets at regular intervals, MI’s loss against LSG and their failure to post a big win against Gujarat Titans five days ago will hurt them badly.

On Tuesday, MI conceded 54 runs in the last three overs, making their bowling coach Shane Bond angry. Speaking to the media after the match, Bond was furious when he said: “The most frustrating thing was not sticking to the plans that we talked about. For players like Marcus, where we wanted to bowl, we did not bowl consistently enough. You bowl to the batsmen to make them hit where you want them to hit by making it as hard as you possibly can for them. You don’t want to bowl in those areas that they want to hit.

“It was poor execution. We did not stick to our plans. It’s not an excuse. You are expected to go out and deliver regardless of playing your first game or your 100th game. The frustrating thing is we are making the same mistakes over and over. That’s what pressure does. You have to be brave. Do things out of your comfort zone for longer, and we have not done that.”

Back-end bane

Bowling has been MI’s bane, especially at the back end, conceding far too many runs in the last five, or in Tuesday’s instance, the last three. Remember the 96 that MI conceded in the last five overs against Punjab Kings at Wankhede and 77 off the last five against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad?

Another factor that undid Mumbai Indians on Tuesday was the fact that they sent big-hitter Cameron Green at No. 7 after the diminutive, inexperienced Vishnu Vinod. It was baffling to see Vinod join Tim David when MI still needed 47 runs from 23 deliveries. While David went about his business to bring the margin to just five runs, Vinod did not do justice, using four crucial deliveries to score only two. Had Green been sent ahead of Vinod, even if the big Australian had to take a couple of deliveries to settle down, he’d have made up with some big hits. However, Green coming later and thereby struggling to put bat to ball was a move hard to accept.

Bond defended Green’s 6-ball 4 not out and his inability to finish by saying: “I don’t think it is a case of (Green not) being up to the mark. If you look at the last few games, and we have won them, he has slipped to No. 7. So, he has not batted in the same way tonight, with a handful of balls, he could not get the balls away. He is still an important part of the team. He was at No. 3 at the start of the tournament and did a great job for us. And as it turned out, Surya was pushed to No. 3 and that pushed Green to the back end of the innings. At the end of the day, it’s not about how Cameron goes or how someone goes and whether we win or lose. It’s a game we should have won today if we had been better with a couple of patches of cricket.”

Green has batted at four different slots for MI in 13 matches, opening once, going at No. 3 seven times and where he has scored his maximum runs (248 at 41.33), twice at No. 6 and three times at No. 7.

Letting Rashid Khan get away with six after six

Another thing that MI will look back with disappointment was not capitalising on restricting Gujarat Titans to 103 for eight and removing the last two wickets quicker last Friday at the Wankhede. Titans, chasing 219, were 103 for eight in the 14th over with Rashid Khan and the two bowlers to bat. Instead, MI bowlers including their most successful one on the day, Akash Madhwal, let Rashid hit six after six, 10 of them, to narrow down the margin to 27 and used the full complement of 20 overs. What ought to have been a positive Net Run Rate stayed negative for Mumbai Indians.

When moneycontrol.com asked Madhwal if they did not keep an eye on the NRR (against GT), the 29-year-old bowler had said: “We did not think so much about the net run rate. Our aim was to win the match. We were playing to win the match, which was important. We did not talk much about NRR but only about bagging two points from the match.”

Seven teams fight for three places

On Tuesday, commentator Kevin Pietersen said on air about the importance of NRR for MI and how the fact that Rashid Khan batted at the Wankhede could affect MI’s chances. And, all that MI skipper Rohit Sharma knows is, “I don’t know how the calculation works. We have got to come out and play good cricket and win that game (on Sunday),” he said post-match on Tuesday.

As it stands, with defending champions Titans sealing the first spot, it is a fight for the second, third and fourth places among seven teams, what with Sunrisers and Delhi Capitals already out of the race to the playoffs.

All about Net Run Rate

Chennai Super Kings, second with 15 points and with one game remaining against Delhi Capitals on Saturday afternoon, can finish second should they win and maintain a better NRR (plus 0.381 at the moment) than LSG (plus 0.304), who will also finish with 17 points should they win against Kolkata Knight Riders that night.

A loss for CSK would mean that they have to pray that no more than two of LSG, MI, RCB and Punjab Kings, move ahead of them.

LSG have their last game against KKR, a win should seal them the Playoffs spot and whether they move to second would depend on CSK’s result against DC. However, a loss for LSG and it is a similar situation to what CSK face, not wanting more than two of CSK, MI, RCB and PBKS to move ahead of them. The advantage LSG have is their last match follows CSK and will know the exact equation they need to move ahead of CSK in terms of NRR.

As far as MI is concerned, they have to win against SRH and expect other results to go their way. PBKS, who are on 12 points and have two matches, must win both of them, today in Dharamsala against DC and on Friday against Rajasthan Royals, to go to 16 points and wait for other results to go in their favour. But a negative NRR (minus 0.268) would hurt them as RCB, if they win both their remaining two matches, would pip PBKS for the top-four finish.

While RR and KKR, with one match each on hand, are not officially out of the race, it is highly unlikely as at the most they can finish with 14 points apiece should they win their each of their remaining matches and can at the most finish fourth while also expecting other results to go in their favour.

The likely four teams to finish in the top four at the moment are Titans, CSK, LSG and RCB considering the form, the NRR and the teams they are to face in their remaining matches.