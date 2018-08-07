Lord’s Honours Board - Part 2: These Indian batsmen achieved a feat that Sachin Tendulkar couldn't

The second part of the Lord's of Honours Board report takes a look at five Indian batmen, who scored memorable centuries at the iconic London stadium, where master blaster Sachin Tendulkar failed to achieve a feat.

Ajinkya Rahane: 103 (154) in 2014

In 2014, when Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma got their names inscribed on Lord’s Honours Board, Ajinkya Rahane was the only Indian batsman to have received the honour in the same Test. The Mumbai lad went on to score a century in the first innings of the second Test. Teammates, including Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Chetashwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were sent back to the pavilion for a paltry score of 113/4.

Rahane then took the bull by the horn and attacked English bowlers. He scored his second fifty at a run a ball. With some help from Kumar, Rahane was able to complete his century. At one stage India were reduced to 145/7, but Rahane helped his side score 275 runs. The century lifted the spirit of the MS Dhoni-led team that registered its first win at the ground in 28 years.

Rahul Dravid: 103* (220) in 2011

Rahul Dravid made his Test debut at Lord’s in 1996, when he missed out on scoring a century and was dismissed on 95. Since missing out the glorious opportunity, he had to wait for 15 long years to achieve the milestone. In the first Test of the 2011 tour of England, Kevin Peietrsen’s scored a brilliant double-hundred and England pilled on a mammoth 478/8. Dravid found himself in the middle of the action early, when England bowler Stuart Broad removed Gautam Gambhir on 66. Dravid then stepped into the field and displayed true grit and determination to fortify India's innings. He spent five and half hours in the middle to complete his century, while wickets kept falling at the other end. Although the Karnataka stalwart remained unbeaten in that innings, he could not rescue his team from an embarrassing defeat.

Ajit Agarkar: 109* (190) in 2002

In an unlikely turn of events, pace bowler Ajit Agarkar, has been honoured on the Board, but not for his bowling efforts. The lanky bowler's name is engraved on the board for scoring a historical century. In the first Test of India’s 2002 tour of England, Agarkar came into the picture in the second innings when India were chase 567, courtesy a fine knock of 155 by England captain Nasser Hussain. Agarkar made good contact with the bat and remained unbeaten on 109 runs. The Indian innings folded on just 397, giving England a thumping victory.

Saurav Ganguly: 131 (301) in 1996

What Dravid couldn't, Saurav Ganguly achieved. The duo debuted in the same Test match at Lord's during India's tour of 1996. Indian captain Mohammad Azhuraddin won the toss and elected to field first. England managed a decent 343 in its first innings. When India came in to bat, Ganguly came one down. He was more inspired than nervous as questions were raised on his selection for the tour. Right from the word go, the Kolkata youngster stamped his authority playing confident shots through the off-side.

Ganguly found a suitable partner in Dravid and reached his first century on debut. Only two other players Harry Graham of Australia (1893) and John Hampshire of England (1969) had earlier scored Test centuries on debut at Lord’s. The other two men -- Andrew Strauss and Matt Prior of England -- have repeated the feat since Ganguly.

Ravi Shastri: 100 (184) in 1990

The match is more remembered for England captain Graham Gooch’s triple hundred and a century in his side's first and second innings, respectively. But, sandwiched between the two knocks was Ravi Shastri’s 100, which the south-paw scored as an opener. England scored a huge total of 653 in its first innings. India needed herculean effort to save the Test from that point and Shastri tried to do just that. The batsman scored a patient century, spending 246 minutes in the middle facing 184 balls. He got support from Mohammad Azhuraddin who too scored a century. Heroics of Shastri and Azhuraddin could not save India form an major defeat.

Other Indian batsmen who have scored a century at Lord’s are Dilip Vengskar (three), GR Vishwanath, Sunil Gavaskar and Vinoo Mankand.