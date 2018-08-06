Lord's Honours Board - Part 1: Indian bowlers who will be revered for their heroic performances

The Lord’s Test couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for India as the Virat Kohli-led side will like to level the series against the Three Lions. The Indian Test squad emerged victorious in their last outing at the Lord's against England, with three players finding their name on the famous Lord’s Honours Board.

The Lord’s Honours Board is a bonus for players to deliver their best performance. If a player scores a century, takes a five-wicket haul in an innings or gets 10 wicket in a match, his name is included in the elite list.

Before the teams get involved in the second of the five-Test series, here's a look at a few notable Indian bowlers who have their names inscribed on the celebrated board.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 6/82 in 2014

The second game of the five-Test series in 2014 between England and India was played at the iconic stadium. On a green top, India managed a score 295 runs. When it was India’s turn to bowl, the green wicket inspired Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The bowler, who was 24 years old then, took Alastair Cook, Sam Robson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad in his first innings haul of six wickets. What made Kumar’s spell all the more special was the fact that Cook, Robson, Balance and Bell were England’s top four batsmen. His performance restricted England’s total to 319. The bowling performance was best by an Indian bowler in 78 years, but the record was dismissed 48 hours later.

2. Ishant Sharma: 7/74 in 2014.

Two days after Bhuvi's brilliant performance, Ishant Sharma proved his might. With England chasing 414 runs, the lanky bowler was encouraged to bowl short of length. His spell accounted for the wickets of Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moen Ali, Matt Prior, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad. This performance from Sharma is considered as one of the fiercest displays of fast bowling in recent times. India registered a victory at Lord’s by a margin of 95 runs. What will make Sharma and Kumar proud is the fact that they helped India win a Test match at Lord’s after a gap of 28 years.

3. Chetan Sharma: 5/64 in 1986

In May 1986, India toured England and in the opening Test, decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Opening bowlers Kapil Dev and Roger Binny proved to be ineffective up top and the ball was thrown at Chetan Sharma. The bowler, atoned for his error in the final off the Austral-Asia cup in Sharjah -- when Javed Minand smashed a last ball six -- and In a dazzling display of fast bowling, Sharma took five wickets. The fact that he took the wickets of David Gower, Mike Gating and Alan Lamb (three top order batsmen) made his performance breathtaking. At one stage England were reeling at 98/4 and the Three Lions were bundled out for 294. It was Dilip Vengsarkar who went on to help India win the match. India defeated England in the next Test as well and Sharma ended up as India’s highest wicket taker in the series.

4. Kapil Dev: 5/125 in 1982

Unlike the results of the previous games mentioned above, Kapil Dev's performance was in vain. Regardless, when a bowling spell comprises five of the top six batsmen in a side, it is considered special. That Test match played in the summer of 1982 was touted as the "Battle of All-Rounders". Ian Botham for England and Dev for India, were equally adept in bowling and batting. Botham scored 67 in England’s first innings, while Dev pitched in with 41 runs. Botham took five wickets to restrict India for 128. It was Dev’s heroics during England’s first innings that led to his name being inscribed on the Lord’s Honours Board. The bowler accounted for the wickets of Geoff Cook, Chris Tavare, Allan Lamb, David Gower and Derek Randal. The feisty bowler bowled his heart out that day. Only if he had found support from his team mates, India could have ended as the winning side.

5. Bishan Singh Bedi: 6/223 in 1974

What makes Bishan Singh Bedi’s performance stand apart is the fact that he is one of the three Indian spinners to have his name engraved on the Lord’s Honours Board. The other two Indians being BS Chandrashekhar and Vinoo Mankad. In the 1970s, conditions of Lord’s suggested that a fast bowler is more likely to succeed than a spinner. The match is more remembered for a mountain of runs that England managed in the first innings (629 all-out) and mole hill that India managed following-on (42 all-out). Amid all this Bedi spun the ball and managed to take six wickets. He got John Edrich, England captain Mike Denness, Keith Fletcher, Alan Knot, Geff Arnorld and Derek Underwood to some amazing bowling. England won the Test match by an innings and 285 runs.

Other Indian bowlers who have to managed get their names inscribed on the famed board, include: Praveen Kumar, RP Singh, Venkataesh Prasad, BS Chandrasekhar, RB Desai, Vinoo Mankand, Lala Amarnath, Amar Singh and Mohammed Nissar.