LIVE Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup: Baig gives PAK perfect start, traps Matthews LBW

Feb 26, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Matthews lbw Baig 0 (1)
FOUR! Aiman sends down a back of length delivery and Kirby slaps it powerfully through extra cover.
The 1st ball from Baig is angling into the pads and Kirby flicks it through square leg for a single. Taylor blocks out the next 2 balls. She then has a swing at the 4th delivery but this time misses completely. Taylor drives the 5th ball through mid-off for a single. DROPPED! Kirby has a big swipe on the last delivery but only gets a thick leading edge sending the ball miles high towards square leg. The fielder comes charging in from the boundary but doesn’t judge the flight accurately as the ball lands just ahead of her outstretched palms. Kirby gets a second life and 2 runs. 4 runs off the over.
West Indies 15/1 after 3 overs.
Anam Amin comes into the attack. Taylor slaps the 1st ball to cover for a single. Kirby goes for the cut shot on the 2nd ball but misses. She then tickles the 3rd delivery down to fine leg and the fielder puts in a last-ditch dive but cannot keep the ball in. The 4th ball deflects off the pads for a leg bye. Taylor blocks out the 5th delivery. She then opens the face of her bat and works the last ball through point for FOUR. 10 runs from the over.
West Indies 11/1 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Taylor opens the face of her bat and guides the last ball from Anam through point.
FOUR! Anam slips one down leg and Kirby just helps it along to the fine leg fence.
LBW! Matthews goes for a big slog across the line on the 1st delivery and looks shocked when the Umpire raises his finger to declare her OUT! The non-striker should do better there but they are late to decide to review and Matthews has to walk back. Replays show it was an absolute howler from the Umpire with the ball landing outside the line of the leg-stump. Nothing Windies can do about it now as Stafanie Taylor walks out to bat. Taylor blocks out the next 3 balls and clips the 5th delivery to deep square leg for a single. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over. Great start for Pakistan.
West Indies 1/1 after the first over.
What a start for Pakistan! Baig gets a hint of inside swing on the 1st delivery and Matthews misses with the attempted slog across the line. The ball seems to be sliding down leg but the Windies are late to opt for the review.
Hayley Matthews and Lee-Ann Kirby walk out to open the batting for the West Indies. Diana Baig has the ball in hand for the first over.
Regardless of the result though the Thai team have been spreading joy around the field with their infectious smiles and refresing attitude.