LIVE Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup: Baig gives PAK perfect start, traps Matthews LBW

LBW! Matthews goes for a big slog across the line on the 1st delivery and looks shocked when the Umpire raises his finger to declare her OUT! The non-striker should do better there but they are late to decide to review and Matthews has to walk back. Replays show it was an absolute howler from the Umpire with the ball landing outside the line of the leg-stump. Nothing Windies can do about it now as Stafanie Taylor walks out to bat. Taylor blocks out the next 3 balls and clips the 5th delivery to deep square leg for a single. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over. Great start for Pakistan.

West Indies 1/1 after the first over.