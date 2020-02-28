LIVE Score, Pakistan vs England, Women's T20 World Cup: Baig gives PAK perfect start, strikes in 1st over

Baig starts with a full delivery which Wyatt blocks out. Wyatt steers the 2nd delivery to third man for a single and the third umpire intervenes to signal no-ball as Baig had overstepped. Baig has to bowl that again as a free-hit delivery but Jones shuffles across and the ball slips down leg harmlessly. Jones gets an inside edge through square leg for 2 runs on the 4th ball. LBW! Jones steps forward but gets beaten by the late seam movement as the ball hits her high on the pads. They go for the review and the ball is clipping the top of the stumps leaving it to ‘Umpire’s Call,’ so England keep the review but lose the opener. Natalie Sciver walks out to bat and gets off the mark in style with a drive through cover for FOUR. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.

England 8/1 after the first over.