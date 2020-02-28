LIVE Score, Pakistan vs England, Women's T20 World Cup: Baig gives PAK perfect start, strikes in 1st over

Live now
Feb 28, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
How the table stands
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
Aiman Anwer comes into the attack. ALMOST! She starts with a shorter delivery and Wyatt slashes sending it just over cover where the fielder doesn’t see the ball in time as it escapes for FOUR. The Sun just getting in the fielder’s eyes. Anwer struggles with her radar as the next 2 balls as wide. The batswomen pick up singles on the 2nd and 3rd ball. Wyatt offers a solid block on the 4th ball. She then skips out and slices the 5th ball over short third man for FOUR. Wyatt then plays a late dab sending the last ball through third man again for back-to-back FOURs. Expensive over as 16 runs come off it.
England 24/1 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Short and wide from Anwer and Wyatt plays a late cut for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! Wyatt gives Anwer the charges and slices the ball over third man.
FOUR! Wyatt slashes at the back of length delivery and sends it uppishly over cover where the fielder loses the ball in the sun as it flies over her.
Baig starts with a full delivery which Wyatt blocks out. Wyatt steers the 2nd delivery to third man for a single and the third umpire intervenes to signal no-ball as Baig had overstepped. Baig has to bowl that again as a free-hit delivery but Jones shuffles across and the ball slips down leg harmlessly. Jones gets an inside edge through square leg for 2 runs on the 4th ball. LBW! Jones steps forward but gets beaten by the late seam movement as the ball hits her high on the pads. They go for the review and the ball is clipping the top of the stumps leaving it to ‘Umpire’s Call,’ so England keep the review but lose the opener. Natalie Sciver walks out to bat and gets off the mark in style with a drive through cover for FOUR. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
England 8/1 after the first over.
FOUR! Full outside off from Baig and Sciver gets off the mark in style with a classy cover drive.
Baig gets the full length delivery to straighten and hits Jones high on the pad. The Umpire gives it out and England decide to review just in the nick of time. Replays show there isn't any bat involved but impact on stumps is left to Umpire's Call and Jones has to go.
Danielle Wyatt and Amy Ellen Jones walk out to open the batting. Diana Baig has the ball for the first over.
The national anthems are done and the players are now taking their places on the field. We're just moments away from the first over. Stay tuned for all the action.
Big milestone for Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar who is playing in her 100th T20I for her country.