LIVE Score, India vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup: IND stumble as Kaur, Verma depart in quick succession

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 27, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Verma c Jensen b Kerr 46 (34)
WICKET! Kaur c & b Kasperek 1 (5)
WICKET! Rodriques c Kerr b Mair 10 (9)
WICKET! Bhatia c Kerr b Mair 23 (25)
WICKET! Mandhana b Tahuhu 11 (8)
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
Amelia Kerr returns to the attack as Deepti Sharma walks out to bat. Verma rocks back and pulls the 1st ball for a single. New Zealand bring in the fielders from long-on and long-off for Deepti to create pressure on the new batswoman. Deepti pushes the 2nd ball back to the bowler and then pushes the 3rd ball with soft hands for a quick single. Verma steps across and swivels as she looks to pull the 4th ball but misses completely. The keeper appeals for a caught behind but the umpire wasn’t interested. CAUGHT! This time New Zealand hold onto the catch as Verma slices the ball high to long-off for an easy take. Veda Krishnamurthy walks out to bat. Deepti sweeps the last ball for a single. 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 96/5 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Verma c Jensen b Kerr 46 (34)
Verma steps out and hacks at the shorter delivery but doesn't get enough power on it as the fielder at long-off takes an easy catch.
Leigh Kasperek returns to the attack. She starts with a wide delivery down leg. Kaur offers a solid block on the 1st delivery. She just tucks the 2nd ball towards mid-on. The 3rd ball is a good length delivery onto the stumps which Kaur again tucks to mid-on. She then sweeps the 4th ball to get off the mark with a single. Verma skips out and drills the 5th delivery to long-off for a single. CAUGHT! The Indian skipper has been in woeful form in the tournament so far and her slump continues with a soft dismissal against the spinner Kasperek. Kaur just chips the ball meekly back to the bowler and hangs her head as she walks back. Just 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 93/4 after 13 overs.
WICKET! Kaur c & b Kasperek 1 (5)
Very soft dismissal for the Indian skipper as she looks to play across the line but only chips the ball back to the bowler.
CAUGHT! Poor dismissal for Rodriques as she looks to work the ball down the leg-side but gets a thick leading edge which loops up for a comfortable catch at point. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks out to bat. Verma gives Mair the charge but doesn’t connect with the swing on the 2nd ball. She then cuts the 3rd ball over third man for FOUR. Verma then backs away and punches the 4th ball powerfully but finds the fielder at cover. She backs away to the leg-side again on the 5th ball but Mair follows her with the bouncer forcing the batter to take evasive action. Verma then steps out and sends the last ball flying straight down the ground for SIX. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 90/3 after 12 overs.
SIX! Verma charges out and launches the last ball straight down the ground for another maximum.
FOUR! Verma reaches out and slices the ball over third man.
WICKET! Rodriques c Kerr b Mair 10 (9)
Mair sends down a loose delivery down leg and Rodriques looks to flick through leg-side but gets a thick leading edge which loops high to point for an easy catch.
Leigh Kasperek enters the attack. Rodriques flicks the 1st ball to midwicket. She then works the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Verma skips out and takes the aerial route to long-on to rotate strike. Rodriques flicks the 3rd ball to deep midwicket but they pick up just 1 run. Verma pulls the 4th ball through midwicket for a single. Both batters continue to take singles off the last 2 balls. 5 runs off the over.
India 80/2 after 11 overs.
Rosemary Mair returns to the attack. BOWLED! Immediate impact from Mair as she starts with a short delivery which Bhatia slices straight to the fielder at backward point. Jemimah Rodriques walks out to bat and blocks out the 2nd delivery. Rodriques whips the 3rd ball powerfully through long-on for FOUR. She then cuts the 4th ball through point for 2 runs. Rodriques punches the 5th delivery for a single. DROPPED! Verma miscues the pull to the fielder at midwicket who puts down an absolute sitter with an attempted reverse-cup catch. New Zealand cannot afford to drop these opportunities against such a dangerous player. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 75/2 after 10 overs.