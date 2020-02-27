LIVE Score, India vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup: IND stumble as Kaur, Verma depart in quick succession

CAUGHT! Poor dismissal for Rodriques as she looks to work the ball down the leg-side but gets a thick leading edge which loops up for a comfortable catch at point. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks out to bat. Verma gives Mair the charge but doesn’t connect with the swing on the 2nd ball. She then cuts the 3rd ball over third man for FOUR. Verma then backs away and punches the 4th ball powerfully but finds the fielder at cover. She backs away to the leg-side again on the 5th ball but Mair follows her with the bouncer forcing the batter to take evasive action. Verma then steps out and sends the last ball flying straight down the ground for SIX. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.

India 90/3 after 12 overs.