LIVE Score, England vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup: Selman strikes early as Beaumont walks back

Mar 01, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FOUR! Full outside of from Alleyne and Sciver walks out to meet the ball on the full and slice through cover.
Wyatt leaves the 1st ball for the keeper and immediately we can see the lack of bounce on this surface as the delivery bounces again before reaching the keeper. Wyatt taps the 2nd ball to cover for a single. Beaumont pushes the 3rd ball back to the bowler. LBW! Beaumont has a long discussion with Wyatt and in the end decides against the review. There doesn’t seem to be anything that can save her as the ball nipped in to hit her on the pad. Natalie Sciver walks out to bat and blocks out the last 2 balls. Great start for the Windies with just 1 run and a wicket coming from it.
England 1/1 after the first over.
WICKET! Beaumont lbw Selman 0 (2)
The change at the top of the order doesn't work out for England as Beaumont looks to flick through leg-side but gets beaten by an inswinger which traps her plumb.
Shakera Selman has the ball in hand for the first over.
We're done with the formalities and Tammy Beaumont walks out to open the innings along with Danielle Wyatt.
The players are walking out of the tunnel and lining up for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the first over. Stay tuned for all live updates.
Earlier today South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs to cement their position in the semifinals. Laura Wolvaardt shone in an all-round Player of the Match performance scoring 53 off just 36 balls before picking 1/17 with the ball. That result being Pakistan's second defeat in the tournament, vitually knocks them out of contention for the semi-final spot.