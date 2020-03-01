LIVE Score, England vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup: Selman strikes early as Beaumont walks back

Wyatt leaves the 1st ball for the keeper and immediately we can see the lack of bounce on this surface as the delivery bounces again before reaching the keeper. Wyatt taps the 2nd ball to cover for a single. Beaumont pushes the 3rd ball back to the bowler. LBW! Beaumont has a long discussion with Wyatt and in the end decides against the review. There doesn’t seem to be anything that can save her as the ball nipped in to hit her on the pad. Natalie Sciver walks out to bat and blocks out the last 2 balls. Great start for the Windies with just 1 run and a wicket coming from it.

England 1/1 after the first over.