LIVE BLOG - LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup: Verma walks back early after explosive cameo

Panna Ghosh enters the attack. Verma shows great power as she just lofts the 1st ball high over long-off for SIX. She plays a late cut on the 2nd ball but finds the fielder at third man. CAUGHT! This time Verma doesn’t get enough on the shot only sending the ball high to mid-off. The fielder juggles twice with the ball and finally gets lucky on the third attempt. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walks out to bat. Rodriques blocks out the 4th ball and rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. Kaur leaves the last ball looking for a wide but the umpire isn’t interested. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.

India 54/2 after 6 overs.