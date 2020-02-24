LIVE BLOG - LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup: Verma walks back early after explosive cameo

Live now
WICKET! Verma c Sultana b Ghosh 39 (17)
WICKET! Bhatia st Joty b Khatun 2 (5)
FOUR! Rodriques drills the full ball from Ghosh to long-on and a horrible misfield lets it escape to the boundary.
Akter continues into her second over. Rodriques pulls the 1st ball powerfully to cow corner for a single. Kaur shows good awareness opening the face of the bat and guiding the 2nd ball to third man for FOUR. Akter does well giving away just 2 runs off the last 4 balls after that boundary. 7 runs come off the over. It’s still a good start from India, courtesy yet another Verma blitz.
India 61/2 after 7 overs.
FOUR! Kaur waits back in the crease and plays a late cut through to third man.
Panna Ghosh enters the attack. Verma shows great power as she just lofts the 1st ball high over long-off for SIX. She plays a late cut on the 2nd ball but finds the fielder at third man. CAUGHT! This time Verma doesn’t get enough on the shot only sending the ball high to mid-off. The fielder juggles twice with the ball and finally gets lucky on the third attempt. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur walks out to bat. Rodriques blocks out the 4th ball and rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. Kaur leaves the last ball looking for a wide but the umpire isn’t interested. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 54/2 after 6 overs.
Verma goes looking for another big shot but this time doesn't connect cleanly sending the ball miles high over mid-off. The fielder does well to keep her eyes on it and after an initial juggle manages to latch onto the ball.
SIX! Ghosh sends down a full delivery onto the stumps and Verma uses her wrists to lift the ball high over long-off.
Nahida Akter comes into the attack. Once again Rodriques doesn’t manage to take any runs off the first 2 balls. She manages to squeeze the 3rd ball through cover for a run. Verma pulls the 4th ball to long-on and rotates strike. Rodriques finally breaks the shackles as she skips out and lofts the 5th ball over long-off for SIX. The last ball is a full toss but Rodriques only drives it straight to mid-off. 8 runs off the over.
India 47/1 after 5 overs.
SIX! Rodriques charges out and lofts the ball over long-off for her first maximum.
Khatun continues from the other end and starts well with 2 dot balls to Rodriques. The 3rd ball is full outside off and this time Rodriques manages to lift it over point for a single. Verma clips the 4th ball through midwicket for a run. Rodriques sweeps the 5th delivery to deep midwicket and rotates strike. Verma works the last delivery to third man for 2 runs. Good over from Khatun as she only gives away 5 runs.
India 39/1 after 4 overs.
Rodriques plays the 1st ball with soft hands to mid-on for a single. Verma isn’t letting anything inside her arc go unpunished as she hammers the 2nd ball over long-off for SIX. She then slaps the 3rd ball over mid-off for FOUR. Jahanara goes a tad short on the 4th delivery which Verma lifts over mid-off for 2 runs. Verma swings hard at the 5th delivery but Jahanara sends down a slower ball which creeps past the bat. Verma regains composure and lifts the last ball over the bowler for another FOUR. 17 runs off the over. Once again Verma is off to a lightening start.
India 34/1 after 3 overs.