LIVE Score, Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup: Bates takes a stunning catch to dismiss Mooney

Leigh Kasperek returns to the attack. Gardner walks down the track and whips the 1st ball to long-on for 2 runs. She then heaves at the 2nd ball but only gets an edge to square leg for a run. Mooney drives the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Australian opener. She’s enjoying great form in the tournament so far. BOWLED! Gardner skips out but doesn’t get to the pitch of the ball as Kasperek sends down a slower ball which sneaks between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Ellyse Perry walks out to bat and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Mooney rocks back and cuts the last ball for FOUR. 9 runs and a wicket from the over.

Australia 109/3 after 15 overs.