LIVE Score, Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup: Bates takes a stunning catch to dismiss Mooney

Mar 02, 2020 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Lanning c Tahuhu b Peterson 21 (17)
WICKET! Healy c Kerr b Jensen 9 (9)
Perry charges out and whips the 1st ball from Kasperek to long-on for a single. Mooney creates room and uses the inside-out loft over covers for 2 runs. She just taps the 3rd ball to cover. Mooney then lofts the 4th ball over mid-off for a single. Perry uses the width and plays a late dab to third man on the 5th ball for 3 runs. Mooney flicks the last ball through square leg for a run. 8 runs off the over.
Australia 122/3 after 17 overs.
Anna Peterson returns to the attack. Perry misses with the flick on the 1st ball as it raps her pads. Both Aussie batters just stick to singles off the next 5 balls. They’re just looking to rebuild after losing Gardner. New Zealand will have to be wary of the calm before the storm as we move into the last 4 overs. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 114/3 after 16 overs.
Leigh Kasperek returns to the attack. Gardner walks down the track and whips the 1st ball to long-on for 2 runs. She then heaves at the 2nd ball but only gets an edge to square leg for a run. Mooney drives the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Australian opener. She’s enjoying great form in the tournament so far. BOWLED! Gardner skips out but doesn’t get to the pitch of the ball as Kasperek sends down a slower ball which sneaks between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Ellyse Perry walks out to bat and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Mooney rocks back and cuts the last ball for FOUR. 9 runs and a wicket from the over.
Australia 109/3 after 15 overs.
Beautiful bowling from Kasperek as she takes the pace off the ball and beats the inside edge of Gardner who skips out but sees her stumps rattled.
Kerr continues as Gardner and Mooney both take singles off the first 2 balls. Gardner looks to cut the 3rd ball but chops it back to the bowler. She doesn’t time the shot on the next ball either as it rolls back to Kerr. Gardner then charges out and slogs at the 5th ball but only gets an edge to square leg for a single. Mooney gets beaten on the last ball as it this her on the pads. Just 3 runs off the over.
Australia 100/2 after 14 overs.
Sophie Devine returns to the attack. Mooney drives the 1st ball through extra cover for a single. Gardner pats the 2nd ball to cover. She gets an inside edge on the pull sending the 3rd ball through square leg for a run. Mooney walks out on the 4th ball and Devine spots it early and sends the ball wide forcing the batter to reach out and chop it back to the keeper. The next ball is wide outside off. Mooney lifts the 5th ball over mid-off for FOUR. She then helps the last ball through to fine leg for another FOUR. 11 runs off the over.
Australia 97/2 after 13 overs.
