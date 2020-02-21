Feb 21, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
LIVE Score, India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup: Pandey gets the breakthrough as Mooney walks back
India vs Australia live score, women’s T20 World Cup: Catch the live score and updates from India women vs Australia women T20 world cup group A match at Sydney.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Rodriques lbw Kimmince 26 (33)
WICKET! Kaur st Healy b Jonassen 2 (5)
WICKET! Verma c Sutherland b Perry 29 (15)
WICKET! Mandhana lbw Jonassen 10 (11)
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
Deepti continues into her 3rd over. She isn’t really able to trouble both batters though as they pick up easy singles off the first 5 balls. Healy doesn’t connect well with the lofted shot on the final delivery as it rolls to mid-off. 5 runs off the over. India need wickets to have a chance with a rather modest total on the board.
Australia 30/0 after 5 overs.
Shikha Pandey enters the attack. She starts well with two dot balls to Healy. The Australian waits back and cuts the 3rd delivery through backward point for 2 runs. She cuts the 4th ball again but finds point. The 5th delivery is full onto the stumps and this time Healy just lofts it straight down the ground for FOUR. She digs out the last delivery to mid-on. 6 runs off the over.
Australia 25/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Right in the slot from Pandey and Healy thumps it straight back over the bowler.
Mooney backs away but only punches the 1st ball to mid-off. She then looks to heave at the 2nd ball but misses as it comes off the pads. India go for the review but it’s a poor referral with the ball pitchout outside leg and they lose the review. Mooney skips out on the 3rd ball but misses as the ball deflects off the pads for a leg bye. Healy only manages to get a single off the final delivery in the over. Just 2 runs come off it.
Australia 19/0 after 3 overs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes into the attack. She starts with a delivery down leg which Healy just glances to fine leg for FOUR. Healy punches the 2nd ball to cover and a needless overthrow from Rodriques lets them come back for 2 runs. Healy then charges out and launches the 3rd ball over long-off for FOUR. Great start for the home side as the batters take singles off the last 2 balls. 12 runs off the over.
Australia 17/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Healy skips out and lofts the full delivery over long-off for a one-bounce four.
FOUR! Gayakwad starts wtih a poor delivery down leg and Headly just helps it along to fine leg.
India also opt to open the bowling with spin. Healy offers a solid block on the 1st delivery and then flicks the 2nd ball through midwicket for a single. Mooney punches the 3rd ball to cover and good work by the fielder prevents the run. She pushes the 4th ball into the same area and this time steals a quick single. Healy gets on the back foot and cuts the 5th ball through cover. Mandhana does really well as she chases down the ball and pulls it back in with a dive keeping them down to 3 runs. Mandhana seems to have hurt herself though in the process as she grabs her shoulder after hitting the advertising hoarding and the team doctor comes out. She seems able to continue as Mooney looks to sweep on the last ball but misses. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 5/0 after the first over.
Deepti Sharma has the ball in hand for the first over with Healy on strike.
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney walk out to open the innings for the Aussies.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.