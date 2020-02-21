LIVE Score, India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup: Pandey gets the breakthrough as Mooney walks back

India also opt to open the bowling with spin. Healy offers a solid block on the 1st delivery and then flicks the 2nd ball through midwicket for a single. Mooney punches the 3rd ball to cover and good work by the fielder prevents the run. She pushes the 4th ball into the same area and this time steals a quick single. Healy gets on the back foot and cuts the 5th ball through cover. Mandhana does really well as she chases down the ball and pulls it back in with a dive keeping them down to 3 runs. Mandhana seems to have hurt herself though in the process as she grabs her shoulder after hitting the advertising hoarding and the team doctor comes out. She seems able to continue as Mooney looks to sweep on the last ball but misses. 5 runs off the over.

Australia 5/0 after the first over.