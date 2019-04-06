Apr 06, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IPL 2019 Highlights CSK vs KXIP match: Kuggeleijn holds his nerves as Chennai win by 22 runs
Catch all the highlights from match 18 of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
WICKET! Agarwal c du Plessis b Harbhajan 0 (2)
WICKET! Gayle c Dhoni b Harbhajan 5 (7)
WICKET! Raina b Ashwin 17 (20)
FIFTY up for du Plessis! 51 (33)
WICKET! Watson c Curran b Ashwin 26 (24)
Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl the final over. Mandeep Singh walks out to bat. Sarfaraz doesn’t time the pull on the 1st ball and gets just 2 runs. The next ball is banged short and Sarfaraz swings at it but misses. The next ball is a length delivery just outside off and Sarfaraz goes for the scoop but misses again. CAUGHT! Sarfaraz had to go for the big shot but holes out to Faf right at the edge of the boundary. Sam Curran walks out to bat. Mandeep pushes the 5th ball to the off-side for a single. Curran has a swing at the last delivery but misses. Brilliant comeback from Kuggeleijn as he gives away just 3 runs and takes a wicket in the final over. CSK win by 22 runs.
KXIP 138/5 after 20 overs.
WICKET! Sarfaraz c du Plessis b Kuggeleijn 67 (59)
Sarfaraz goes for the big one but doesn't get enough on it as Faf takes a good catch at long-on.
Deepak Chahar comes back into the attack. He starts with a high full toss outside off and Sarfaraz ramps it above short third man for a FOUR. The umpire signals a no-ball and a free-hit. The next ball is another beamer and this time Sarfaraz only gets 2 as he ramps it above short third man again. The umpire signals another no-ball and a free-hit. Chahar recovers from that horrid start and sends down a good yorker on the 1st legal delivery which Sarfaraz only manages to dig out for a single. The 2nd ball is a wide yorker which Miller drills to long-off for a single. Sarfaraz pulls the 3rd ball to deep square leg for a run. Miller swings at the 4th ball but only sends it towards long-off for a single. Sarfaraz pulls the 5th ball but doesn’t get enough on it as it lands at backward square leg for a single. BOWLED! Miller doesn’t make any connection on the last ball as it crashes into the stumps. KXIP now need 26 runs off the last over.
KXIP 135/4 after 19 overs.
WICKET! Miller b Chahar 6 (5)
Chahar ends the over brilliantly as Miller misses with the heave and the stumps light up.
FOUR! The ball slips out of Chahar's hand as he sends down a beamer and Sarfaraz ramps it over short third man for a four.
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack. He starts with a short delivery which Rahul pulls to long-on for a single. The 2nd ball is short again and Sarfaraz flat-bats it but only gets it as far as mid-off for a single. CAUGHT! Kuggeleijn bangs the 3rd ball short again but it’s the slower delivery and Rahul doesn’t get enough on it holing out to Jadeja who comes charging in from long-off. David Miller walks out to bat. Sarfaraz flicks the 4th ball down to deep square leg for a single. The 5th delivery is a bit too full and Miller smashes it towards long-off for a FOUR. Miller swings hard at the last delivery but misses as Kuggeleijn ends the over well. Just 7 runs off the over. KXIP now need 39 off 12 balls to win.
KXIP 122/3 after 18 overs.
FOUR! The 5th delivery is too full from Kuggeleijn and Miller powers it through long-off for a four.
WICKET! Rahul c Jadeja b Kuggeleijn 55 (47)
Kuggeleijn sends down a slower bouncer and Rahul doesn't get enough power on the shot sending it high towards long-off for Jadeja to take a comfortable catch.
Tahir comes in for his final over. Rahul cuts the 1st ball square of the wicket for a single. Sarfaraz works the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a run. Rahul knocks the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Sarfaraz takes a wild swing at the 4th delivery but misses completely. He then nudges the 5th ball to midwicket for a single. Tahir ends with a full toss but Rahul only works it to long-on for a single. Just 5 runs off the over. KXIP now need 46 from 18 balls to win.
KXIP 115/2 after 17 overs.
Harbhajan to bowl his final over. Rahul punches the 1st ball straight to the man at cover. He then tucks the 2nd ball to deep midwicket and they come charging back for 2 runs. Rahul drives the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the KXIP opener. Sarfaraz drives the 4th ball to extra cover and they steal a quick single. Rahul goes for the reverse sweep but doesn’t time it well as they get just a single. Harbhajan ends his spell with a dot ball. He finishes with brilliant figures of 2/17.
KXIP 110/2 after 16 overs.
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (41)
Imran Tahir comes back into the attack. Rahul works the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. The 2nd ball is full onto the stumps and Sarfaraz drives it to long-off for a run. That brings up the FIFTY for Sarfaraz. It’s been an important innings from him so far. KXIP will hope he can now carry them home. Rahul finds the man at extra cover with the drive on the 3rd ball but drills the 4th delivery to long-off for a single. Both batsmen pick up singles to end the over. Just 5 runs come off it. KXIP need 56 off 30 balls to win.
KXIP 105/2 after 15 overs.
FIFTY up for Sarfaraz! 50 (42)
Harbhajan Singh comes back into the attack. Sarfaraz cuts the 1st ball to deep point for a single. Rahul tucks the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Sarfaraz comes forward but only finds the man at square leg on the 3rd delivery. He comes out again but Harbhajan drags the length back forcing Sarfaraz to chip it to short midwicket. Both batsmen just pick up singles to end the over. Just 4 runs come off it. Brilliant from Harbhajan. KXIP now need 61 from 36 balls to win.
KXIP 100/2 after 14 overs.
Jadeja to bowl out. Sarfaraz chops the 1st ball straight to the man at point. The 2nd ball is a quicker delivery which is worked to sweeper cover for a single. Rahul works the 3rd ball through the vacant midwicket region for 2 runs. Rahul tucks the 4th ball to the leg-side and sets off but Dhoni is onto the ball in a flash and brilliantly flicks it back onto the stumps. The ball hits the bottom of the stumps and the lights come on briefly but the bails remain put. Rahul has just gotten away with one there as they pick up a single. Sarfaraz rotates strike with a single off the 5th ball. Jadeja ends the over with a dot ball. Just 5 runs off the over.
KXIP 96/2 after 13 overs.
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack. He starts with a slow yorker which Sarfaraz flicks to fine leg for 2 runs. Sarfaraz then gets down one knee and just scoops the 2nd ball straight over Dhoni for a FOUR. The next ball is wide down leg. The 3rd ball is flicked to fine leg for a single. Rahul pushes the 4th ball towards point for a run. Sarfaraz shows great timing as he just lofts the 5th ball high over long-off for a SIX. He then works the last ball past mid-off for a single. 16 runs off the over. KXIP need 70 from 48 balls to win.
KXIP 91/2 after 12 overs.
SIX! The 5th delivery is a full length ball outside off and Sarfaraz just presents the full face of the bat to ramp it over long-off.
FOUR! Sarfaraz pulls out his trademark scoop as he gets down on one knee and ramps the ball straight over Dhoni for a four.
Jadeja into his 3rd over. Rahul nudges the 1st ball into the leg-side for a single. Sarfaraz takes the same route as they rotate strike. Rahul pushes the 3rd ball down to long-on for a run. Jadeja does well as he doesn’t allow Sarfaraz to take any runs off the next two balls. The last ball is a bit short which Sarfaraz works to deep cover for a single. 4 runs off the over. KXIP need 86 off 54 balls to win.
KXIP 75/2 after 11 overs.
Sarfaraz sets up to defend the 1st delivery but is beaten by the turn and Dhoni whips off the bails. He had his foot safely planted inside the crease though. He then tucks the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Rahul pushes the 3rd ball straight to the man at cover. He then nudges the 4th ball into the leg-side for a single. Sarfaraz goes for the reverse sweep on the 5th delivery but they get just a single. Rahul works the last ball to deep midwicket for a run. Just 4 off the over.
KXIP 71/2 after 10 overs.
Jadeja continues. Rahul works the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. Sarfaraz shows great awareness and he guides the 2nd ball through Dhoni for a FOUR. He then works the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Rahul drives the 4th ball powerfully past sweeper cover for a FOUR. Both batsmen then pick up singles off the last two deliveries to end the over. 12 runs off the over. KXIP now need 94 runs from 66 balls to win.
KXIP 67/2 after 9 overs.
FOUR! The 4th ball is a bit short and Rahul drives it past sweeper for a four.
FOUR! Sarfaraz opens the face of his bat and guides the ball through Dhoni's legs for a four.
Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He starts with a slider which Sarfaraz defends back to the bowler. There’s a big appeal for LBW as Sarfaraz misses the googly on the next ball and gets hit on the pad first. Tahir wants the review but Dhoni isn’t too convinced. Replays show that the ball would’ve gone on to hit the stumps. Sarfaraz got away with one there. The 3rd ball is a full toss which Sarfaraz knocks to deep midwicket for a single. Rahul rotates strike with a single on the next ball. Sarfaraz defends the 5th ball but cuts the last ball powerfully past sweeper for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over.
KXIP 55/2 after 8 overs.
FOUR! The last ball is a tad short and Sarfaraz cuts it beautifully past sweeper cover for a four.