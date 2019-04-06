IPL 2019 Highlights CSK vs KXIP match: Kuggeleijn holds his nerves as Chennai win by 22 runs

Deepak Chahar comes back into the attack. He starts with a high full toss outside off and Sarfaraz ramps it above short third man for a FOUR. The umpire signals a no-ball and a free-hit. The next ball is another beamer and this time Sarfaraz only gets 2 as he ramps it above short third man again. The umpire signals another no-ball and a free-hit. Chahar recovers from that horrid start and sends down a good yorker on the 1st legal delivery which Sarfaraz only manages to dig out for a single. The 2nd ball is a wide yorker which Miller drills to long-off for a single. Sarfaraz pulls the 3rd ball to deep square leg for a run. Miller swings at the 4th ball but only sends it towards long-off for a single. Sarfaraz pulls the 5th ball but doesn’t get enough on it as it lands at backward square leg for a single. BOWLED! Miller doesn’t make any connection on the last ball as it crashes into the stumps. KXIP now need 26 runs off the last over.

KXIP 135/4 after 19 overs.