India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Bad weather stops play; Windies 98/4

Krunal Pandya will bowl. Pooran is on strike. Wide. Poor from Pandya as he bowls way outside off stump. First delivery is a dot as Pooran looks for a reverse sweep but misses his shot. CAUGHT! Fuller ball from Pnadya and Pooran hits the ball to long-on where Manish Pandey takes a good catch. Kieron Pollard is on strike. Next delivery is a dot. Pollard works fourth delivery to leg side and gets a single. LBW! Pandya fires the ball into the pads of Powell and the batsman is trapped just in front of the wickets. Powell reviews but the review shows three red dots. Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman. FOUR! Short delivery from Krunal and Hetmyer cuts the ball past point for a boundary. 6 runs and 2 wickets off the over.

West Indies 89/4 after 14 overs.