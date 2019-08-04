Aug 04, 2019 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Bad weather stops play; Windies 98/4
Catch all the live action from second T20I between India and West Indies being played at at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Top
highlights
WICKET! Powell lbw b Krunal Pandya 54(34)
WICKET! Pooran c Manish Pandey b Krunal Pandya 19(34)
FIFTY up for Powell! 50 (30)
WICKET! Narine b Washington Sundar 4(12)
WICKET! Lewis c and b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)
WICKET! Manish Pandey c Pooran b Cottrell 6(8)
WICKET! Kohli b Cottrell 28(23)
WICKET! Pant c Pollard b Thomas 4(5)
WICKET! Rohit c Hetmyer b Thomas 67(51)
WICKET! Rohit c Hetmyer b Thomas 67(51)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (40)
WICKET! Dhawan b K Paul 23(16)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Conditions
Pitch Report
It has started raining and gone dark!
The par score for West Indies at this stage is 120.
Thick layer of clouds is hovering over the ground. The winds are blowing across the stadium. There are clear symptoms of a storm.
And the players have been taken off the field due to bad weather.
Krunal Pandya will bowl. Hetmyer is on strike. First delivery is a dot. Hetmyer hits second delivery and gets a single. Pollard plays third delivery to cover and gets 2 runs.
West Indies 98/4 after 15.3 overs.
Bowling change for India. Ravindra Jadeja will bowl. Pollard is on strike. First delivery is a dot. FOUR! Short ball from Jadeja and Pollard smashes the ball to long-on for a boundary. Third delivery is a dot. Pollard hits fourth ball past the bowler but the ball just moves past a diving Jadeja. Pollard gets a single. Hetmyer pulls fifth delivery for a single. Jadeja closes the over with a dot. 6 runs off the over.
West Indies 95/4 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Short ball from Jadeja and Pollard smashes the ball to long-on for a boundary.
Krunal Pandya will bowl. Pooran is on strike. Wide. Poor from Pandya as he bowls way outside off stump. First delivery is a dot as Pooran looks for a reverse sweep but misses his shot. CAUGHT! Fuller ball from Pnadya and Pooran hits the ball to long-on where Manish Pandey takes a good catch. Kieron Pollard is on strike. Next delivery is a dot. Pollard works fourth delivery to leg side and gets a single. LBW! Pandya fires the ball into the pads of Powell and the batsman is trapped just in front of the wickets. Powell reviews but the review shows three red dots. Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman. FOUR! Short delivery from Krunal and Hetmyer cuts the ball past point for a boundary. 6 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
West Indies 89/4 after 14 overs.
FOUR! Short delivery from Krunal and Hetmyer cuts the ball past point for a boundary. 6 runs and 2 wickets off the over.