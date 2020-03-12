App
Mar 12, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs South Africa, LIVE Score, 1st ODI in Dharamsala: Covers back on as rains return at the HPCA stadium

Follow the live score and updates from the 1st ODI between India and South Africa played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

highlights

  • March 12, 2020 01:30 PM IST

    The live images from the HPCA Stadium at Dharamsala aren't very encouraging. The ground staff can do nothing but wait while the rain continues to pour down. 

  • March 12, 2020 01:29 PM IST

  • March 12, 2020 01:27 PM IST

    One thing that Indian fans will be eagerly waiting for today is the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya back in the Indian blue. The 26-year-old has been sidelined with a back injury and Ironically his last international game before the injury was against the Proteas themselves in Bengaluru.

  • March 12, 2020 01:23 PM IST

    UPDATE: The inspection was scheduled for 1:15 PM IST, however just as the Umpires were getting ready to step out the rains returned to the stadium and the covers have been brought back on. We're in for a longer wait unfortunately. 

  • March 12, 2020 01:19 PM IST
  • March 12, 2020 01:15 PM IST

    IND vs SA squads: Here's a look at the full squads from both teams ahead of the three-match ODI series. 

    India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma ​(WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde and Keshav Maharaj.

  • March 12, 2020 01:13 PM IST

    The looming threat of the Coronavirus pandemic seems to have taken a hit on the crowds coming to the stadium. Bad weather also might have played a part in the poor crowds so far at Dharamsala.  

  • March 12, 2020 01:11 PM IST
  • March 12, 2020 01:09 PM IST

    The Indian players seem unruffled by the delay in the match as they go about their warm-ups. KL Rahul returns to the International set-up after sitting out of the Test series against the Kiwis. He was in scintillating form in New Zealand and it will be interesting to see how he kicks off against the Proteas at home. 

  • March 12, 2020 01:08 PM IST
