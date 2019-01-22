App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Let’s not overreact please,’ Rahul Dravid opens up on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

BCCI administrators are at loggerheads over the quantum of punishment for the duo

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Indian cricketer and current coach of the India-A team, Rahul Dravid has given a piece of his mind on the ongoing Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy.

Pandya and Rahul were pulled out of Australia tour’s One Day International (ODI) leg and are now set to miss the New Zealand tour after the controversial episode of the chat show Koffee with Karan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators are at loggerheads over the quantum of punishment for the duo.

Many former cricketers have expressed their opinion over the controversy. Now, Dravid -- who has coached Pandya and Rahul at junior level -- has spoken about the ongoing fiasco.

related news

“It is not that players did not make mistakes in the past. It is not that mistakes will not be made in the future despite our best efforts to educate the youth. But, let us not over react please,” Dravid told The Hindu.

“Players come from different teams and their roles of responsibility need to be addressed. Issues will always be there and we have to educate and guide them. They should be told they cannot abuse the system. I learnt from watching seniors in Karnataka, from parents and coaches. They were my role models. No one sat me down and gave me a lecture. I observed and learnt. The best learning process happens in the dressing room from your seniors. But we should not overreact,” Dravid said.

“People forget in the past also incidents have happened. Today, it gets highlighted more but I agree we need to keep mentoring them, educating them because challenges today are different on and off the field,” Dravid explained.

“They have to remember their responsibilities as Indian cricketers. It cannot be everything was great earlier and everything is bad today,” Dravid added.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 11:55 am

tags #cricket #India #Rahul Dravid #Sports

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.