‘Let’s not overreact please,’ Rahul Dravid opens up on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

Former Indian cricketer and current coach of the India-A team, Rahul Dravid has given a piece of his mind on the ongoing Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy.

Pandya and Rahul were pulled out of Australia tour’s One Day International (ODI) leg and are now set to miss the New Zealand tour after the controversial episode of the chat show Koffee with Karan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators are at loggerheads over the quantum of punishment for the duo.

Many former cricketers have expressed their opinion over the controversy. Now, Dravid -- who has coached Pandya and Rahul at junior level -- has spoken about the ongoing fiasco.

“It is not that players did not make mistakes in the past. It is not that mistakes will not be made in the future despite our best efforts to educate the youth. But, let us not over react please,” Dravid told The Hindu.

“Players come from different teams and their roles of responsibility need to be addressed. Issues will always be there and we have to educate and guide them. They should be told they cannot abuse the system. I learnt from watching seniors in Karnataka, from parents and coaches. They were my role models. No one sat me down and gave me a lecture. I observed and learnt. The best learning process happens in the dressing room from your seniors. But we should not overreact,” Dravid said.

“People forget in the past also incidents have happened. Today, it gets highlighted more but I agree we need to keep mentoring them, educating them because challenges today are different on and off the field,” Dravid explained.

“They have to remember their responsibilities as Indian cricketers. It cannot be everything was great earlier and everything is bad today,” Dravid added.